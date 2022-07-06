Never worry about low tire pressure on the road when you have the Fanttik X8 APEX

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jul 6, 2022

Deal with low air pressure quickly when you have the Fanttik X8 APEX tire inflator. From cars to motorcycles, it inflates everything. Learn more about it in the blog.

Fanttik X8 APEX inflates tires anywhere

Inflate any tire anywhere with the Fanttik X8 APEX tire inflator. This compact air compressor features a high-performance chip, allowing it to put air into tires quickly at a maximum pressure of 150 PSI. Use it for car, bike, and motorcycle tires.

You’re driving to an important appointment when you hit a massive pothole. It doesn’t cause a flat, but it sure knocked some air out of your tire. However, you’re miles from the nearest gas station and don’t want to be late.

In situations like these, you’ll be glad to have a compact air compressor like the Fanttik X8 APEX. It gets you back on your trips and adventures faster when your tires need a top up. Let’s have a look at the specifics.

Fanttik X8 APEX in lifestyle scenarios

Inflate your tires 2x faster with this car gadget

Don’t worry; you won’t have to wait long to fill your tires with the Fanttik X8 APEX. Despite its compact size, it actually offers faster inflation.

That’s thanks to its built-in high-performance chip that delivers 32L/Min of airflow. So it only takes 14 seconds to fill a bike tire, 5 minutes to fill a 185/65 R15 car tire, and less than 6 minutes to fill 1 205/55 R16 car tire. In an emergency, getting back on the road in under 6 minutes isn’t too bad.

Fanttik X8 APEX inflating a tire

Use this tire inflator anywhere, thanks to the powerful battery

You don’t even need to be near an outlet to inflate tires with this compact air compressor. The Fanttik X8 APEX boasts a powerful 7800 mAh battery, which allows IT to work without an external power supply.

Even better, you can use it continuously for up to 40 minutes. So, yes, you can count on it to fill a problematic tire multiple times throughout a trip.

Fanttik X8 APEX in use

Add air to any inflatable with the Fanttik X8 APEX

The Fanttik X8 APEX doesn’t just fill up car tires, however. According to its Amazon page, this car gadget can also inflate motorcycles, new-energy vehicles, and bicycles. It’s also great for adding air to balls. So it’s a pretty handy gadget to have around.

Fanttik X8 APEX in a video

Set the air intensity with the Smart Modes

Not every driver knows what air pressure their tires need. For those who want a little guidance, this compact air compressor has 5 preset modes.

They include the Car Mode, Motorcycle Mode, Bike Mode, and Sports Ball mode. Super convenient, they give beginners the confidence to choose the correct tire pressure.

Meanwhile, if you’re an old pro at car handling and already have a feel for how much pressure your tires need, the Professional Mode lets you set the pressure value between 3–150 PSI. This gives you more flexibility.

See the pressure accurately on the LCD

While some car devices have tiny screens that can be confusing to read, everything’s straightforward with this compact air compressor. It boasts a large LCD dual display that shows both the preset and real-time pressure values.

The screen makes reading and understanding your tire pressure state simple, so there are no mishaps. Meanwhile, the auto-stop and maximum pressure of 150 PSI ensure you never have to worry about overfilling your tires.

Keep this air pressure gadget in the car for safety

The Fanttik X8 APEX’s useful features don’t stop at the air pressure, though. Nope, this gadget also has a 2-mode LED light at its top. This ensures you can see and service your tires even in the dark.

Furthermore, at the bottom, you’ll find a 5V/3A USB-C input port along with a 5V2A USB-A output port, letting you charge your phone in an emergency. So with this gadget, you’re never without a smartphone charger.

Take the Fanttik X8 APEX anywhere

This portable tire inflater is packed with great features, but that doesn’t mean it has to stay in your car. Compact at just 7.78 inches long, this road safety gadget also fits in your backpack or bicycle rack.

That way, you really can use it in any situation, from repairing a bike flat to inflating a ball for an impromptu basketball game.

Pack this car safety gadget on your road trip

We’ve all been there. You’ve booked your Airbnb, made dinner reservations, and now all you need to do is drive to your destination. But along the way, your tires start to feel low on air.

With the Fanttik X8 APEX, you won’t have to derail the first night of your trip. You can simply pull over and add extra air—enough to get you to the lakehouse. Then, you can check the state of your tires in the morning to see if you need to visit a local shop.

Check out our final thoughts

Anyone who drives should add the Fanttik X8 APEX to their emergency kit. Flats and low air pressure can occur anytime, putting you at risk of tire failure.

For this reason, you should always have a means of inflating your tires, something like this gadget. Not only is it compact, powerful, and portable, but it can also charge your smartphone and serve as a flashlight.

The Fanttik X8 APEX costs $119.97 on Amazon. Get it today to stay safer on the road.

Do you use any car gadgets you love? Let us know about them in the comments!

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
