tinyPod review: this new Apple Watch case meets vintage iPod minimalism

By Grigor Baklajyan on Jul 24, 2024, 9:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Missing your iPod Classic? Meet the tinyPod, a new Apple Watch case that turns your smartwatch into a mini version of the iconic music player.

tinyPod review: this new Apple Watch case meets vintage iPod minimalism
Meet the tinyPod!

Missing the iPod Classic since it was discontinued? You might just find a little nostalgia with the tinyPod. It’s a new Apple Watch case that turns your smartwatch into a mini version of the iconic music player. What I loved about my iPod Classic was that the battery lasted forever. It was a standout in my collection back in the day. Could the tinyPod be more than just a cute media player for your watch, and actually make it a better companion to your phone?

Studies show that heavy phone use leads to various health issues, such as physical discomfort and emotional challenges. One great perk of ditching your phone is that it helps you be more mindful and really soak up the moments around you. Curious about other benefits? Keep on reading to find out!

tinyPod Apple Watch Case
tinyPod front view

tinyPod features

Imagine a world where you can actually leave your phone at home and still stay connected. The tinyPod makes it totally doable. If you’re trying to cut down on phone and social media use but don’t want to give up all the handy features, you may find a thing or two that makes staying connected easier and more enjoyable.

tinyPod Apple Watch Case
tinyPod angled view

Portability and functionality

Making the most of what your Apple Watch can do (like calling, texting, listening to music, handling transactions, setting notes and timers), it’s a cool little accessory that works with your iPhone. You can tuck it in your pocket or wear it around your neck for a hands-free experience. Just a heads-up, these features are only available with a cellular Apple Watch.

Plus, if you love Apple features like iMessage and GPS tracking—great for keeping tabs on kids—the tinyPod is a smart pick. Unlike a traditional Apple Watch, it slips right into your pocket like a phone, combining practicality with style.

Additionally, the buttons on the case are purely for looks, none of them actually work. But, you can still use your Apple Watch just like usual, either through the touchscreen or with a pair of wireless earbuds. The tinyPod design leaves the Apple Watch’s rear sensor exposed, which is used for health monitoring. Since it doesn’t keep the watch securely on your wrist like straps do, it’s suited for quick readings rather than continuous health tracking throughout the day.

tinyPod angled to the right

Battery life

One of the main drawbacks of using an Apple Watch is its battery life. It lasts just over a day, so you often find yourself needing to recharge it at random times. If you’re always on the go, you’ll need to carry the special charger with you.

With the tinyPod, while you turn off wrist detection (the feature that keeps your Apple Watch unlocked when you’re wearing it), the trade-off is worth it—your battery can stretch for several days! Just keep in mind that you’ll need to enter your passcode for Apple Pay and Name Drop.

Next, charging your watch with the tinyPod is a breeze. Since it leaves the back of the watch exposed, you can use your same Apple Watch wireless charger.

tinyPod review: this new Apple Watch case meets vintage iPod minimalism
tinyPod multi-view product image

tinyPod versions

You’ve got a couple of options here: the tinyPod and the tinyPod Lite. The this new Apple Watch case comes with a scroll wheel that’s quite like the one on an iPod. This wheel lets you turn the Digital Crown, which is usually hidden behind the case. Its tactile feedback makes interacting with digital content feel unique. It’s like scrolling through a webpage and actually feeling each element as if you were touching it. On the other hand, the tinyPod Lite skips the scroll wheel and has the Digital Crown exposed, so you can use it just like you usually would.

Available in sizes ranging from 40/41mm to 44/45mm, and even up to 49mm for the Apple Watch Ultra, the tinyPod ensures a perfect fit for your watch.

Concept and the bottom line

Got an old Apple Watch gathering dust? The tinyPod could be just what you need to give it a new purpose. This clever accessory turns your watch into a mini phone or music player, letting you enjoy it in a fresh way. While it might lose some of the original health-tracking features, it’s a fun way to make the most of your old device.

If you’re looking to revitalize your watch, the tinyPod is worth a look. It allows you to leave your smartphone at home while still staying connected to calls and texts. The tinyPod with a scroll wheel costs $79.99, while the tinyPod lite without it is $29.99. Whether they fit your needs and lifestyle is something you know best.

Product Reviews

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
Join the Discussion

Latest Blog Posts

Top 5 best telescopes for beginners in 2024
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Top 5 best telescopes for beginners in 2024
There are thousands, if not millions, of amateur astronomers worldwide. They’re drawn to the night sky’s mesmerizing display of planets, nebulae, double stars, and galaxies. But, with countless stars and celestial objects, it’s hard to know where to start. We’re..
PIURIFY ALCHEMY review: advanced yet easy-to-use water pitcher with filter
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
PIURIFY ALCHEMY review: advanced yet easy-to-use water pitcher with filter
Tap water can be hit or miss. Back where I grew up, we relied on well water that was pretty dirty and full of heavy metals. Filtration was our only option for safe drinking water, aside from spending a lot..
How technology amplifies true crime obsession
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky
How technology amplifies true crime obsession
Can you remember the last time you got totally hooked on a true crime docuseries? From the minutes you’re drawn in, and before you know it, you’re 5 episodes deep in the story and wondering where the night went. But..
Unistellar ENVISION Review: day and night vision binoculars with AR info overlay
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky
Unistellar ENVISION Review: day and night vision binoculars with AR info overlay
When my husband and I go hiking, we navigate using maps on our phones or smartwatches. We bring binoculars, too, but have to cross-check what we see with information from our devices. It ends up being quite a hassle that..
Sleeping Duck Indestruct Bed review: eco-friendly bed for back pain
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan
Sleeping Duck Indestruct Bed review: eco-friendly bed for back pain
When buying a bed, I usually focus on the mattress, not the frame. But after just 5 years, my pricey mattress started sagging in the middle, and I woke up with back pain. I was puzzled because I had spent..

Popular Blog Posts

Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
Daily Digest
By Madhurima Nag
Who leads the smart TV market in 2024? LG vs. Samsung detailed comparison
We all love a great rivalry. And there are a ton to pick from. Nikola Tesla vs. Thomas Edison, Marvel vs. DC, Coke vs. Pepsi, Star Wars vs. Star Trek… We could go on forever. But even with this small..
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..

You Might Also Like

Go green with these 7 must-have eco-friendly home gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Go green with these 7 must-have eco-friendly home gadgets

Want to go greener at home? You’re definitely not alone. In 2021, nearly half of consumers worldwide preferred products with a clear sustainability focus. As we all become more aware of how fossil fuels contribute to climate change and how..
Back-to-school shopping list for college students: must-have laptops, water bottles & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Back-to-school shopping list for college students: must-have laptops, water bottles & more

College starts at the end of August. Whether you’re a freshman just starting out or beginning your senior year, you want to step on campus with the right stuff. To help, I’ve crafted a back-to-school shopping list for college students..
Who has the best perfume dupes? Dossier vs. Oakcha
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Who has the best perfume dupes? Dossier vs. Oakcha

Perfumes are a luxury—an intimate way to tell your story through scent. Dossier and Oakcha are 2 standout brands for fragrance lovers. Whether you’re new to the world of perfume or looking to add to your collection, understanding whether these..
UB+ dB1 doubleBASS review: a portable party speaker for impressive audio
Product Reviews
By Grigor Baklajyan

UB+ dB1 doubleBASS review: a portable party speaker for impressive audio

If you think you might need to splurge on your next portable party speaker, the UB+ dB1 doubleBASS has a few surprises in store. When I’m checking out speakers, along with the price, I always start with how portable they..
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals so far: Get up to 62% off on smart home, robots, drones, and more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals so far: Get up to 62% off on smart home, robots, drones, and more

Welcome to Amazon Prime Day! Over the next two days, top brands and emerging names alike will roll out some of the most enticing discounts of the year. But with the overwhelming number of deals available, finding the best can..
Beatbot AquaSense Pro review: this robotic pool cleaner keeps your water crystal clear
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Beatbot AquaSense Pro review: this robotic pool cleaner keeps your water crystal clear

Maintaining my pool daily is a commitment. I spend at least 30 minutes skimming debris and vacuuming before anyone can jump in. Even then, the water can still look slightly off. Thankfully, my Gadget Flow team members found me a..