By Lauren Wadowsky on Jul 3, 2022

Want to see what's new and innovative in crowdfunding? Check out today's Digest. We're highlighting Q2's most useful crowdfunding campaigns.

WOWCube® Handheld Gaming System in Use

Love crowdfunding campaigns? Yeah, us too. So we’re always excited to see the latest creations on Kickstarter and Indiegogo. These products solve common problems and show what innovations we can expect in the future. The second half of 2022 hasn’t disappointed; these are the most useful crowdfunding campaigns we’ve seen this quarter.

From an AI personal trainer that guides you to the proper form to a multifunctional measuring tool that creates floor plans, these products are pretty handy. Check them out below.

1. The Altis AI personal trainer actually sees and hears you. Then, it creates a customized workout plan to help you reach your goals.

Altis AI Interactive Personal Home Fitness Trainer
Altis AI under a TV

The Altis AI personal trainer is like having a live trainer in your home. It sees and understands you, providing personalized instruction and feedback. That way, you always get the most out of your workouts.

Preorder it for $999 on Indiegogo.

2. The Flasher high-tech safety armbands keep you visible when cycling, riding an eScooter, or jogging at night. Control them via gestures.

An indispensable gadget for nighttime riding, the Flasher high-tech safety armbands are both useful and cool. Completely hands-free, they operate as turn signals when you lift your elbow and work as brake lights when you stop.

Preorder them for $198.13 on the official website. The estimated shipping is November 2022.

3. The MEAZOR 3D 6-in-1 multifunctional measuring tool provides 3D floor planning technology, making room measurements easier.

The most useful crowdfunding campaigns of this quarter you must preorder
MEAZOR 3D with floor plans

Architects and interior designers love the MEAZOR 3D 6-in-1 multifunctional measuring tool. Its 3D floor planning tech makes taking room measurements much simpler. Even better, the 3D Tilt Mode lets you move freely while it auto-stitches a space together, making it one of the most useful crowdfunding campaigns of Q2 2022.

Preorder it for $249 on Kickstarter.

4. The TempBuddy phone thermometer attaches to your smartphone, letting you take your body temperature on the go in just 0.5 seconds.

The most useful crowdfunding campaigns of this quarter you must preorder
TempBuddy on a smartphone

Never have a thermometer when you need one? That’s about to change with the TempBuddy phone thermometer. Just plug it into your smartphone to quickly and easily measure body temperature. It’s contactless, and the Andriod/iOS app is very user-friendly.

Preorder it for $53.59 on Kickstarter.

5. The Neakasa cordless wet/dry vacuum has an impressive 80,000 rpm motor and a brush that sucks up both wet and dry debris.

Neakasa in a video

Have kids or pets at home? Then you’ll find the Neakasa cordless wet/dry vacuum useful. Its powerful motor and brush pick up dry and wet debris, like spilled bowls of cereal and water dish splashes. Plus, you don’t even have to clean this vacuum, thanks to the self-clean function.

Preorder it for $279 on Kickstarter.

6. The LiON Mini battery- & solar-powered car freezer chills food in your car from -4°F to 43°F, keeping your snacks and drinks icy cold.

LiON Mini Battery and Solar Powered Car Freezer
LiON Mini at a picnic

Ensure you always have cold drinks and snacks in your vehicle with the LiON Mini battery- & solar-powered car freezer. It’s battery-powered and designed to accompany you on road trips and outdoor adventures. When the battery runs out, charge it with any AC charger, vehicle charger, or MPPT solar panel. It’s one of the most useful crowdfunding campaigns now.

Preorder it for $245 on Indiegogo.

7. The LapLok pocket-size antitheft device affixes to your laptop and sounds a 100-decibel alarm if someone tampers with it.

LapLok Pocket Size Antitheft Device for Laptops
LapLok on a laptop

Now you can step away from your laptop at a shared workspace with the LapLok pocket-size antitheft device. It connects to the underside of your laptop, then clamps to the table or desk. If someone tries to remove your computer, everyone in the room will know.

Preorder it for $48 on Indiegogo.

8. The MagOrg magnetic desk organizer is a must-have addition to your home office with its integrated 15-watt wireless charger.

The most useful crowdfunding campaigns of this quarter you must preorder
MagOrg on a desk

Tidy your desk and work more efficiently with the MagOrg magnetic desk organizer. It reduces workspace clutter with its modular design, wireless charging, laptop stand, pen holder, and more.

Preorder it for $109 on Kickstarter.

9. The Kling KONG™ smartphone kickstand becomes a tripod mount, jaw grip, finger ring, and more, keeping your phone versatile anywhere.

Kling KONG Magnet Friendly Smartphone Kickstand
Kling KONG™ on a shopping cart

Stop propping your phone against water bottles and coffee cups when you have the Kling KONG™ smartphone kickstand. Boasting a magnet-friendly design, it becomes all the smartphone-holder accessories of your dreams, which is why it’s one of the most useful crowdfunding campaigns we’ve seen this quarter.

Preorder it for $19 on the official website. It launches on Kickstarter this month.

10. The Solace vibroacoustic speaker is huggable and vibrates to relieve stress and anxiety, helping you relax and feel calm.

The most useful crowdfunding campaigns of this quarter you must preorder
Solace in use

Want to relax before bed or when you get home from work? Just hug the Solace vibroacoustic speaker. It uses vibroacoustic therapy to pass low-frequency vibrations through your body, helping you relax in a non-invasive way. For this reason, it’s one of the most useful crowdfunding gadgets this quarter.

Preorder it for $112 on Kickstarter.

If you’re like us, then you love useful gadgets. These are some of our favorite crowdfunded ones of the quarter, and we can’t wait to see them hit their targets. Do you have any to suggest? Let us know!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
