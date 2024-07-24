tinyPod review: this new Apple Watch case meets vintage iPod minimalism

Missing your iPod Classic? Meet the tinyPod, a new Apple Watch case that turns your smartwatch into a mini version of the iconic music player.

Missing the iPod Classic since it was discontinued? You might just find a little nostalgia with the tinyPod. It’s a new Apple Watch case that turns your smartwatch into a mini version of the iconic music player. What I loved about my iPod Classic was that the battery lasted forever. It was a standout in my collection back in the day. Could the tinyPod be more than just a cute media player for your watch, and actually make it a better companion to your phone?

Studies show that heavy phone use leads to various health issues, such as physical discomfort and emotional challenges. One great perk of ditching your phone is that it helps you be more mindful and really soak up the moments around you. Curious about other benefits? Keep on reading to find out!

tinyPod features

Imagine a world where you can actually leave your phone at home and still stay connected. The tinyPod makes it totally doable. If you’re trying to cut down on phone and social media use but don’t want to give up all the handy features, you may find a thing or two that makes staying connected easier and more enjoyable.

Portability and functionality

Making the most of what your Apple Watch can do (like calling, texting, listening to music, handling transactions, setting notes and timers), it’s a cool little accessory that works with your iPhone. You can tuck it in your pocket or wear it around your neck for a hands-free experience. Just a heads-up, these features are only available with a cellular Apple Watch.

Plus, if you love Apple features like iMessage and GPS tracking—great for keeping tabs on kids—the tinyPod is a smart pick. Unlike a traditional Apple Watch, it slips right into your pocket like a phone, combining practicality with style.

Additionally, the buttons on the case are purely for looks, none of them actually work. But, you can still use your Apple Watch just like usual, either through the touchscreen or with a pair of wireless earbuds. The tinyPod design leaves the Apple Watch’s rear sensor exposed, which is used for health monitoring. Since it doesn’t keep the watch securely on your wrist like straps do, it’s suited for quick readings rather than continuous health tracking throughout the day.

Battery life

One of the main drawbacks of using an Apple Watch is its battery life. It lasts just over a day, so you often find yourself needing to recharge it at random times. If you’re always on the go, you’ll need to carry the special charger with you.

With the tinyPod, while you turn off wrist detection (the feature that keeps your Apple Watch unlocked when you’re wearing it), the trade-off is worth it—your battery can stretch for several days! Just keep in mind that you’ll need to enter your passcode for Apple Pay and Name Drop.

Next, charging your watch with the tinyPod is a breeze. Since it leaves the back of the watch exposed, you can use your same Apple Watch wireless charger.

tinyPod versions

You’ve got a couple of options here: the tinyPod and the tinyPod Lite. The this new Apple Watch case comes with a scroll wheel that’s quite like the one on an iPod. This wheel lets you turn the Digital Crown, which is usually hidden behind the case. Its tactile feedback makes interacting with digital content feel unique. It’s like scrolling through a webpage and actually feeling each element as if you were touching it. On the other hand, the tinyPod Lite skips the scroll wheel and has the Digital Crown exposed, so you can use it just like you usually would.

Available in sizes ranging from 40/41mm to 44/45mm, and even up to 49mm for the Apple Watch Ultra, the tinyPod ensures a perfect fit for your watch.

Concept and the bottom line

Got an old Apple Watch gathering dust? The tinyPod could be just what you need to give it a new purpose. This clever accessory turns your watch into a mini phone or music player, letting you enjoy it in a fresh way. While it might lose some of the original health-tracking features, it’s a fun way to make the most of your old device.

If you’re looking to revitalize your watch, the tinyPod is worth a look. It allows you to leave your smartphone at home while still staying connected to calls and texts. The tinyPod with a scroll wheel costs $79.99, while the tinyPod lite without it is $29.99. Whether they fit your needs and lifestyle is something you know best.