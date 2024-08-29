AV Access iDock C20 review: A USB KVM switch to effortlessly manage 2 laptops and monitors

By Lauren Wadowsky on Aug 29, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Tired of juggling multiple laptops and monitors on a cluttered desk? The AV Access iDock C20 USB KVM switch is here to organize your setup and supercharge your productivity!

AV Access iDock C20 review: A USB KVM switch to effortlessly manage 2 laptops and monitors
Work from 2 laptops and monitors without a hitch!

My first job out of college landed me in an office, sitting at a desk with 2 laptops and a monitor. Conditions were cramped—the tech took up most of my desk space. Little did I know that a USB KVM switch, like the AV Access iDock C20, could have been my saving grace.

The AV Access iDock C20 connects 2 laptops and tw2 monitors, giving you essentially two complete workspaces for the price of one—a total win, in my opinion, since it saves time and hassle.

Whether you’ve just started a work-from-home job, or want more desk space at the office, this USB KVM switch is the help you’ve been looking for!

iDock C20 USB C KVM Switch Docking Station
AV Access iDock C20 in an office setup

What is a KVM switch?

KVM stands for Keyboard, Video (or monitor), and Mouse. The device allows users to switch between and manage multiple computers with just one keyboard, mouse, and monitor.

Imagine controlling multiple computers using the same mouse, keyboard, and monitor. If it sounds like a dream, know that a streamlined, clutter-free desk is just a gadget away.

AV Access iDock C20 review: A USB KVM switch to effortlessly manage 2 laptops and monitors
AV Access iDock C20 with 2 laptops and a monitor

Double your productivity on 2 screens

We all want to get more done faster during the workday. But, if you have to switch computer setups depending on your task, you’re going to waste time and energy.

Far better, then, to combine your forces with a KVM switch. And, luckily, the AV Access iDock C20 connects to 2 laptops and 2 monitors via 2x USB-C (MST) and 2x HDMI outputs.

Doing so means you can seamlessly switch between work and personal laptops while you boost productivity on 2 screens.

Enhance your setup with 12 peripheral ports

Meanwhile, this USB KVM switch lets you max out on peripherals. With a 12-in-1 design, you get a dozen–yes, a dozen–ports to use as you wish. There are 2x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0, 1x USB-C, 1x 3.5mm headset, 1x SD card slot, 1x 1G Ethernet, and 2x HDMI outputs.

With all those ports, your work and personal computing needs should be pretty much covered. Yes, even if you edit photos by day and play tournament games by night, this KVM switch lets you do both more easily.

Supercharge your workstation with dual USB-C ports

One standout feature of the AV Access iDock C20 is its dual full-featured USB-C ports. These 20Gbps ports aren’t just fast—they set a new pace for multitasking.

Imagine this: You can stream stunning 4K Ultra HD video on one screen while transferring large files at blazing speeds of up to 5Gbps—all from the same port! But that’s not all. These USB-C ports also double as power sources, letting you charge both of your laptops simultaneously with up to 60W each.

And here’s the icing on the cupcake: while your devices are charging and your videos are streaming, you can stay connected to the web through the LAN port—all at once. It’s the ultimate tool for a streamlined, high-performance workstation.

Switch seamlessly between computers

Switching between computer setups was a slow process for me. Worse, it interrupted my workflow, which isn’t ideal for a fast-paced work environment.

Luckily, the AV Access iDock C20 lets you say goodbye to the wait. It’s super-fast switching feature—powered by advanced EDID emulation and automatic PC wake-up functions, ensure your computers and peripherals will be ready when you are.

All it takes is a quick tap on the front switch button, and boom—you’re seamlessly working on your other laptop in just 2–3 seconds. For even more convenience, you can use the wired remote controller (sold separately) to switch between your devices without even touching the dock.

Play to win with high refresh rates

If you game off hours, the AV Access iDock C20 is your ideal partner in crime. With HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4a (USB-C) support, you can enjoy buttery-smooth gaming visuals at up to 4K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and crisp 4:4:4 color.

If you’re into high-speed racing games, it’s got you covered with support for 2560×1440@144Hz and even 1080p at jaw-dropping 240Hz or 165Hz. Whether you’re drifting around corners or shooting for the win, the iDock C20 keeps your gameplay looking as fast as it feels!

Important notes for Mac users: Heads up!

It’s important to note the Mac OS doesn’t support MST (multi-stream transport), so you’ll see the same content on both screens if you’re using 2 displays.

If you want an extended display, just make sure your USB-C laptop supports both DP alt mode and DP MST mode. This way, you can stretch your work (or fun) across 2 screens!

Final thoughts on the AV Access iDock C20

Looking back, I can’t help but wish that I’d had the AV Access iDock C20 as part of my first office setup. It’s like a personal assistant, transforming cramped, cluttered workspaces into streamlined, efficient powerhouses.

From its seamless switching between devices to its support for high refresh rates, the AV Access iDock C20 is packed with features that support both productivity and play. The dual USB-C ports alone are worth the investment, adding speed and versatility to your setup while keeping your laptops charged and ready to go.

The AV Access iDock C20 is excellent for anyone looking to boost efficiency, declutter their desk, and take their workspace (and gaming setup) to the next level. Trust me, your future self will thank you for it!

Build a better office setup with the AV Access iDock C20 today. It costs just $251.99 on the official website.

Product Reviews

Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

HUAWEI triple-fold phone leaks: When sci-fi becomes reality
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan
HUAWEI triple-fold phone leaks: When sci-fi becomes reality
In the Westworld TV series, Delos workers use a slick, pocket-sized triple-screen device for monitoring the theme park, making phone calls, and checking GPS. It’s almost like we’re stepping into a sci-fi world ourselves! And here’s the kicker: HUAWEI might..
Large room air purifier review: DR. J Professional covers up to 2,500 sq. ft.
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Large room air purifier review: DR. J Professional covers up to 2,500 sq. ft.
I’m a city apartment dweller in a region prone to wildfires. For my family and me, an air purifier is an essential appliance, right up there with our fridge and dishwasher. So I was happy to see the DR. J..
retimer 3 review: A data-driven comfy light therapy sleep wearable
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
retimer 3 review: A data-driven comfy light therapy sleep wearable
Living way up north, my brother struggles to get morning sun from autumn to early spring, which is crucial for regulating sleep cycles. He’s been using melatonin, but his sleep just keeps getting shorter—he even had just 3 hours recently...
IFA Berlin 2024—What to expect, from AI appliances to flying cars
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
IFA Berlin 2024—What to expect, from AI appliances to flying cars
IFA Berlin is 2024 fast approaching—it’s one September 6–10. As Europe’s leading tech show and the unofficial start of Techtember, I know you’re waiting with bated breath for updates. Not one to disappoint, today I’m highlighting the top product launches,..
Yoga-Go app review: this at-home yoga app is affordable and convenient
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Yoga-Go app review: this at-home yoga app is affordable and convenient
There are approximately 300 million people worldwide who practice yoga, and the number is growing. Out of these 300 million people, we think a majority probably practice yoga at home. That’s where the Yoga Go app comes in. Whether yogis..

Popular Blog Posts

Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Buyer's Guide
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..

You Might Also Like

The intersection of tech and scent: Innovative gadgets for men who love perfumes
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

The intersection of tech and scent: Innovative gadgets for men who love perfumes

It may seem like everything we do or use on a day-to-day basis has been influenced by technology. With how we communicate and run our homes, the digital world has changed the game and taken over. But there’s one area..
Nintendo Switch 2 leaks: New gaming console for your setup?
Tech News
By Grigor Baklajyan

Nintendo Switch 2 leaks: New gaming console for your setup?

My younger brother and I love playing Mario games and other first-party releases on our Nintendo Switch. The games usually run smoothly and look great, from Mario Kart 8 to Crysis and Fortnite. However, some titles with high-spec requirements or..
What is the best Bluetooth speaker?
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan

What is the best Bluetooth speaker?

Bluetooth speakers are a fantastic and budget-friendly way to bring your favorite audio wherever you go—whether you’re at the office, chilling in the garden, or out camping. However, with so many designs and sizes available, figuring out what is the..
Moss Pure review: Stunning moss wall art that purifies air
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Moss Pure review: Stunning moss wall art that purifies air

This past spring, my husband and I wanted to add some greenery to our apartment. We settled on artificial fiddle-leaf fig trees–we’ve loved their look on social media! But after stumbling on the Moss Pure Custom Living Moss Wall Art..
JobDash review: a gig job app offering opportunities beyond delivery and ridesharing
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

JobDash review: a gig job app offering opportunities beyond delivery and ridesharing

On Kickstarter, the JobDash team is working to raise the capital to fulfill its dream: creating a gig jobs app where people can easily find or post gigs. Find a range of gig jobs When you think “gig economy,” you..
Back-to-school must-haves: 8 dorm room gadgets you’ll love
Buyer's Guide
By Grigor Baklajyan

Back-to-school must-haves: 8 dorm room gadgets you’ll love

Starting college can be pretty overwhelming, especially when it comes to dorm shopping. I remember feeling swamped by all the advice from YouTube videos, online articles, and social media—most of which suggested buying way too many dorm room gadgets. I..