Conduct your own orchestra in a VR world with this immersive video game

Lauren Wadowsky on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Conduct an entire classical music orchestra while playing Real Orchestra, a new VR music game. It lets you create the music and doesn't require any sensors or controllers.

Real Orchestra puts you in the conductor’s shoes

Love classical music? Maybe you even dream of becoming a conductor one day. Well, now you can experience the role for yourself in Real Orchestra, a new VR music game.

Designed for Meta Quest2, this game puts you in the conductor’s shoes, letting you lead via gesture, just like a real conductor. Let’s check it out.

Real Orchestra in use

Play a music-based video game

If you love music and VR games, Real Orchestra is worth checking out. It gamifies a classical music listening experience, making you an active participant in a grand symphony.

Listening to classical music is great, but conducting your own orchestra is far better. This VR classical music game lets you do that by breaking conducting down into simple steps for beginners. It also offers a professional mode for advanced users.

Real Orchestra in-game imagery

Choose from 2 VR conducting modes

There are 2 game modes in this VR music game. Gaming Mode is geared toward players who aren’t familiar with conducting, while Training Mode is a professional conducting option.

Gaming Mode

Gaming Mode is a rhythm game for beginners where you use only your right hand to conduct. Music notes fly at you that you have to hit. Each time you hit a note, music plays, and the symphony continues.

According to the company’s Kickstarter page, the music changes based on your hand movements, so you really control the sound. Meanwhile, the crowd behind you reacts to your musical performance.

Training Mode

Let’s say you already have some conducting experience. Then Real Orchestra’s Training Mode is your ideal level. It’s a professional mode that lets you practice like a real conductor since it lets you use both hands.

Using 2 hands gives you more control options over your orchestra. Your right hand controls tempos while the left hand manipulates dynamics. This way, you can develop your music style like an actual conductor.

Yes, as you conduct, you can transform a song into many different versions. So every time you play, you create a new version of a classic.

Learn how to play Real Orchestra

So, how do you play this VR music game? The steps are pretty simple. Just wear your head-mounted display in an area where you can move your hands freely on the center stage.

Then select your mode and the music you want to conduct. Once the music starts, you hit the notes flying at you. It’s similar to Guitar Hero, but with classical music.

Conduct freely, without any sensors

Many VR experiences require bulky sensors for tracking your movements, but not Real Orchestra. It lets you conduct with your hand or a baton.

That’s thanks to the Meta Quest2’s built-in camera, which automatically reads your gestures and translates the motion to the Real Orchestra VR music game.

Deepen your knowledge of classical music

But Real Orchestra isn’t just a game. It’s also an educational VR experience, helping you delve deeper into classical music history. The left side of the screen displays background information about the musical piece and its composer.

So, for Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, you learn that it was the composer’s final complete symphony and that it’s regarded as one of history’s most outstanding musical achievements. For now, backstories are offered for only the works of Beethoven, Brahms, and Dvorak, but others will come.

Conduct over 100 pieces of classical music

With this VR music game, you can choose from over 100 pieces of classical music to conduct. That means you can try out a new piece every day for 3+ months. It’s an extensive library, and the company hopes to expand it over time.

Be social while you conduct

In Real Orchestra, you don’t have to conduct alone. The Multiple Login Online feature allows you to enjoy the experience with family and friends.

You can even compete with others while you play. Check your score against your friends to see who is the top conductor.

Play using a customized character

Adding a fun element to this VR music experience, you can choose a customized character as your conductor. This gives you an option you can play with. You can also customize the orchestra members.

See our verdict on Real Orchestra

If you think you might want to be a conductor one day, or if you love classical music, Real Orchestra is a fun VR experience. It lets you conduct like a real conductor—without sensors or controllers.

Plus, the 2 modes offer engaging gameplay for both beginners and advanced players. Immerse yourself in your favorite classical music and learn about each piece in this VR music game.

Preorder Real Orchestra for about $10 on Kickstarter. What VR games and experiences do you play? Let us know in the comments.