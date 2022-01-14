The ultimate projector buyer’s guide—Samsung Freestyle, Nebula Cosmos & more

Looking for a new projector? Don't go shopping until you've read our projector buyer's guide. It's got portable, laser, and 4K options.

The Anker Nebula Cosmos is one of the best projectors

You want to add a projector to your home theater and it’s no surprise; these gadgets turn your nightly TV, movie, YouTube, or gaming ritual into something way more cinematic. So which one should you go for? We’re here to help with our ultimate projector’s buyer’s guide.

The projector you choose ultimately depends on how you want to use it. Is portability important for you? This list has quite a few bag-sized and handled options. They’re great for taking content on the go or outdoors.

Or do you want to splurge and swap your TV for a projector you’ll happily watch every day? We’ve got those versions on this list, too.

Bring the movie theater home, minus the overpriced popcorn, with any of the cool projectors below.

1. The Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector projects high-quality content with 2,400 ANSI lumens and works with Android TV.

Anker Nebula Cosmos laser 4K projector on a table

A great portable option on our projector buyer’s guide is the Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector. It provides 4K resolution and sets up quickly thanks to autofocus and keystone correction.

Preorder it for $1,099 on Kickstarter.

2. The Oui Smart Lenso Space mini projector has a thin tripod design and delivers 240-inch movies, online content, and more.

Lenso Space in a video

The Oui Smart Lenso Space mini projector is stylish for a compact projector. But don’t be fooled by its petite size: it projects a 1,080p picture up to 240 inches in size. Connect it to your smartphone for easy-to-play content.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

3. The Optoma UHD38 4K UHD home projector is great for gaming and watching movies. You’ll love the 4,000 lumens for bright images.

Optoma UHD38 on a coffee table

If you plan on using your projector for gaming, the Optoma UHD38 4K UHD home projector boasts a high 240 Hz refresh rate and superfast lag at just 4.2 ms. The highly detailed images provide depth and contrast for a realistic experience.

Get it for $1,399 on Amazon.

4. The Samsung 120″ The Premiere LSP7T 4K projector has triple-laser technology for premium images and vivid colors. Plus, it’s so sleek.

Samsung 120″ The Premiere LSP7T with a plant

Want to spoil yourself with quality? The Samsung 120″ The Premiere LSP7T 4K projector is splurgy, but it has incredibly crisp images, a short-throw design, and connectivity with popular apps.

Get it for $3,497.99 on Amazon.

5. The Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector

Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector in white

If you want to take cinema-quality movies and content on the go, consider the Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector. It self levels and focuses for easy use. Plus, it’s also a smart speaker and smart lighting gadget.

This projector costs $899.99. Preorders are on hold, but sign up for availability alerts on the official website.

6. The ViewSonic M2e smart portable LED projector has a compact design that’s easy to carry. Built-in streaming to Netflix and Amazon is a handy feature.

ViewSonic M2e and a woman

Another cool product on our projector buyer’s guide is the ViewSonic M2e smart portable LED projector. Its compact size is convenient, and its speakers by Harmon Kardon give you excellent sound. What’s more, you see great images no matter your seating position.

Get it for $590.39 on Amazon.

7. The BenQ GV30 smart Bluetooth projector

BenQ GV30 in a living room

With Plus, Cinema, and Day Time viewing modes, the BenQ GV30 smart Bluetooth projector ensures whatever you’re watching looks excellent. The 135-degree projection angle is a helpful feature, as is the wireless connectivity to multiple devices.

Get it for $599 on the official website.

8. The Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS300 Smart Streaming Laser Projector projects powerful images and connects to Android TV for easy use.

Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS300 in a video

The Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS300 Smart Streaming Laser Projector is a solid choice for big-screen movie evenings, and it provides built-in Android TV with wireless connectivity. Even better, an ultra-short-throw design creates a 120-inch screen even when it’s close to the wall.

Get it for $1,999.99 on Amazon.

9. The XGIMI Horizon Pro cinematic 4K projector

XGIMI Horizon Pro on a side table

Enjoy cinematic 4K movies with the XGIMI Horizon Pro cinematic 4K projector. It made our projector buyer’s guide because it has 2,200 lumens of brightness, 3,840 by 2,160 resolution, and a 4K Optical Engine. Harmon Kardon speakers elevate the audio.

Get it for $1,659 on Amazon.

10. The Anker Nebula Mars II Pro portable projector has a tiny battery-powered form factor and is ideal for outdoor movies and on-the-go use.

Anker Nebula Mars II Pro in use

Watch a movie in your backyard under the stars with the Anker Nebula Mars II Pro portable projector. It projects 500 ANSI lumens and offers a clear 720p picture. Moreover, the 10-watt speakers give you big sound.

Get it for $599.99 on the official website.

Whether you want to turn your living room into a bonafide cinema or just make your parties more fun, these projectors cover your needs. Do you own any of these projectors? Tell us about your experience in the comments.

