Elgato Wave XLR audio mixer and interface gives 48V Phantom Power with low distortion

By Mark Gulino on Feb 25, 2022, 8:30 am EST under Product Reviews,

Recording artists, podcasters, streamers, and others looking to record their vocals or instruments will love this useful gadget from Elgato. This audio mixer and interface brings all the power you need, plus low-noise recording. It even has app support and swappable aesthetic components. Read on to find out more!

Elgato Wave XLR audio mixer and interface boasts 48 volts

Pick up a microphone for your home studio, but it just isn’t making the cut? Perhaps an audio mixer or interface can help. Luckily, there’s one available for an affordable price that can make quite a difference. Introducing the Elgato Wave XLR audio mixer and interface. This nifty recording device makes it easy to connect your microphone or instrument and provides plenty of power and capability. Want to know a little more about it? That’s what we’re here for. Let’s check it out!

Wave XLR audio mixer next to the Elgato Stream Deck

The first thing to know about the Elgato Wave XLR audio mixer and interface is that it uses a premium XLR to USB-C connection. Once your device is connected, you’re able to use the Wave Link app to mix Wave XLR and other audio sources together. This way, you can create 2 separate mixes. There’s also a strong 3.5 mm headphone jack as well, capable of providing zero-latency, clear monitoring when listening to your audio.

Get all the power and low-noise amplification you need

Even the most demanding microphones are no match for the Elgato Wave XLR. It boasts 48 V of phantom power, which can effectively drive condenser microphones as much as you require. You can enjoy impressive low-noise gain as well, up to 75 dB. There’s even proprietary Clipguard technology that reduces, if not eliminates, mic distortion. This is a particularly useful feature for recording artists.

Official promo for the Elgato Wave XLR audio mixer

Adjust your mix as you go with convenient controls

Making tweaks and adjustments along the way is second nature for anyone familiar with audio recording processes. This is why it’s always welcome when a recording device keeps controls simple and intuitive. The Elgato Wave XLR does this by providing a multifunctional control dial that influences mic gain, the mic and PC mix, and also the headphone volume. The device offers dual filters that you can select to get rid of low frequencies. Lastly, a capacitive mute button is included, too, allowing even a delicate touch to silence your mics feed.

Elgato Wave XLR has a changeable faceplate and dial

The Wave XLR is a perfectly useful device for home studios

Setting up a home recording studio can be a fun and exciting experience. Unfortunately, it can sometimes be an arduous one as well. This is because even the simplest of setups still can pose challenges. The good thing is that technology keeps getting easier to plug in and use out of the box.

The Wave XLR is no exception to this and makes it extremely simple to get a significant amount of input recording boost where it’s needed. Not only that, but it looks great, too. You can even swap out the faceplate and the control dial should you desire a different aesthetic. Pretty cool, right? If you’re a recording artist or a podcaster, this one is worth taking a gander at.

You can get the Elgato Wave XLR audio mixer and interface here for $159.99.

