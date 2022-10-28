These office gadgets help you nail your presentations

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 28, 2022

Whether you present online or in person, these office gadgets have the right tech. They're just what you need for impressive talks, presentations, and conferences.

Logitech Brio 500 1080p HDR webcam in use

Got a work presentation coming up? Then you probably aren’t leaving anything to chance. From your script to your tech, you want every detail planned. And that’s where these office gadgets for presentations come in. They elevate both online and in-person presentations.

Want a gadget that adapts to both online and in-person meetings? Then check out the Microsoft Presenter+. This helpful clicker makes Teams talks easier to manage and can advance slides or go back.

Moreover, the HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam ensures you look your best online thanks to its AI lighting correction. Then, the auto-framing feature keeps the camera centered on you, even if you move around.

Impress your boss and colleagues when you use these office gadgets for your next presentation.

1. The PauseMe Zoom videoconferencing button improves your virtual Zoom meetings, easily toggling between the microphone and video.

PauseMe Zoom videoconferencing button in the office

Get more control over your Zoom presentations with the PauseMe Zoom videoconferencing button. It’s designed to help manage your video and microphone during a virtual meeting. So you can easily pause your mic if someone at home walks in while you’re talking.

Get it for $30 on the official website.

Logitech is a go-to brand for high-quality, stylish, and affordable office gadgets. Below are 2 of our favorites for work presentations.

2. The Logitech Sight multi-participant conference camera captures conversations from the ideal angle, making meetings more inclusive.

Logitech Sight multi-participant conference camera in action

Remote participants in your presentation can feel like they’re in the room with you with the Logitech Sight multi-participant conference camera. This tabletop camera works with the Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini. Boasting smart multi-participant framing, it brings everyone to the table.

This gadget is coming in the summer of 2023 for $1,999.

3. The Logitech Brio 500 1080p HDR webcam helps you look your best during online presentations and has a helpful Show Mode.

Logitech Brio 500 1080p HDR webcam in use

Feel confident at every presentation and video call with the Logitech Brio 500 1080p HDR webcam. This camera features auto-light correction and noise-reducing mics. Plus, the Show Mode lets you easily tilt the camera downward to show objects on your desk. It’s one of our favorite office gadgets for presentations.

Get it for $129.99 on the official website.

Microsoft has gone all in on devices that make remote work easier, mainly via Microsoft Teams. Here are some of its best products for online presentations.

4. The Microsoft Presenter+ wireless presentation remote control is Teams-enabled yet works with other platforms. Use it for it easier online presentations.

Microsoft Presenter+ wireless presentation remote control in black

Want to give professional-caliber presentations online or in person? Use the Microsoft Presenter+ wireless presentation remote control. It lets you digitally point on screen and advance slides or go back. Moreover, it helps you join in on the conversation and raise your hand with the built-in Teams button.

Get it for $79.99 on the official website.

5. The Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera enhances online presentations thanks to its AI tech, which reframes whenever you move around.

Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera in use

Keep the camera focused on you and your presentation when you have the Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera. Using AI, it reframes whenever you move, a new person interacts, or other people enter the room. So you won’t need to adjust this camera while making your point.

Get it for $799.99 on the official website.

6. The WyreStorm FOCUS 210 offers presenter-tracking features for high-quality work presentations.

WyreStorm FOCUS 210 webcam in use

Enhance your remote presentations with the WyreStorm FOCUS 210 4K Ultra HD AI-tracking webcam. This smart webcam automatically keeps the presenter in the frame. Then, the AI-enhanced lighting helps you look energetic and professional.

Get it for $169.99 on Amazon.

7. The Jabra Speak 750 speakerphone improves audio conferences, helping you hear and be heard for more natural conversations.

Jabra Speak 750 speakerphone in black and silver

Tired of fuzzy conference calls? Enhance your acoustics with the Jabra Speak 750 speakerphone. Encouraging realistic speech, it lets both sides talk at once. Meanwhile, the omnidirectional microphone captures any voices surrounding it, which is why it made our list of office gadgets for presentations.

Get it for $242.32 on Amazon.

8. The Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone is an enterprise-level solution for better conference calls with its TruVoicelift.

Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone in use

Improve conference presentations on a business-wide scale with the Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone. Its TruVoicelift and advanced zone control combine to highlight voices and reduce noise. Moreover, it mounts to the ceiling for a built-in conference solution.

This product’s price is TBA. Contact the sales team on the official website.

9. The BenQ EH600 wireless smart projector makes in-person business presentations easier since it connects to your devices without wires.

BenQ EH600 wireless smart projector design

Take in-person presentations to the next level with the BenQ EH600 wireless smart projector. It’s entirely cord-free and works with Mac, PC, iOS, and Android gadgets. Plus, it connects to the internet, so you can search for information on topics during your talk. It’s one of the best office gadgets for presentations.

This gadget is priced at $999. Contact the official website for purchase options.

10. The HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam delivers an HDR conferencing experience, helping you look your best with color correction and auto framing.

HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam in use

Give a stellar online presentation with the HP 965 4K Streaming Webcam. Its AI ensures premium image quality in up to 4K. Then, AI lighting adjustment and auto framing translate true-to-life colors and images. Moreover, the Keystone correction improves the look of documents.

Get it for $199 on the official website.

Nail any kind of presentation with these conference-enhancing gadgets. What are your tips for an excellent presentation? Tell us in the comments.

