The Range Day Collection is a military-inspired timepiece

Love traditional watches? Then you’ll want to check out the coolest mechanical watches you can buy in 2022. These finely crafted timepieces combine a one-of-a-kind design with a traditional automatic movement. From an Earth-inspired watch to one that’s just 1.75 mm thick, they are originals.

One of our favorite timepiece designs in 2022 is the STAPLE x Fossil Collection. The watches in this collection look like excavated rocks and even have a small sundial. They’ll undoubtedly start conversations.

Then, if you’re an art collector, only the Baume & Mercier’s Hampton 10641 will do. Inspired by Pierre Soulage’s artwork, it adds a subtle artistic flair to your wrist.

Make a splash with your look when you add any of these unique mechanical watches to your wardrobe.

1. The STAPLE x Fossil Collection exclusive watch series has a cool retro-futuristic look with its midcentury details and 3-dimensional sundial.

STAPLE x Fossil Collection exclusive watch series on display

It doesn’t get more unique than the STAPLE x Fossil Collection exclusive watch series. Its terrestrial-inspired details and colors make it look like an archeological find, while the silicone case jackets and straps keep it durable.

Get it for $280 on the official website.

2. The Range Day Collection military-inspired luxury timepiece is inspired by the M4 carbine rifle, creating nostalgia about life in the armed forces.

Range Day Collection military-inspired luxury timepiece product video

Did you or someone you love serve in the US military? Commemorate the call to duty with the Range Day Collection military-inspired luxury timepiece. This automatic watch’s design looks similar to the M4 carbine rifle, which is used by US law enforcement and the military.

Get it for $695 on the official website.

3. The Baume & Mercier Hampton 10641 men’s watch is a miniaturization of one of Pierre Soulages’s large-scale modern art paintings.

Baume & Mercier Hampton 10641 men’s watch in black

Wear a work of art on your wrist with the Baume & Mercier Hampton 10641 men’s watch. It’s a tiny version of one of the modern artist’s larger-scale works. With its automatic movement, it’s one of the coolest mechanical watches you can buy in 2022.

Get it for $5,850 on the official website.

4. The Mr Porter Ressence mechanical watch collection comes in many beautiful colors, sizes, and designs, complementing your style.

Mr Porter Ressence mechanical watch in bottle green

Get the look you want with the Mr Porter Ressence mechanical watch collection. Interestingly, each watch in the collection has 35.7 ml of oil in its face. This lets you read the time at any angle.

Get it starting at $15,000 on the official website.

5. The NOMOS Autobahn Director’s Cut Limited Edition Watch Series is travel-inspired and offers gorgeous color contrasts for a sleek look.

NOMOS Autobahn Director’s Cut Limited Edition Watch Series in use

Sport a world-class mechanical watch on your wrist with the NOMOS Autobahn Director’s Cut Limited Edition Watch Series. Consisting of the A3, A7, and A9 watches, the collection has extra-thick superluminova blocks for a stunning nighttime look.

Get it for about $3,891 on the official website.

6. The Ressence Type 8 hyper-modern watch offers simple sophistication with a streamlined shape, curved glass, and blue superluminova.

Ressence Type 8 hyper-modern watch in use

Sometimes, you don’t need all kinds of bells and whistles to make a statement. And with the Ressence Type 8 hyper-modern watch, you’ll impress with simplicity. Meanwhile, it’s lightweight and comfortable to wear, making it one of the coolest mechanical watches you can buy in 2022.

This watch is priced at about $13,154. Visit the official website to find a retailer.

7. The Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari ultraflat winding timepiece is a marvel in watch engineering. It’s incredibly thin at just 1.75 mm thick.

Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari ultraflat winding timepiece design

You likely haven’t seen a watch as slim as the Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari ultraflat winding timepiece. At 1.75 mm thin, it’s surprisingly sleek. Even better, you can choose between a winding function or a hand setting.

This watch is priced at $1,800,000. Visit the official website for store locators.

8. The ALCADUS DROMO and OPUS v2 watch collection is inspired by 1950s skin divers and survives water depths up to 200 meters.

ALCADUS DROMO and OPUS v2 watch collection

Want a mechanical watch that can withstand water sports and daily life? Go for the ALCADUS DROMO and OPUS v2 watch collection. It combines function and beauty for a watch that’s useful anywhere.

Get it for $357 on the official website. It’s currently on backorder but should ship in December 2022.

9. The Langdon Yorkville men’s automatic wristwatch offers a sleek and sporty design with premium components handpicked by Langdon.

Langdon Yorkville men’s automatic wristwatch

One of the coolest mechanical watches you can buy in 2022 gives you a sporty design for a great price. It’s the Langdon Yorkville men’s automatic wristwatch. Featuring geometric lines, this watch looks as great in the boardroom as it does on the golf course. With 100M water resistance, it’s one of the coolest mechanical watches you can buy in 2022.

Get it for $129 on the official website.

10. The Timex Waterbury Dive Automatic watch is packed with nautical functionality. It looks classy and boasts water resistance up to 100M.

Timex Waterbury Dive automatic watch design

Inspired by diver watches of the 1950s, the Timex Waterbury Dive Automatic watch boasts large hands and hour markers. It’s purpose-built with 100M water resistance. You can let it wind on its own or manually wind it via the crown.

Get it for $279 on the official website.

With mechanical watches like these on your wrist, you’ll add artistic style and classic elegance to any outfit. Which of these timepieces did you love the most? Tell us in the comment section.

