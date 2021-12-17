Best futuristic gadgets of 2021—AI, VR, and more

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

From an AI workout camera to VR meditation glasses, 2021 has given us some pretty futuristic gadgets to love. Here are some of the best.

Xiaomi CyberDog

With the year coming to an end, it’s a great time to look back at some of the best futuristic gadgets of 2021. From AI wonders to VR curiosities, these impressive gadgets hint at tech we’ll see in the New Year.

In terms of AI, we can’t get enough of the Xiaomi CyberDog. This quadruped robot moves like a real dog. It also creates its own maps and analyzes its surroundings.

For help around the home, Amazon’s Astro household robot is super helpful with its periscope camera. Yep, it can show you if you accidentally left the iron on.

Check out these cool gadgets and more in the blog below.

Peloton Guide and a woman exercising

See yourself working out on the TV screen, right next to your instructor, with the Peloton Guide AI-enabled workout camera. It even gives you personalized workout recommendations.

Preorder it for $495 on the official website.

2. The Xiaomi CyberDog quadruped robot boasts motion, speed, and agility. It even performs backflips.

Xiaomi CyberDog in a video

Rivaling Boston Dynamics’s Spot, the Xiaomi CyberDog quadruped robot boasts 11 sensors that help it navigate its surroundings. It’s powered by a Xavier NX platform and 384 CUDA cores.

This gadget is coming soon and is priced at $1,540. Learn more about it on the official website.

3. The Bird Buddy smart bird feeder snaps photos of feathered visitors and tells you their species on the app.

Bird Buddy on an exterior wall

Another of the best futuristic gadgets of 2021 is the Bird Buddy smart bird feeder. It not only takes photos of visiting birds, but the app also tells you their species.

Starting in June 2022, you’ll be able to preorder it for $199.

4. The HTC VIVE Flow VR Glasses help you meditate. Lightweight, they encourage mindfulness.

HTC VIVE Flow VR Glasses on a woman meditating

The HTC VIVE Flow VR Glasses prove there’s an undiscovered use for VR: as a wellness technology. These glasses immerse you in spatial audio during yoga or VR travel.

Get them for $499 on the official website.

5. The Snap Spectacles 4th Generation lightweight AR glasses overlay information over your environment.

Snap Spectacles 4th Generation on a woman outdoors

Another of the best futuristic gadgets of 2021 are the Snap Spectacles 4th Generation lightweight AR glasses. Developed for creators, these spectacles work with Lens Studio, letting you leave your mark on AR.

This gadget’s price is TBA. Inquire about availability on the official website.

6. The DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drones have a pro-level Hasselblad camera and obstacle avoidance.

DJI Mavic 3 Cine flying

The DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine drones are game changers thanks to their Hasselblad camera with a 4/3 CMOS sensor for cinematic footage. Meanwhile, the Mavic 3 Cine supports Apple ProRes 422 HQ encoding.

Get them starting at $2,199 on the official website.

7. The Skydio X2 autonomous drone helps you create pro-level videos and, impressively, flies for up to 35 minutes.

Skydio X2 in a video

Shoot great footage, even if you’re a beginner, with the Skydio X2 autonomous drone. It avoids obstacles in all 360 degrees and takes stable shots with its included gimbal. Suited for professional use, it even captures night footage with its FLIR thermal camera.

Get it for $10,999 on the official website.

8. The Samsung JetBot AI+ robotic Vacuum has AI-enhanced object recognition, cleaning your home with care.

Samsung JetBot AI+ vacuuming a floor

For a robot vacuum that cleans with the same precision as you, look no further than the Samsung JetBot AI+ robotic vacuum. It uses a LIDAR sensor to track location, and its object algorithm creates efficient cleaning routes.

Get it for $1,157.25 on the official website.

9. The Sony Airpeak S1 drone can support the Sony Alpha camera system despite its tiny form.

Sony Airpeak S1 flying over water

The Sony Airpeak S1 drone made our list of the best futuristic gadgets of 2021 because it can hold your entire camera setup. Meanwhile, its AI keeps images stable.

Preorder it for $8,999.99 on the official website.

10. The Amazon Astro household robot has Alexa, AI, a periscope camera and more for help around the home.

Amazon Astro in its charging dock

Need a little extra help around the house? Give the Amazon Astro household robot a try. It boasts Alexa control, AI, and a cool periscope camera that shows you live footage of what’s going on at home. For older adults, it also pairs with Alexa Together.

This product costs $999.99 and is available by invitation only on Amazon.

2021 sure has its share of cool, futuristic gadgets. Which of these products would you love to own? Let us know in the comments.

Want more tech news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜