Answer your front door anywhere with this Wi-Fi video doorbell

By Lauren Wadowsky on Apr 22, 2022, 8:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Feel uneasy answering the door when you don't know who's there? Get visitor notifications before the doorbell even rings with the Door Ringer.

Answer your front door anywhere with this Wi-Fi video doorbell
Door Ringer on a brick wall

Know exactly who’s at the door, wherever you are, with the Door Ringer Wi-Fi video doorbell. This practical gadget is completely wireless and allows you to hear, see, and speak to visitors right from your smartphone.

Standard doorbells just don’t cut it anymore. Because when you can screen your calls with caller ID, you should certainly be able to know who’s ringing your doorbell.

With the Door Ringer, you get 1,080 HP video footage of your visitor, 2-way communication, and much more no matter where you are.

Door Ringer
Door Ringer front view

Get visitor notifications, anywhere, with this video doorbell

One anxiety people have about travel, or being away from home for any period, is leaving their home unattended. Luckily, with the Door Ringer’s integrated PIR motion sensor, you’ll know when someone’s at the front door.

The sensor triggers the geofencing alerts feature, sending you real-time notifications about the movement to your smartphone, no matter where you are.

That’s right; you could be out of the country, and as long as you have a mobile connection, you’ll receive the notification. Whether it’s your child coming home from school, the delivery person bringing that game console your ordered, or an unknown visitor acting suspiciously, you’ll know about it.

Door Ringer
Door Ringer tilted

Enjoy high-quality video footage and night vision

What’s more, this Wi-Fi video doorbell delivers 1,080p HD video quality, ensuring a smooth, clear image. It lets you easily distinguish your neighbor from the UPS lady and a package from the neighborhood cat. With footage this clear, there won’t be any mishaps.

What’s more, with a 170° wide-angle camera lens, you can see all around your front porch. This is useful because it gives you a view of anything your visitor might be carrying.

And what happens at night? Well, then you’ll use the doorbell’s infrared-enabled night vision for clear vision in the dark. With it, you can clearly see if it’s your partner coming home from work or someone else.

Door Ringer
Door Ringer side view

Talk to your visitors with the 2-way talk feature

Seeing visitors at your doorstep is only a small part of all the security features a premium video doorbell should offer. Equally important is a 2-way talk feature, which you’ll find on the Door Ringer.

It allows you to hear and talk to your visitors. This comes in handy for instructing a delivery person to hide a package behind a hedge or to communicate with your kids. It’s also great for scaring off would-be intruders.

Door Ringer
Door Ringer multiple views

Install this smart video doorbell in a snap

So, you’d like to invest in a smart doorbell, but don’t know how to install it? That’s not a problem with the Door Ringer. It’s pretty easy to install with its completely wire-free design and mountable bracket.

Door Ringer in a YouTube video

Get 8–12 months of battery life

You love the look and easy installation of wireless gadgets. But often, they need a battery change several times a year. That’s not the case with this Wi-Fi video doorbell.

In fact, it runs on just 3 batteries that only need to be swapped every 8–12 months. So you could use this smart home device for up to a year without buying new batteries.

Connect to your door from anywhere with this smart doorbell

And just how does the Door Ringer connect with your smartphone? It’s compatible with 2.4G Wi-Fi.

Thanks to this connectivity, you can answer the door while on vacation, at the office, or while you’re running errands.

Record events outside your door

Do you see someone unfamiliar on the video feed? This Wi-Fi video doorbell lets you record them in HD. So if, in the end, they do break into your home, you’ll have clear video footage of the crime and who perpetrated it.

Don’t worry about the weather; this doorbell is waterproof

Finally, you don’t have to worry about rainy or otherwise inclement weather with the Door Ringer. Since it’s waterproof, it can withstand wet weather like rain, sleet, and snow.

Read our final thoughts

With the Door Ringer, it’s time to bring your doorbell into the 21st century. Its real-time notifications let you know about visitors even before they ring, no matter where you are. Moreover, the 1,080 HD video and 2-way talk features let you see, hear, and talk to anyone at your doorstep.

Secure your home by getting the Door Ringer. It’s $99.99 on the official website.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Earth Day 2022: these eco-friendly products make your everyday life more sustainable
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Earth Day 2022: these eco-friendly products make your everyday life more sustainable

You already compost your kitchen scraps and take your own bags to the grocery store, but these 10 eco-friendly products in 2022 take sustainability to a whole new level. Add them to your everyday life to make a real difference...
Wyze Lock Bolt brings long battery life, security enhancements, and a low-cost price tag
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Wyze Lock Bolt brings long battery life, security enhancements, and a low-cost price tag

Smart locks aren’t necessary, but they’re a great step toward building your smart home. They help keep your home secure and can make entry easier for you and your friends and loved ones. Not only that, they include all kinds..
How social media marketing has changed in 2022
Tech News
By Amy Poole

How social media marketing has changed in 2022

If you want to crowdfund your latest project or get your e-commerce business off the ground, you need some marketing skills. And no doubt you have them. However, they may require some adjustment as social media has gone through a..
The most unique gaming and office mice for your workspace
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The most unique gaming and office mice for your workspace

You’re not looking for just any old mouse. When you work or game—or work and game—you want a mouse with aesthetics and premium capabilities. Well, these unique gaming and office mice tick those things off the list. Related: Gadgets coming..
Stanford’s new solar panels work without sunlight—here’s what they use instead
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Stanford’s new solar panels work without sunlight—here’s what they use instead

Solar technology has been around for quite some time. While it once had minimal applications, it’s grown tremendously over the years and is capable of powering all kinds of things. From charging devices to reducing power consumption to running generators,..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Anker 757 PowerHouse lives up to its name with 1,500 watts, solar charging, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Anker 757 PowerHouse lives up to its name with 1,500 watts, solar charging, and more

If there’s a company that never ceases to amaze us it’s Anker. The company notorious for its charging alternatives continues to expand its already expansive line of power-producing gadgetry, and it has a brand new offering. The Anker’s 757 PowerHouse..
Top board games of the week: DC Deck-Building Game, The Dark Quarter, and more
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Top board games of the week: DC Deck-Building Game, The Dark Quarter, and more

We love playing board games, but we burn out playing the same ones over and over. That’s why it’s nice to have more than one. This way, there’s always an alternative you can pivot to when things become mundane. So..
Square Stand 2nd Gen has a new color option, a built-in chip reader & enhanced software
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Square Stand 2nd Gen has a new color option, a built-in chip reader & enhanced software

If you’re familiar with Square, you know that it’s made it easier for small businesses and professionals to handle customer payments. Square’s checkout gadgets and services are quite effective and the Square Stand is an especially useful device. Now, Square..
These action cameras will improve your outdoor footage like never before
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These action cameras will improve your outdoor footage like never before

So you want to buy an action camera to capture your ski tricks, skateboard flips, and forays into the wilderness? Well, these action cameras for outdoor footage in 2022 have the tech you need to get better results than ever...
Modern travel gadgets of 2022 you need for your next vacation
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Modern travel gadgets of 2022 you need for your next vacation

The summer 2022 travel season is almost here. To help you prep your suitcases, we’re rounding up some of our favorite modern travel gadgets of 2022. From smart suitcases to noise-canceling headphones, these products make travel a breeze. Related: These..
The best Quest updates for those who work in VR
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

The best Quest updates for those who work in VR

Do you work in a virtual space or have you been considering it? Virtual reality (VR) headsets have been finding all kinds of ways to help people escape their normal surroundings without having to travel or set up in a..