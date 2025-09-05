IFA 2025 Highlights (Day 1): Big Ideas, Bold Booths, and a Lot More Coming

By Madhurima Nag on Sep 5, 2025, 6:31 pm EDT under Tech News,

Day 1 at IFA 2025 is in full swing, and it already feels like Berlin has turned into a crystal ball for the future of tech. Our team rep Karina Papikyan is working the halls, hopping between booths, and sending back updates that make me wish teleportation was part of this year’s innovations.

What’s clear? No one is here to play it safe. Brands are throwing down visions, not just products, and the result is a show floor that feels less like a trade fair and more like a playground for big ideas.

Booths That Demand Attention

Dreame – Hall 3.1, Booth 101

Dreame isn’t just showing off vacuums; they’re flexing. Sleek robots glide across spotless demo floors like runway models, and their new systems scream “smart cleaning with style.” Forget the clunky bots of yesteryear — this is floor care that actually looks sexy.

TESSAN – Hall 2.2, Booth 186

TESSAN ditches the boring booth format and sets up an Innovation Hub instead. It’s part showcase, part workshop, part therapy session for anyone tired of tangled cables and fried adapters.

Highlights?

  • All-in-One Travel Power Hub that charges everything without looking like a brick.
  • Next-Gen Portable Chargers that belong on a café table, not buried in your backpack.
  • Future Concepts so fresh they’re still in R&D — and yes, visitors get to give feedback.

And here’s the kicker: they’re not just talking power, they’re talking purpose. With their sustainability campaign and the 100 TESSAN Travelers project, they’re proving that charging isn’t just about plugging in — it’s about plugging into stories.

Morphy Richards – Hall 4.1, Booth 209

Over at Morphy Richards, it smells like coffee and nostalgia. Their booth wraps heritage in smart tech, and somehow makes it look like you need a new kitchen even if yours is perfectly fine. The smart coffee maker is pulling shots while your phone tells it how strong you like it. Classic charm, modern brains.

Products I’m Loving So Far

Five things already on my “must-watch” list from day one:

TESSAN Voyager 205 8-in-1 Universal Travel Adapter

One palm-sized brick, eight ports, and 205W output—this thing can charge two laptops, a phone, and still keep its cool. Finally, a charger that doesn’t scream “tourist starter pack.”

Eufy Marswalker Stair-Climbing Vacuum Robot

Watching this robot scale stairs with a vacuum tucked inside is equal parts sci-fi and slapstick comedy. The kicker? It freshens the air with bamboo or bergamot as it works.

Eufy Marswalker Stair Climbing Vacuum Robot

XGIMI HORIZON 20 Max Projector

A projector that laughs at ambient light and flexes with 5700 lumens, triple lasers, and gaming-grade lag. Your TV feels small just by standing near it.

XGIMI HORIZON 20 Max Projector

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Smartphone

Flagship brains without the flagship price—AI tools, a killer display, and seven years of updates. Honestly, this feels like the sensible phone even power users would sneak-buy.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Affordable AI Smartphone

Samsung Sound Tower (ST50F & ST40F)

Big sound, bigger vibes. Replaceable batteries keep the party alive for hours, and the built-in light show makes it feel like your own portable rave kit.

Samsung Sound Tower (ST50F & ST40F)

Day 1 Takeaway

If this is what day one looks like, I’m bracing myself for the rest of the week. Dreame makes me want a cleaner floor, Morphy Richards makes me want a smarter kitchen, and TESSAN makes me want to throw out every ugly charger I own.

And the best part? There’s still so much left to see. Day 2, bring it on.

Madhurima Nag

Madhurima Nag is the Head of Content at Gadget Flow. She side-hustles as a parenting and STEM influencer and loves to voice her opinion on product marketing, innovation and gadgets (of course!) in general.
