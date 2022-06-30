10 Travel-friendly kid gadgets to take with you on your vacation

Planning a trip with your kids this summer? Keep big and little ones happy during any kind of travel with these 10 travel-friendly kid gadgets.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet in use

Traveling with your kids isn’t always easy. Between long plane rides and windy car trips, tackling kid boredom in transit takes some strategy. Luckily, there are devices that can make the journey easier. And, to help you find them, we’re highlighting 10 travel-friendly kid gadgets you can take with you on vacation.

The good news is you don’t have to rely entirely on screens. Display-free kids’ gadgets like the Jooki and ONANOFF x Disney StoryPhones entertain your little ones with engaging audio stories and songs.

But a tablet dedicated to kids definitely has its place. We love the new Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet with its durable construction and ad-free, curated content.

Give your kids plenty to do during summer trips with these cool gadgets for kids.

1. The Yoto Mini kids’ portable audio player is palm size for easy travel and uses physical cards to play stories, sleep sounds, and more.

Yoto Mini in a palm

Keep your kids engaged with the Yoto Mini kids’ portable audio player. It lets your kids use their imagination with audio stories and sound cards. What’s more, it connects to wireless headphones, and the battery runs for up to 20 hours.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

2. The Happy Plugs Play youth headphones have an ear-safe design, and the Biomaster antimicrobial technology eliminates 99.9% of bacteria.

Happy Plugs Play in a video

Kid-friendly headphones are essential for summer travels, and the Happy Plugs Play youth headphones are one of our favorites. They come in 4 lovely colors and limit the volume to 85 decibels, keeping the sound safe for kids aged 4–15.

Get them for $79.99 on the official website.

Jooki with 2 children

Designed for kids 3–10 years old, the Jooki kids’ music and story player provides quality, screen-free entertainment. Playing stories, music, and songs using tokens, your child can create their own playlist. The tokens in the Star bundle even access Spotify content.

Get it for $112.99 on the official website.

4. The ONANOFF x Disney StoryPhones storytelling headphones play audio versions of your kids’ favorite tales using StoryShield discs.

ONANOFF x Disney StoryPhones in a video

Ensure your kids only listen to high-quality content with the ONANOFF x Disney StoryPhones storytelling headphones. These headphones don’t need another device to work. Just pop a StoryShield like Pixar’s Monsters Inc, Disney’s Doc McStuffins, and all the classics to get your child visualizing the stories themselves.

Get them for $104.31 on the official website.

5. The Osmo Math Wizard and the Magical Workshop interactive math game works with your child’s iPad, strengthening numeracy skills.

Osmo Math Wizard and the Magical Workshop

Beat downtime boredom at your destination with the Osmo Math Wizard and the Magical Workshop interactive math game. It takes kids on a magical quest, and they’ll use addition and subtraction to brew potions and make dragons fly.

Get it for $59 on the official website.

Littlebird Toddler CareTracker on a child’s wrist

Used during travel, Littlebird Toddler CareTracker kids’ tracker can give you peace of mind while moving through crowded airports and amusement parks with your toddler. It tracks GPS location, heart rate, and many other parameters making it one of our favorite travel-friendly kid gadgets.

Get it for $299 on the official website.

7. The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet has a durable Kid-Proof Case with a stand and a faster quad-core processor than previous generations.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids in blue

Looking for a kid-friendly tablet? The new Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is protected against drops and bumps. Even better, the content from Amazon Kids+ is ad-free, curated, and age-appropriate.

Get it for $109.99 on Amazon.

Polaroid Go on a work table

Introduce your kids to analog photography with the Polaroid Go pocket-size instant camera. An updated classic, this instant camera is portable, wearable, and offers a timer with a reflective selfie mirror.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

9. The VAVA 720P Video Baby Monitor is portable, helping you keep an eye on your little one during sleep, even while you’re on vacation.

VAVA 720P Video Baby Monitor on a crib

This one’s more for parents, but an indispensable kid travel item nonetheless. The VAVA 720P Video Baby Monitor is portable with a large video display, 2-way talk, and a transmission range of up to 900 feet. Helping you check in on your little one at night and during naps, it’s one of our favorite travel-friendly kid gadgets in 2022.

Get it for $179.99 on the official website.

10. The HoMedics SoundSpa Lullaby for babies keeps your child calm and relaxed during trips, helping them sleep in a new environment.

HoMedics SoundSpa Lullaby in a nursery

Your little one might be too excited to sleep in a new location. And that’s where the HoMedics SoundSpa Lullaby for babies comes in handy. It plays 6 calming sounds, including White Noise, lullabies, and Heart Beat, helping your little one relax before bedtime. Then, 9 friendly projections make your home away from home cozier.

Get it for $34.99 on the official website.

Trips with children can be easier than you think with these travel-friendly kid gadgets. Do your kids have a favorite travel gadget? Let us know about it in the comments!

