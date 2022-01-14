The ultimate projector buyer’s guide—Samsung Freestyle, Nebula Cosmos & more

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jan 14, 2022, 9:00 am EST under Daily Digest,

Looking for a new projector? Don't go shopping until you've read our projector buyer's guide. It's got portable, laser, and 4K options.

The ultimate projector buyer’s guide—Samsung Freestyle, Nebula Cosmos & more
The Anker Nebula Cosmos is one of the best projectors

You want to add a projector to your home theater and it’s no surprise; these gadgets turn your nightly TV, movie, YouTube, or gaming ritual into something way more cinematic. So which one should you go for? We’re here to help with our ultimate projector’s buyer’s guide.

Related: Are laser projectors worth it, and which ones should you buy in 2021?

The projector you choose ultimately depends on how you want to use it. Is portability important for you? This list has quite a few bag-sized and handled options. They’re great for taking content on the go or outdoors.

Or do you want to splurge and swap your TV for a projector you’ll happily watch every day? We’ve got those versions on this list, too.

Bring the movie theater home, minus the overpriced popcorn, with any of the cool projectors below.

1. The Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector projects high-quality content with 2,400 ANSI lumens and works with Android TV.

Anker Nebula Cosmos laser 4K projector on a table

A great portable option on our projector buyer’s guide is the Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector. It provides 4K resolution and sets up quickly thanks to autofocus and keystone correction.

Preorder it for $1,099 on Kickstarter.

2. The Oui Smart Lenso Space mini projector has a thin tripod design and delivers 240-inch movies, online content, and more.

Lenso Space in a video

The Oui Smart Lenso Space mini projector is stylish for a compact projector. But don’t be fooled by its petite size: it projects a 1,080p picture up to 240 inches in size. Connect it to your smartphone for easy-to-play content.

Get it for $399 on the official website.

3. The Optoma UHD38 4K UHD home projector is great for gaming and watching movies. You’ll love the 4,000 lumens for bright images.

Optoma UHD38 4K UHD
Optoma UHD38 on a coffee table

If you plan on using your projector for gaming, the Optoma UHD38 4K UHD home projector boasts a high 240 Hz refresh rate and superfast lag at just 4.2 ms. The highly detailed images provide depth and contrast for a realistic experience.

Get it for $1,399 on Amazon.

4. The Samsung 120″ The Premiere LSP7T 4K projector has triple-laser technology for premium images and vivid colors. Plus, it’s so sleek.

The ultimate projector buyer's guide—Samsung Freestyle, Nebula Cosmos, & more
Samsung 120″ The Premiere LSP7T with a plant

Want to spoil yourself with quality? The Samsung 120″ The Premiere LSP7T 4K projector is splurgy, but it has incredibly crisp images, a short-throw design, and connectivity with popular apps.

Get it for $3,497.99 on Amazon.

5. The Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector offers cinematic entertainment on the go and has auto-adjusting features for setup.

The ultimate projector buyer's guide—Samsung Freestyle, Nebula Cosmos, & more
Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector in white

If you want to take cinema-quality movies and content on the go, consider the Samsung Freestyle Portable Projector. It self levels and focuses for easy use. Plus, it’s also a smart speaker and smart lighting gadget.

This projector costs $899.99. Preorders are on hold, but sign up for availability alerts on the official website.

6. The ViewSonic M2e smart portable LED projector has a compact design that’s easy to carry. Built-in streaming to Netflix and Amazon is a handy feature.

The ultimate projector buyer's guide—Samsung Freestyle, Nebula Cosmos, & more
ViewSonic M2e and a woman

Another cool product on our projector buyer’s guide is the ViewSonic M2e smart portable LED projector. Its compact size is convenient, and its speakers by Harmon Kardon give you excellent sound. What’s more, you see great images no matter your seating position.

Get it for $590.39 on Amazon.

7. The BenQ GV30 smart Bluetooth projector shows content at a 135°. So you can set it up in challenging room designs for a great view.

BenQ GV30 smart
BenQ GV30 in a living room

With Plus, Cinema, and Day Time viewing modes, the BenQ GV30 smart Bluetooth projector ensures whatever you’re watching looks excellent. The 135-degree projection angle is a helpful feature, as is the wireless connectivity to multiple devices.

Get it for $599 on the official website.

8. The Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS300 Smart Streaming Laser Projector projects powerful images and connects to Android TV for easy use.

Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS300 in a video

The Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS300 Smart Streaming Laser Projector is a solid choice for big-screen movie evenings, and it provides built-in Android TV with wireless connectivity. Even better, an ultra-short-throw design creates a 120-inch screen even when it’s close to the wall.

Get it for $1,999.99 on Amazon.

9. The XGIMI Horizon Pro cinematic 4K projector looks great and provides native HDR and 4K content. Make yourself some popcorn and start watching.

The ultimate projector buyer's guide—Samsung Freestyle, Nebula Cosmos, & more
XGIMI Horizon Pro on a side table

Enjoy cinematic 4K movies with the XGIMI Horizon Pro cinematic 4K projector. It made our projector buyer’s guide because it has 2,200 lumens of brightness, 3,840 by 2,160 resolution, and a 4K Optical Engine. Harmon Kardon speakers elevate the audio.

Get it for $1,659 on Amazon.

10. The Anker Nebula Mars II Pro portable projector has a tiny battery-powered form factor and is ideal for outdoor movies and on-the-go use.

Anker Nebula Mars II Pro
Anker Nebula Mars II Pro in use

Watch a movie in your backyard under the stars with the Anker Nebula Mars II Pro portable projector. It projects 500 ANSI lumens and offers a clear 720p picture. Moreover, the 10-watt speakers give you big sound.

Get it for $599.99 on the official website.

Whether you want to turn your living room into a bonafide cinema or just make your parties more fun, these projectors cover your needs. Do you own any of these projectors? Tell us about your experience in the comments.

Want more tech news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish three new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜

Daily Digest

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The best cinematic drones you can buy for aerial footage
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best cinematic drones you can buy for aerial footage

Elevate your aerial footage with the best cinematic drones you can buy. While drones used to be just expensive, high-tech toys, that’s changed. These drones help you capture serious videography, whether you’re a professional videographer, content creator, or beginner. Related:..
GAF Energy Timberline Solar Nailable Solar Shingles feature a low-profile and practical design
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

GAF Energy Timberline Solar Nailable Solar Shingles feature a low-profile and practical design

Few things say renewable energy like solar. Like most areas of technology, solar is always seeking to advance in one way or another. Be that through rooftop panels or other gadgetry, it’s a major factor in the future of sustainable..
New gadgets for gamers in 2022—laptops, keyboards, gaming chairs & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

New gadgets for gamers in 2022—laptops, keyboards, gaming chairs & more

It’s January 2022. And you know what that means: gaming brands are coming out with newer, better products. These new gadgets for gamers in 2022 have the tech that keeps you competitive and integrate seamlessly into your life. Related: Razer..
This body fat management solution lets you set your own health goals
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This body fat management solution lets you set your own health goals

Keep tabs on your health with the Olive Healthcare Bello2 personal body fat trainer. This body fat management solution helps you avoid chronic diseases by scanning 5 areas for visceral fat, body fat, metabolic levels, and BMI. An estimated 133..
Introduce history in an entertaining way with this AI-powered app
Product Reviews
By Amy Poole

Introduce history in an entertaining way with this AI-powered app

If history and travel fascinate you, allow Lithops to momentarily transport you to the past. While you can no longer engage with historical figures in the present day, this AI-powered app uses rendered video narrations to allow you to interact..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

ASUS ROG Swift OLED gaming monitors offer micro-texture coatings & 10-bit color
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

ASUS ROG Swift OLED gaming monitors offer micro-texture coatings & 10-bit color

Looking to the horizon for the latest PC gaming monitors? In a sea of options, two new products are on their way from ASUS. The ASUS ROG Swift OLED gaming monitors are coming soon and will bring with them a..
Top 5 automobiles of the future we will see in 2022—electric cars & serious horsepower
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

Top 5 automobiles of the future we will see in 2022—electric cars & serious horsepower

Every year, we see a new lineup of automobiles of the future: cars, trucks, and SUVs. In fact, it’s become such a norm that we basically expect to see this across most makes and models without question. However, not every..
Looking for a new laptop? Go for these productivity laptops launched at CES 2022
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Looking for a new laptop? Go for these productivity laptops launched at CES 2022

Did you notice a laptop theme at this year’s CES? Like 2021 before it, brands again focused heavily on productivity laptops—laptops aimed at helping people work and study better, both at home and on the go. Related: Most unbelievable keyboards..
Keep your credit card information safe with this RFID- and NFC-blocking wallet
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Keep your credit card information safe with this RFID- and NFC-blocking wallet

Choose a better wallet than the one you currently own: the APADEO RFID-blocking wallet. This RFID/NFC-blocking wallet has tech that prevents RFID signals from lifting the information on your cards. Plus, the minimalist design holds cash and keys. It’s scary..
Most unbelievable keyboards you can buy for your office
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Most unbelievable keyboards you can buy for your office

Buying a new keyboard is one of the easiest ways to elevate your workspace. To help you find a great one, today we’re rounding up some of the most unbelievable keyboards you can buy for your office. Related: Which standing..
Weekend Digest: Best smart home gadgets from CES 2022
Smart Living
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: Best smart home gadgets from CES 2022

The tech year is off to an interesting start after this week’s CES 2022 event. While it was not exactly one of the more exciting CES events we’ve seen, it did offer lots of new and interesting devices to look..