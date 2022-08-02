The coolest mechanical watches you can buy in 2022

By Lauren Wadowsky on Aug 2, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Add a cool mechanical watch to your collection when you go for any of these unique timepieces. They look great and keep time classically. Check them out in the blog.

The coolest mechanical watches you can buy in 2022
The Range Day Collection is a military-inspired timepiece

Love traditional watches? Then you’ll want to check out the coolest mechanical watches you can buy in 2022. These finely crafted timepieces combine a one-of-a-kind design with a traditional automatic movement. From an Earth-inspired watch to one that’s just 1.75 mm thick, they are originals.

Related: These smartwatches easily replace your luxury mechanical watch

One of our favorite timepiece designs in 2022 is the STAPLE x Fossil Collection. The watches in this collection look like excavated rocks and even have a small sundial. They’ll undoubtedly start conversations.

Then, if you’re an art collector, only the Baume & Mercier’s Hampton 10641 will do. Inspired by Pierre Soulage’s artwork, it adds a subtle artistic flair to your wrist.

Make a splash with your look when you add any of these unique mechanical watches to your wardrobe.

1. The STAPLE x Fossil Collection exclusive watch series has a cool retro-futuristic look with its midcentury details and 3-dimensional sundial.

STAPLE x Fossil Collection exclusive watch series on display

It doesn’t get more unique than the STAPLE x Fossil Collection exclusive watch series. Its terrestrial-inspired details and colors make it look like an archeological find, while the silicone case jackets and straps keep it durable.

Get it for $280 on the official website.

2. The Range Day Collection military-inspired luxury timepiece is inspired by the M4 carbine rifle, creating nostalgia about life in the armed forces.

Range Day Collection military-inspired luxury timepiece product video

Did you or someone you love serve in the US military? Commemorate the call to duty with the Range Day Collection military-inspired luxury timepiece. This automatic watch’s design looks similar to the M4 carbine rifle, which is used by US law enforcement and the military.

Get it for $695 on the official website.

3. The Baume & Mercier Hampton 10641 men’s watch is a miniaturization of one of Pierre Soulages’s large-scale modern art paintings.

Baume & Mercier Hampton 10641 men’s watch in black

Wear a work of art on your wrist with the Baume & Mercier Hampton 10641 men’s watch. It’s a tiny version of one of the modern artist’s larger-scale works. With its automatic movement, it’s one of the coolest mechanical watches you can buy in 2022.

Get it for $5,850 on the official website.

4. The Mr Porter Ressence mechanical watch collection comes in many beautiful colors, sizes, and designs, complementing your style.

Mr Porter Ressence mechanical watch in bottle green

Get the look you want with the Mr Porter Ressence mechanical watch collection. Interestingly, each watch in the collection has 35.7 ml of oil in its face. This lets you read the time at any angle.

Get it starting at $15,000 on the official website.

5. The NOMOS Autobahn Director’s Cut Limited Edition Watch Series is travel-inspired and offers gorgeous color contrasts for a sleek look.

NOMOS Autobahn Director’s Cut Limited Edition Watch Series in use

Sport a world-class mechanical watch on your wrist with the NOMOS Autobahn Director’s Cut Limited Edition Watch Series. Consisting of the A3, A7, and A9 watches, the collection has extra-thick superluminova blocks for a stunning nighttime look.

Get it for about $3,891 on the official website.

6. The Ressence Type 8 hyper-modern watch offers simple sophistication with a streamlined shape, curved glass, and blue superluminova.

Ressence Type 8 hyper-modern watch in use

Sometimes, you don’t need all kinds of bells and whistles to make a statement. And with the Ressence Type 8 hyper-modern watch, you’ll impress with simplicity. Meanwhile, it’s lightweight and comfortable to wear, making it one of the coolest mechanical watches you can buy in 2022.

This watch is priced at about $13,154. Visit the official website to find a retailer.

7. The Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari ultraflat winding timepiece is a marvel in watch engineering. It’s incredibly thin at just 1.75 mm thick.

Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari ultraflat winding timepiece design

You likely haven’t seen a watch as slim as the Richard Mille RM UP-01 Ferrari ultraflat winding timepiece. At 1.75 mm thin, it’s surprisingly sleek. Even better, you can choose between a winding function or a hand setting.

This watch is priced at $1,800,000. Visit the official website for store locators.

8. The ALCADUS DROMO and OPUS v2 watch collection is inspired by 1950s skin divers and survives water depths up to 200 meters.

ALCADUS DROMO and OPUS v2 watch collection

Want a mechanical watch that can withstand water sports and daily life? Go for the ALCADUS DROMO and OPUS v2 watch collection. It combines function and beauty for a watch that’s useful anywhere.

Get it for $357 on the official website. It’s currently on backorder but should ship in December 2022.

9. The Langdon Yorkville men’s automatic wristwatch offers a sleek and sporty design with premium components handpicked by Langdon.

Langdon Yorkville men’s automatic wristwatch

One of the coolest mechanical watches you can buy in 2022 gives you a sporty design for a great price. It’s the Langdon Yorkville men’s automatic wristwatch. Featuring geometric lines, this watch looks as great in the boardroom as it does on the golf course. With 100M water resistance, it’s one of the coolest mechanical watches you can buy in 2022.

Get it for $129 on the official website.

10. The Timex Waterbury Dive Automatic watch is packed with nautical functionality. It looks classy and boasts water resistance up to 100M.

Timex Waterbury Dive automatic watch design

Inspired by diver watches of the 1950s, the Timex Waterbury Dive Automatic watch boasts large hands and hour markers. It’s purpose-built with 100M water resistance. You can let it wind on its own or manually wind it via the crown.

Get it for $279 on the official website.

With mechanical watches like these on your wrist, you’ll add artistic style and classic elegance to any outfit. Which of these timepieces did you love the most? Tell us in the comment section.

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The best waterproof gadgets and gear to help you on rainy days
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best waterproof gadgets and gear to help you on rainy days

Do you get caught in rainstorms on the regular? Maybe the stormy weather lasts for weeks where you live. If dealing with rain is common for you, the best waterproof gadgets and gear can help. They keep you warm, dry,..
10 Smart gadgets you need to unwind your mind on a weekend
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Smart gadgets you need to unwind your mind on a weekend

The work week is intense. But once Friday evening rolls around, your time belongs to you again. Use it wisely and decompress with these smart gadgets for relaxation. Whether you like to relax with games, exercise, or meditation, these products..
The best workspace gadgets to build a geeky desk setup
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best workspace gadgets to build a geeky desk setup

Do you gush over Star Wars paraphernalia and superhero-inspired gadgets? Maybe gaming is more than just a hobby for you. In either case, no ordinary desk setup will do. So check out these geeky workspace gadgets. They create a spot..
These smartwatches easily replace your luxury mechanical watch
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These smartwatches easily replace your luxury mechanical watch

Love your luxury mechanical watch but wish it had some tech-forward features? Maybe you’d like quick access to boarding passes and navigation features for your yacht or plane. Well, the luxury smartwatches below are pretty fancy, merging design and cutting-edge..
Be the best version of yourself with these smart living gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Be the best version of yourself with these smart living gadgets

The goals you set—like exercising 5 days a week and responding to every email within an hour—aren’t easy to achieve. But tech helps. From wearables that help you multitask to connected fitness devices, these smart living gadgets support the best..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Fast charge two iPhone 13 smartphones at the same time with the AOHI Magcube 40W folding charger
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Fast charge two iPhone 13 smartphones at the same time with the AOHI Magcube 40W folding charger

Enjoy fast, optimized power for your portable workstation with the AOHI Magcube 40W folding charger. It offers 2 USB-C ports with up to 40W of fast charging during single-port use. It also has Intelligent Power Allocation. Do you work remotely?..
Turn ordinary tap water into healthy, alkaline water with this premium water ionizer
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Turn ordinary tap water into healthy, alkaline water with this premium water ionizer

Elevate your tap water with the Chanson Royale Under Sink Water Ionizer. This sleek, water-improving system uses Himalayan salt and ionization to transform ordinary tap water into acid and alkaline water. Is your tap water not quite mineral water quality?..
Top board games of the week—Moonrakers: Titan, Moon & Aquamarine
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top board games of the week—Moonrakers: Titan, Moon & Aquamarine

Do you love crowdfunded tabletop games? So do we. Platforms like Kickstarter showcase the latest releases from well-known game creators as well as enticing options from newcomers. So there’s always something exciting on offer. For that reason, today we’re highlighting..
These home gadgets help you maintain top-notch hygiene at a pocket-friendly price
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These home gadgets help you maintain top-notch hygiene at a pocket-friendly price

You want to maintain good hygiene at home—it’s essential to a long, healthy life. And having the right health gadgets can help. But you probably don’t want to spend $200+ on an electric toothbrush or a water flosser to get..
The best card games to challenge your mind
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best card games to challenge your mind

Do you organize game nights? Keep things interesting with card games that go way beyond Poker and Rummy. Yes, game night can be riveting and full of engaging puzzles and storylines when you add these mind-challenging card games to your..
The top smartphones—other than an iPhone—to buy this year
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The top smartphones—other than an iPhone—to buy this year

So, you’re in the market for a new smartphone that’s not an iPhone? Don’t worry; today’s Digest has you covered. We’re focusing on the top smartphones to buy in 2022 that aren’t iPhones. From Android phones with camera-rich tech to..