IFA 2024 Day 3 Highlights–ASUS Zenbook S 14, GoPro Hero 13 Black, and more

The Day 3 of IFA 2024 was packed with amazing highlights–the Twelve South PlugBug (no wonder this one's being considered as one of the coolest multi-port wall charger) along with some amazing announcements from TCL, Acer, and more. Go catch the announcements before we come up with the Best of IFA 2024 blog tomorrow.

We’ve almost come to the end of the show and it’s time for the Best of IFA 2024 from Gadget Flow. But before that finale, we wanted to show you the last batch of favorites from Day 3 that just stole our hearts.

By the way, did you know there’s a laptop concept for dual players that is ideally being designed for portable gaming? Keep reading and you’ll find 10 amazing products and what makes them special for the techie in you.

The Aukey MagFusion 3-in-1 wireless charger offers fast, reliable charging with 15W power and Qi2 certification, charging an iPhone 15 Pro 65% faster than standard chargers. It also features Apple Watch MFW certification, adjustable viewing angles, and a sustainable design using recyclable materials, making it a versatile and eco-friendly charging solution.

The ASUS Zenbook S 14 combines ultra-thin, durable design with powerful AI-driven performance, featuring an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and a 14-inch 3K OLED display. With up to 27 hours of battery life, advanced cooling, and rapid AI computing, it delivers a seamless balance of productivity and style.

The TCL 50 PRO NXTPAPER 5G offers powerful performance with a 32MP selfie camera, 512GB storage, and a long-lasting 5,010 mAh battery with fast charging. Its sleek design, optional stylus, and vibrant color options make it a versatile and stylish choice for users seeking functionality and flair.

The new Govee Strip Lights, including the Strip Light 2 Pro and COB Strip Light Pro, offer customizable, vibrant lighting with advanced RGB color accuracy and multiple preset modes. With smart home compatibility and flexible installation options, these lights provide seamless integration and tailored illumination for any space.

The GoPro Hero 13 Black Action Cam offers pro-level features, including next-gen lenses, cinematic anamorphic capabilities, and Emmy-winning stabilization for smooth footage. With 5.3K video recording, a longer-lasting Enduro battery, and enhanced connectivity, it’s perfect for capturing every adventure in stunning detail.

The Twelve South PlugBug is a versatile multi-port wall charger with Find My technology, allowing you to track it anywhere. With options for 50W or 120W charging, USB-C Power Delivery, and a slim, portable design, it offers convenience, speed, and style for all your charging needs.

The Narwal Freo Z Ultra robot vacuum offers hyper-precise, AI-driven cleaning with dual cameras and sensors for efficient, obstacle-free coverage. With 12,000Pa suction, adaptive hot-water mop washing, and ultra-quiet operation, it delivers spotless, sanitized floors with minimal effort.

The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K enhances your entertainment with immersive light syncing, matching your screen’s content in real-time with 1:1 color accuracy. Supporting 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz, it allows seamless control via the Hue Sync app and connects up to four HDMI devices for a clutter-free, dynamic viewing experience.

The SharkNinja Luxe Café Coffee Machine brings café-quality coffee to your home with versatile functions and precision controls. From customizable temperatures and effortless espresso to rapid cold brew and balanced filtered coffee, it combines ease and technology to perfect your brew every time.

The Acer Project DualPlay redefines portable gaming with its detachable wireless controller and high-fidelity speakers for an immersive experience. Featuring customizable RGB lighting and flexible gameplay options, this innovative laptop caters to both solo and multiplayer sessions with ease and style.

Which one of these products are you going to try? Share with us in the comments below.