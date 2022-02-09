Wear this GPS rescue watch to get help in an outdoor off-the-grid emergency

Love solo expeditions into the wild? While it's a great way to reconnect with nature, you could be in real danger in an emergency. This rescue watch, however, sends out messages and your GPS location no matter where you are.

The O-BOY watch helps keep you safe

Stay safe and connected during outdoor adventures with the O-BOY satellite rescue watch. This GPS rescue watch relies on a private satellite constellation, allowing you to send GPS coordinates, SOS signals, and custom messages anywhere.

Imagine you’re kayaking, miles from the shore, when you notice a leak. And maybe you didn’t bring your phone with you, fearing water damage and too many distracting calls. A rescue wearable like the O-BOY can be a lifesaver in this situation.

Designed to look like a rugged sports watch, this gadget boasts a patented technology. It connects to a private satellite network, transmitting signals to nearly anywhere on the globe, getting you the help you need. Let’s check it out.

O-BOY works in many situations

Stay safe with satellite technology

Even your smartphone can’t help you if you’ve gone too far off the grid. And that’s why this GPS rescue watch’s tech is so brilliant: it doesn’t rely on cellular network coverage.

Instead, it connects to the aforementioned private satellite network, letting you send messages from anywhere to anywhere. So it sends its signal even in remote locations like in the middle of a desert or ocean. It also works independently of local carriers.

Go for an indestructible wearable

Think the O-BOY can’t handle your risky adventures? You’d be mistaken because this emergency wearable has been designed to endure the most rugged conditions.

As far as waterproofing goes, it has an IP68 rating. This means it’s waterproof, shockproof, and dustproof. In fact, it still works even when you’re 30 feet underwater.

Meanwhile, the display is virtually unbreakable with its durable gorilla glass screen. Yes, this satellite rescue watch can keep up with you.

Get technology supported by the European Space Agency

You won’t have to worry about the O-BOY’s tech. The company is supported by the European Space Agency and thus benefits from the newest technological advancements.

Specifically, this GPS rescue watch uses the agency’s Galileo geo-localization for precision within a yard. It also uses its satellite network.

Pay nothing until you’re on the go

Unlike many smart home security systems, you don’t have to sign a year-long service contract to use O-BOY. The 3 services come in different packages, letting you mix and match according to your needs.

Best of all, it’s on a pay-per-play model so you pay only when you want to go on that mountain or cross-country ski adventure.

Choose a comfortable SOS wearable

Comfort is essential when selecting an emergency wearable because it won’t be much good off your wrist. On the contrary, the O-BOY is comfortable to wear and features durable material.

What’s more, the omnidirectional transmitter antenna is lightweight at just 40 grams, and the diameter is only 50 mm. So you won’t have to worry about a bulky, heavy watch weighing you down.

Select the service that’s right for you

Every outdoor enthusiast looks for a different experience. Likewise, you can mix and match the services that you get with the O-BOY.

For now, this GPS rescue watch offers 3 services: GetMe, RescueMe, and TrackMe.

GetMe

GetMe is the simple way to send out your location. The service allows you to send a custom message and your GPS coordinates to a pre-set list of contacts.

According to the company, this feature is ideal for those who tend to go off the path or lose track of the hours.

RescueMe

If you need to be rescued quickly, the RescueMe feature transmits an SOS signal towards the emergency services in your location. It’s what you want for extreme adventures or conditions.

TrackMe

If you’re out for long periods of time or need monitoring, the TrackMe feature is helpful. It shares your location regularly with emergency contacts and even records your live progress.

Rely on $50,000 of insurance

Rescue fees can deter people from seeking the help they need. However, this GPS rescue watch relieves your worries since the RescueMe service includes insurance covering $50,000 of the search and rescue.

Wear this rescue watch for up to 7 days without charging it

Every great rescue wearable has long battery life because you never know how long you’re going to be stuck. Luckily, the O-BOY can run for up to 7 days without a charge. What’s more, it can send up to 48 messages or track points on a single charge.

Want to feel safer during your adventures? Add the O-BOY to your kit. It sends out your GPS location, SOS alerts and even tracks your location. With pay-per-use plans and included insurance, it just makes sense.

Preorder the O-BOY satellite rescue watch for about $303 on Kickstarter. What emergency gear do you rely on? Tell us about it in the comments.

