AV Access iDock C20 review: A USB KVM switch to effortlessly manage 2 laptops and monitors

Tired of juggling multiple laptops and monitors on a cluttered desk? The AV Access iDock C20 USB KVM switch is here to organize your setup and supercharge your productivity!

Work from 2 laptops and monitors without a hitch!

My first job out of college landed me in an office, sitting at a desk with 2 laptops and a monitor. Conditions were cramped—the tech took up most of my desk space. Little did I know that a USB KVM switch, like the AV Access iDock C20, could have been my saving grace.

The AV Access iDock C20 connects 2 laptops and tw2 monitors, giving you essentially two complete workspaces for the price of one—a total win, in my opinion, since it saves time and hassle.

Whether you’ve just started a work-from-home job, or want more desk space at the office, this USB KVM switch is the help you’ve been looking for!

AV Access iDock C20 in an office setup

What is a KVM switch?

KVM stands for Keyboard, Video (or monitor), and Mouse. The device allows users to switch between and manage multiple computers with just one keyboard, mouse, and monitor.

Imagine controlling multiple computers using the same mouse, keyboard, and monitor. If it sounds like a dream, know that a streamlined, clutter-free desk is just a gadget away.

AV Access iDock C20 with 2 laptops and a monitor

Double your productivity on 2 screens

We all want to get more done faster during the workday. But, if you have to switch computer setups depending on your task, you’re going to waste time and energy.

Far better, then, to combine your forces with a KVM switch. And, luckily, the AV Access iDock C20 connects to 2 laptops and 2 monitors via 2x USB-C (MST) and 2x HDMI outputs.

Doing so means you can seamlessly switch between work and personal laptops while you boost productivity on 2 screens.

Enhance your setup with 12 peripheral ports

Meanwhile, this USB KVM switch lets you max out on peripherals. With a 12-in-1 design, you get a dozen–yes, a dozen–ports to use as you wish. There are 2x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0, 1x USB-C, 1x 3.5mm headset, 1x SD card slot, 1x 1G Ethernet, and 2x HDMI outputs.

With all those ports, your work and personal computing needs should be pretty much covered. Yes, even if you edit photos by day and play tournament games by night, this KVM switch lets you do both more easily.

Supercharge your workstation with dual USB-C ports

One standout feature of the AV Access iDock C20 is its dual full-featured USB-C ports. These 20Gbps ports aren’t just fast—they set a new pace for multitasking.

Imagine this: You can stream stunning 4K Ultra HD video on one screen while transferring large files at blazing speeds of up to 5Gbps—all from the same port! But that’s not all. These USB-C ports also double as power sources, letting you charge both of your laptops simultaneously with up to 60W each.

And here’s the icing on the cupcake: while your devices are charging and your videos are streaming, you can stay connected to the web through the LAN port—all at once. It’s the ultimate tool for a streamlined, high-performance workstation.

Switch seamlessly between computers

Switching between computer setups was a slow process for me. Worse, it interrupted my workflow, which isn’t ideal for a fast-paced work environment.

Luckily, the AV Access iDock C20 lets you say goodbye to the wait. It’s super-fast switching feature—powered by advanced EDID emulation and automatic PC wake-up functions, ensure your computers and peripherals will be ready when you are.

All it takes is a quick tap on the front switch button, and boom—you’re seamlessly working on your other laptop in just 2–3 seconds. For even more convenience, you can use the wired remote controller (sold separately) to switch between your devices without even touching the dock.

Play to win with high refresh rates

If you game off hours, the AV Access iDock C20 is your ideal partner in crime. With HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4a (USB-C) support, you can enjoy buttery-smooth gaming visuals at up to 4K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and crisp 4:4:4 color.

If you’re into high-speed racing games, it’s got you covered with support for 2560×1440@144Hz and even 1080p at jaw-dropping 240Hz or 165Hz. Whether you’re drifting around corners or shooting for the win, the iDock C20 keeps your gameplay looking as fast as it feels!

Important notes for Mac users: Heads up!

It’s important to note the Mac OS doesn’t support MST (multi-stream transport), so you’ll see the same content on both screens if you’re using 2 displays.

If you want an extended display, just make sure your USB-C laptop supports both DP alt mode and DP MST mode. This way, you can stretch your work (or fun) across 2 screens!

Final thoughts on the AV Access iDock C20

Looking back, I can’t help but wish that I’d had the AV Access iDock C20 as part of my first office setup. It’s like a personal assistant, transforming cramped, cluttered workspaces into streamlined, efficient powerhouses.

From its seamless switching between devices to its support for high refresh rates, the AV Access iDock C20 is packed with features that support both productivity and play. The dual USB-C ports alone are worth the investment, adding speed and versatility to your setup while keeping your laptops charged and ready to go.

The AV Access iDock C20 is excellent for anyone looking to boost efficiency, declutter their desk, and take their workspace (and gaming setup) to the next level. Trust me, your future self will thank you for it!

Build a better office setup with the AV Access iDock C20 today. It costs just $251.99 on the official website.