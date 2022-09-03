Best of IFA 2022–LG OLED Flex, Beosound Theater, and more

The IFA 2022 is finally here and new technologies and products are pouring in this weekend. From smart home to smart living, check out some of the biggest tech announcements from Berlin's biggest tech show in today's digest.

Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable display in use

Berlin has finally opened its doors for its yearly consumer electronics show: IFA 2022. From smart home gadgets to everyday devices, this 4-day tech event will launch some amazing products this weekend.

For example, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre soundbar uplifts your home theater with adjustable wings. And the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor packs an incredibly low 0.1 ms response time.

This year’s IFA will host some of the most promising technology of 2022. Check out all our favorite tech and gadgets from IFA 2022 at the link below.

1. Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre soundbar boasts powerful surround sound and beauty.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre soundbar product demo

Upgrade your home theater with the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Theatre soundbar. This device enhances any cinematic event thanks to its 12 custom drivers, which direct sound above, below, and around your TV. Meanwhile, a coaxial center channel gives crisp, clear speech. Even better, this home theater gadget won’t clutter your decor. In fact, you can mount it on the wall or keep it on the floor.

This product is coming soon for $6890 USD.

2. Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor packs an incredibly low 0.1 ms response time.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor in use

Enjoy loads of premium features along with brilliant brightness with the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor. This 34-inch display comes with an incredible 0.1 ms response time. Additionally, the OLED panel comes with Quantum Dot Technology, delivering a minimal display. In fact, this gadget also packs an ultra-thin design in a metal frame which makes it look unique.

The product pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

3. JBL Tour PRO 2 true wireless earbuds have a smart charging case with an LED touchscreen.

JBL Tour PRO 2 true wireless earbuds in use

Customize your music and manage your notifications when you have the JBL Tour PRO 2 true wireless earbuds. These gadgets feature a smart charging case with an LED touchscreen. There, you can manage your music and receive messages, calls, and social media notifications. And you don’t even have to take out your phone. Furthermore, you get true adaptive noise cancellation with the customizable ANC and ambient sound.

This product is coming soon for $247.94 USD.

4. LG Styler ShoeCase offers ShoeCare to improve your footwear management and cleaning.

LG Styler ShoeCase in use

Take better care of your sneakers and heels with the LG Styler ShoeCase. This footwear care solution works with ShoeCare to not only manage your shoes but also take ideal care of them. Offering hygiene-enhancing TrueSteam technology, they take care of your expensive designer, luxury, and limited-edition sneakers. ShoeCase shows off your beloved sneaks thanks to its transparent panels, and ShoeCare makes sure they stay in tip-top shape.

The pricing and availability of the product is yet to be announced.

5. Sony HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos soundbar delivers 360 Spatial Sound and 360 Reality Audio.

Sony HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos soundbar in the living room

Create a more immersive home theater setup when you have the Sony HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos soundbar. Not only does it offer Dolby Atmos, but it also has DTS:X. Additionally, along with Sony Vertical Sound Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround, it has 360 Spatial Sound Mapping. This technology ensures that the audio fits your environment just right. And that’s especially if you pair the soundbar with optional rear speakers.

You can preorder yours for $699.99 USD.

6. 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock works with Switch and Windows.

Upgrade your setup with the 8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock. Compatible with Nintendo Switch 3.0.0 as well as Windows 10 and above, it integrates into your gaming life. Moreover, the charging dock is super convenient as the controller automatically turns off when docked. Then, it turns on when you take it off the dock.

You can preorder yours for $69.99 USD.

7. Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable display works for everything from gaming to streaming.

Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable display in use

Carry a screen for any device with the Lenovo Glasses T1 wearable display. These smart glasses are ideal for gaming, streaming, and privacy. Even better, they work with pretty much any smartphone, laptop, or tablet with their full-function USB-C. But these glasses aren’t just for your entertainment. In a world where hybrid work has become normal, they give you privacy. So you can work on sensitive documents in a public space without any onlookers.

The pricing and availability of the product is yet to be announced.

8. Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS smartwatch series offers an AMOLED display & 11 days of battery life.

Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS smartwatch series in use

Give your wrist something to smile about when you put on one of the Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS smartwatches. Choose from the Venu Sq 2 or the Venu Sq 2 Music Edition, both of which have AMOLED displays. Moreover, they offer up to 11 days of battery life along with all-day health monitoring. With their fitness metrics, they help you prioritize activity.

You can get yours for $249.99 USD.

9. LG UltraGear 45GR95QE OLED gaming monitor has a 45-inch screen size with an 800R curvature.

LG UltraGear 45GR95QE OLED gaming monitor product design

Meet your immersive gaming needs with the LG UltraGear 45GR95QE OLED gaming monitor. Its 45-inch screen size paired with its 800R curvature makes this gadget a genuine gaming powerhouse. This monitor comes with a 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.1-millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response time, which makes it highly responsive. In fact, it not only has a large size but also a 21:9 aspect ratio and borderless design.

The pricing and availability of this product is yet to be announced.

10. Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC produces multiple colors for immersive gaming.

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC design

Give your gaming setup the incredible lighting it deserves when you get the Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC. With a gradient-enabled design, it actually produces multiple light colors simultaneously. This high-quality light is sure to immerse you in your game as it flows naturally from one color to another. Moreover, the light moves in flashes, dims, and dances alongside your on-screen action. Easily attach it to the back of your display using included mounts, and you’ll instantly have a halo-effect lighting experience if you use it close to a wall.

The product is coming soon for $169.99 USD.

Which one of these IFA 2022 products are you looking forward to? Share with us in the comments below.

