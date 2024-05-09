Smart home accessories that won’t break the bank (for $50 or less)

By Lauren Wadowsky on May 9, 2024, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest

Looking to smarten up your home but have a tight budget? Lucky for you, we’ve compiled all the best smart home accessories that are just as affordable as they are intelligent.

No, you’re not imagining it; everyday items are getting more expensive again (thanks, inflation). So, if rising prices are stopping you from buying gadgets that could make your home safer and more convenient, keep reading. The Gadget Flow editorial team is highlighting smart home accessories that cost $50 or less, giving you the tech you love at prices that won’t break the bank.

If you’re looking to add smarts to your light switch for less, I suggest the SwitchBot Bot. For $29.99, you get a tiny robot that presses on/off switches, allowing remote control. So you can have it switch on your lights remotely while you’re away.

Another great value is the Wyze Cam v4. This smart home security camera costs just $35.98 and offers 2.5K QHD resolution and color night vision. They are top-of-the-line specs for a gadget that costs less than most pairs of shoes.

Great tech doesn’t have to put you over budget. These products prove it!

1. SwitchBot Bot

SwitchBot Bot
SwitchBot Bot on a switch

Get it for $29.99

One of the most intriguing–and cost-effective–smart home gadgets I’ve seen is the SwitchBot Bot. Described as a tiny home robot, it makes ‘dumb’ switches smart by allowing remote pressing.

That’s right, you can remotely control this robot button pressor to turn on lamps, coffee pots, TVs, computers, and so much more. It puts control of your home right on your smartphone.

2. Wyze Cam v4

WyzeCam v4 in a video

Get it for $35.98

Wyze is known for its stylish yet affordable tech, and the Wyze Cam v4 is no exception. This security camera offers crystal-clear images and flexible placement options—it suits both indoor and outdoor use.

Impressively, it has a motion-activated spotlight to beef up your security. And the premium AI detection (with Cam Plus) recognizes people and more. It’s everything a person could want in a home security camera.

Amazon Blink Mini 2
Amazon Blink Mini 2 on a wall

Get it for $49.98

Another cost-effective smart home security camera is the Amazon Blink Mini 2. Just under our budget at $49.98, this gadget is packed with useful features including 1080p HD live view, color night vision, and 2-way audio.

You can also expect motion detection, smart notifications, and an easy setup. I love its doorbell chime feature with the Blink Video Doorbell. It plays a real-time alert when someone presses the doorbell.

4. Pura 4

Pura 4 in a video

Get it for $49.99

Add intelligent fragrance to your home with the Pura 4 smart fragrance diffuser. Priced at $49.99, it’s an easy, intelligent way to scent your home or office. With its smart features, you can adjust it’s output, create schedules, and more on the Pura app.

I appreciate the safe scents. They use clean, non-toxic ingredients in aroma combinations like Bamboo, Santorini, Santal Vanilla, and Grapefruit.

5. Amazon Echo Pop

Amazon Echo Pop
Amazon Echo Pop in lavender

Get it for $19.99

Treat yourself to a new smart speaker, the Amazon Echo Pop. It comes in a collection of lovely colors, so you’re sure to find one that matches your aesthetics. Plus, the compact size fits comfortably in small spaces.

But color and design aren’t the only notable features. The Echo Pop also has a front firing speaker that plays full sound. And of course it lets you manage compatible smart home devices via Alexa.

6. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon Fire TV Stick
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max close up

Get it for $39.99

Level up your home entertainment with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It boasts a powerful processor that allows lightning-fast app starts. You also get faster 4K streaming, no matter how many devices are connected to your router.

My favorite feature is the Fire TV Ambient Experience. It lets you access over 2,000 pieces of museum-caliber art and photography for displaying on your TV screen.

7. Govee Smart Air Quality Monitor

Smart home accessories that won’t break the bank (for $50 or less)
Govee Smart Air Quality Monitor on furniture

Get it for $35.99

Stay informed about your home’s indoor pollution levels with the Govee Smart Air Quality Monitor. This gadget keeps an eye on the humidity, PM2.5, temperature, and more. Even better, it works with your other Govee products.

Thanks to the remote capabilities, it lets you see your home’s air quality from anywhere. This enables quick changes that can improve the air.

8. Aqara Door and Window Sensor P2

Smart home accessories that won’t break the bank (for $50 or less)
Aqara Door and Window Sensor P2 on a door

Get it for $29.99

The Aqara Door and Window Sensor P2 is one of the sleekest smart home sensors I’ve seen. I love its modern shape; it really blends into any surface you stick it on.

Meanwhile, with its support for Matter, it works with Apple Home, Google Home, Samsung Smartthings, and Amazon Alexa. Its high-precison sensor detects the opening and closing of doors and windows.

9. Nanoleaf Matter Lightstrip Smarter Kit

Smart home accessories that won’t break the bank (for $50 or less)
Nanoleaf Matter Lightstrip Smarter Kit in a bedroom

Get it for $49.99

Set the mood in your interiors with the Nanoleaf Matter Lightstrip Smarter Kit. An LED lightstrip that changes colors, it works with Matter over Thread.

So, it’s compatible with Apple Home iOS, Google Home Android OS 8.1 or newer, Amazon Alexa Android OS8.1, or newer, and others. You can control the lightstrip with your voice, create customized schedules, and access over 16 million colors.

Smart home accessories that won’t break the bank (for $50 or less)
TP-Link Tapo in a lifestyle photo

Get it for $9.99

Need a new smart plug? The TP-Link Tapo Matter compatible smart plug is just $9.99 on Amazon. It has a compact design that doesn’t block your other outlets. It’s also certified flame-retardent.

Thanks to its Matter compatibility, this smart plug works with all smart home platforms. Plus, with it, all Matter-certified devices in your LAN will work even if the internet goes out.

Well, there you have them, 10 smart home accessories under $50. With them, you can expect a safer, more convenient home for bargain prices. Take advantage of these deals today!

