Elevate your game night with these recent board games

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 8, 2023, 9:00 am EST

Ready to level up your game nights? Today I'm highlighting the best new games I've seen recently. From epic adventures to family favorites, there's something for everyone here.

Hey there, board game enthusiasts! Looking to level up your game nights? Prepare to spice things up with a fresh batch of recent board games.

Today we’re diving into some seriously cool options that’ll turn your tabletop sessions into epic adventures. From decoding mysteries in EscapeWelt’s Blackbeard’s Compass to strategizing like a pro with Lemery Games’ Bagh Chal, these new games are set to elevate your gaming experience.

Ever wanted to crack secret codes and unravel mysteries? That’s exactly what EscapeWelt Blackbeard’s Compass puzzle box offers. In fact, each riddle you solve reveals a piece of a larger puzzle, like discovering hidden chapters in an enthralling book. And guess what? It’s not a solo expedition—up to 4 players can join in on the fun!

Now, if you’re into brainy challenges and ancient strategies, Lemery Games Bagh Chal is your go-to. Imagine a battle between a herd of goats and a clever team of tigers. It’s not just a game for seasoned players either; it’s ideal for anyone aged 6 and up. Plus, it’s travel-friendly, making it your companion on the go!

These games offer hands-on fun in a digital world. So gather your friends or family, roll the dice, and dive into these exciting new board games.

1. EscapeWelt Blackbeard’s Compass puzzle box

EscapeWelt Blackbeard’s Compass game video

Step into the adventurous world of the EscapeWelt Blackbeard’s Compass puzzle box. This captivating game gets its inspiration from the infamous Captain Blackbeard. Delve into the lore of this notorious pirate as you decipher riddles, unveiling secrets from his thrilling escapades.

Meanwhile, each solved riddle brings you closer to unraveling the mystery of the Queen Anne’s Revenge, revealing intricate pieces like knots resembling the ship’s rigging and a treasure map marking Blackbeard’s hidden loot spots. It’s ideal for up to 4 players, so it’s great group fun for families and friends.

2. Lemery Games Bagh Chal

Lemery Games Bagh Chal outdoors

Want to add some strategy-based games to your game night? Look no further than the Lemery Games Bagh Chal. This 2-player game invites you and a companion to engage in an intense battle between a herd of goats and a team of 4 cunning tigers, making it an excellent challenge for a game night showdown.

What I love about this game is its inclusivity—designed for players aged 6 and above, it ensures fun for the entire family. Meanwhile, the compact and travel-size design allows you to carry this ancient Nepalese game anywhere.

3. Mattel Pictionary Vs. AI

Mattel Pictionary Vs AI Tabletop Board Game
Mattel Pictionary Vs. AI on a table

Add an AI twist to a classic tabletop board game with Mattel’s Pictionary Vs. AI. This innovative take on Pictionary has players sketching while an AI system tries to guess their drawings, earning points for correct guesses.

Furthermore, you have to predict if the AI can correctly decipher fellow players’ sketches. Brace yourself for challenge rounds that elevate the fun, prompting you to draw with your eyes closed or even without using your hands! It’s one of my favorite recent board games.

4. STAKD strategic building game

STAKD Strategic Building Game
STAKD game boxes and pieces

Treat your group to a game that blends strategy and creativity with STAKD. In this exhilarating world, players strategically position their pieces, aiming to outwit their opponents while sculpting a breathtaking mountain landscape on the tabletop.

The game is an artistic masterpiece in progress, where players skillfully place their pieces, vying to be the last one standing amidst this evolving topographical marvel. Enjoy an endless stream of fun and unexpected twists.

5. Fire Noodle Eating Champs: The Dice Game!

Fire Noodle Eating Champs: The Dice Game!

An exciting collaboration between game designer Jason ToToTam and video game developer Wombok Games, Fire Noodle Eating Champs: The Dice Game! is a high-speed, no-turns-allowed noodle-eating showdown, and it’s one of the best recent board games I’ve seen.

Additionally, to claim victory, players unveil their fire noodle packet, revealing the required toppings and placing each on the corresponding space of the Fire Noodle Card. But here’s the twist: if luck throws you a Spicy Face roll, that die remains locked unless you decide to roll the dice again, including those on your Noodle Card. Be the first to conquer all your Fire Noodles and snatch the trophy.

6. The Seeker’s Guide to Enchanting Emporiums

The Seeker s Guide to Enchanting Emporiums
The Seeker’s Guide to Enchanting Emporiums

Prepare to be enchanted by The Seeker’s Guide to Enchanting Emporiums, an awe-inspiring anthology that boasts diverse boutiques, stores, and parlors that fit into any gaming world. This vibrant 250+ page compendium includes over 15 wondrous emporiums, each brimming with NPCs, enthralling quests, tantalizing plot hooks, and dazzling mystical items.

What’s more, it’s tailored for the 5th-edition of the world’s most beloved roleplaying game. So it’s an exceptional source of inspiration for Game Masters navigating across realms and dimensions.

What should I consider when selecting board games for game nights?

Consider the group’s preferences and dynamics. Opt for games that match the group’s interests and skill levels. Look for variety in gameplay styles to cater to different tastes—strategic, social, cooperative, or competitive.

How can I find board games for players of different ages and experience levels?

Look for games with flexible rules or multiple difficulty levels to accommodate varying skill sets. Family-friendly or party games often provide an inclusive experience, while some strategy games offer beginner-friendly variants.

What are some key factors to ensure a successful board game night?

Consider game duration; shorter games might be preferable for casual gatherings, while longer ones suit dedicated game nights. Clear instructions and engaging gameplay are crucial. Also, assess the game’s capacity for interaction among players to foster a lively atmosphere.

How do I introduce new games to the group without overwhelming them?

Start with easy-to-learn games with quick setups to ease into new experiences. Consider a mix of familiar classics and introduce one new game per session to gradually introduce variety without overwhelming players. Encourage open-mindedness and emphasize fun over competition to keep the mood light and enjoyable.

