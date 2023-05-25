Enjoy safer, cooler filtered smoke with the weedgets MAZE-X glass bowl pipe

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 25, 2023, 8:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Ignite your smoking experience with the weedgets MAZE-X glass bowl pipe. This innovative pipe filters and cools smoke, making it healthier to inhale.

Enjoy safer, cooler filtered smoke with the weedgets MAZE-X glass bowl pipe
weedgets MAZE-X filters and cools the smoke

Looking for a healthier way to smoke? Check out the weedgets MAZE-X Pipe waterless filtration pipe. Its patented cough-less technology reduces smoke temperature and removes hot resin and tar, protecting your lungs and throat.

Hey there, smoke enthusiasts! Today I’m thrilled to introduce you to the Weedgets MAZE-X glass bowl pipe. This nifty piece of smoking equipment promises a super smooth hit while keeping your lungs healthy.

In today’s in-depth review, I’ll dive into its features, benefits, and user feedback. Get ready to discover why the MAZE-X is making waves in the smoking community.

weedgets MAZE-X intro video

Elevate your experience with cough-less tech

The MAZE-X glass bowl pipe is designed with a sole purpose: to deliver an exceptionally smooth and cool smoking experience. With its innovative features, it sets itself apart from conventional pipes on the market.

This waterless filtration pipe’s most important feature is its patented cough-less technology. By reducing smoke temperature and eliminating hot resin and tar, it prioritizes the well-being of your lungs.

How does it work? A patented maze path filters the tar and resin while an anodized aluminum handle cools the smoke. The smoke gets cooler while it travels through the maze, and a screen in the mouth tip provides additional filtration.

And according to the company, this pipe even lets customers with COPD and asthma enjoy their medicine using gentle puffs.

Enjoy safer, cooler filtered smoke with the weedgets MAZE-X glass bowl pipe
weedgets MAZE-X in different colors

Stay safe with the removable mouth tip

What’s more, a removable mouth tip blocks any dry particles from reaching your throat and mouth, and the interior screen prevents burns, keeping your mouth healthy.

And, since the mouth tip is removable, it enhances safety during group sessions. Say goodbye to worries about passing around germs or debris.

You can also use it as a stand-alone filter tip for joints and prerolls. All in all, the flexibility of this waterless filtration pipe is impressive.

Smoke at your own pace with the bowl lid

Then, the Bowl Lid lets you enjoy at your own pace as it stops the flower from burning further. It also prevents flower loss in the pocket and snaps to the bottom during a smoking session.

This way, you don’t have to be in a rush to smoke and can extend your sessions as needed.

Go for a pipe with a silicone body

Meanwhile, the MAZE-X Pipe body uses medical-grade silicone, which is superior to food-grade silicone used in cooking. In fact, medical silicone is inert and offers superior heat-resistance.

So you can count on this pipe to maintain a comfortable temperature during smoking—it won’t overheat or cause burns.

Enjoy an easy-to-clean pipe

Nothing puts a damper on a smoke session like a pipe that’s difficult to clean. Luckily, cleaning the MAZE-X is a breeze, as reported by numerous satisfied customers.

Yes, the removable borosilicate glass bowl is both washable and reusable, ensuring a long-lasting and hassle-free smoking experience.

Easy to clean after every smoke, you simply pull the components apart and place them in a Ziplock bag. You then add 70% isopropyl alcohol and soak it for 20–30 minutes. When that time is up, rinse the pieces under warm water with dish soap and pat everything dry.

You’re then ready for assembly and your next session!

Get a durable, heat-resistant pipe

With its medical-grade silicone body, the MAZE-X offers excellent heat resistance, preventing any uncomfortable heat transfer to your hands. This not only ensures a comfortable grip but also enhances safety during extended smoking sessions.

Furthermore, the glass is resistant to extreme temperature changes, making it virtually indestructible. So you don’t have to worry about it bursting or cracking.

That, in addition to the anodized aircraft-grade aluminum handle, results in a durable product that was built with longevity in mind. Yes, this is a pipe you can use for years.

Check out the user reviews

Don’t just take my word for it! I scoured customer reviews to gather insights into their experiences with this waterless filtration pipe. The overwhelming majority of users were impressed by its performance and functionality.

One recurring praise centered on the enhanced flavor profile achieved with the MAZE-X. By delivering smoother hits and filtering out impurities, this pipe allows the true essence of your herb to shine through, providing a more satisfying and immersive session.

Additionally, users highlighted the exceptional ease of cleaning. The MAZE-X design allows for quick disassembly, making it simple to remove residue of buildup. This saves time and gives you a consistently enjoyable smoking experience.

Choose from 4 different color options

Even better, you can let your personality shine through this smoking gadget thanks to the 4 different color options. Whether you prefer discrete hues like blue and black or something flashier like purple and gold, the MAZE-X comes in a color to match your taste and style.

Improve your smoking experience with the MAZE-X

The weedgets MAZE-X glass bowl pipe stands out as a top contender for those seeking a smoother, cooler, and safer smoking experience.

Its innovative features, including a removable mouth tip, cough-less technology, and easy-to-clean design, make it a must-have for both solo and group sessions.

With its durable construction and heat-resistant materials, this pipe is built to last. So, if you’re ready to take your smoking experience to the next level, give the MAZE-X a try. Happy smoking!

Want to try the MAZE-X a try for yourself? It’s currently 20% off with the coupon code GF420 for a total of $79.20. Buy it today!

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Best AI gadgets that you can add to your bedroom
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best AI gadgets that you can add to your bedroom

Curious about what AI can do for your sleep and relaxation? Then check out these AI gadgets you can add to your bedroom! In today’s technologically advanced world, AI has made its way into various aspects of our lives, including..
Have every bag you need with the WANDRD TRANSIT Travel Line
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Have every bag you need with the WANDRD TRANSIT Travel Line

Pack for any adventure with the WANDRD TRANSIT Travel Line. This versatile travel bag collection consists of 4 bags that work together to give you a better travel experience from the time you start packing until the moment you return..
These AI cleaning robots keep your home spick-and-span
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These AI cleaning robots keep your home spick-and-span

Who doesn’t love a sparkling-clean home? And with the advancements in AI technology, maintaining a spick-and-span living space has never been easier. So, in this roundup, we’ll introduce you to some of the top AI cleaning robots that take the..
Stay on top of your game with this luxury water-resistant briefcase
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Stay on top of your game with this luxury water-resistant briefcase

Stay organized wherever work takes you with the xBriefcase water-resistant briefcase. With 19 smart pockets, drop protection, and a luxury-grade design, it protects your work essentials and keeps you looking professional. It’s important to choose the right briefcase. Yes, the..
The Century Jacket is the last jacket you ever need to buy
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

The Century Jacket is the last jacket you ever need to buy

Stop buying a new jacket every 1–2 years and get the LIVSN Designs Century Jacket. Designed to last 100 years, this sustainable jacket is wind-, water-, fire-, and abrasion-resistant and uses all natural materials. It’ll last you for life. Tired..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

This emergency backup light keeps working even during blackouts
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This emergency backup light keeps working even during blackouts

Stay safe during power outages with the Surge emergency backup bulb. This light keeps working during a blackout, helping you and your family avoid accidents and injuries. Imagine this—you’re at home eating dinner with your family when the power goes..
3 Ways fleet maintenance software saves you money
Productivity Tips
By Lauren Wadowsky

3 Ways fleet maintenance software saves you money

Before sinking money into any software for your business, you want to know if there will be a return on investment (ROI). That’s what you get with fleet maintenance software. Buying vehicles for your company’s needs takes a tangible investment...
The best affordable headphones for under $100
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best affordable headphones for under $100

Need good headphones but don’t want to spend half a month’s paycheck to get them? We hear you. And that’s why we’re diving deep into the world of affordable headphones for under $100. These headphones deliver mind-blowing sound and other..
Top energy-saving smart home gadgets to cut down on your bills this summer
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top energy-saving smart home gadgets to cut down on your bills this summer

Summer is just around the corner. And so are the bills that come from cooling your home and keeping your plants watered. But you know that the best way to deal with summer energy costs is a little advanced prep...
Google I/O 2023—the future of AI and Google products
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Google I/O 2023—the future of AI and Google products

Missed the Google I/O 2023 keynote yesterday? Don’t worry, I caught the highlights for you. And they’re chock-full of cool new AI advancements, demonstrating that Google intends to be a major player in the field. Google’s new AI achievements are..
Find music in niche themes with the FanFare music discovery app
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Find music in niche themes with the FanFare music discovery app

Improve your search for new music with the FanFare music discovery app. It lets you create your own tags and genres to categorize songs. That way, you can find the exact beat you’re looking for and nothing else! Are you..