Think mini PCs are just for basic tasks? You might be surprised at how well they handle gaming these days!

Gaming mini PCs pack impressive capabilities into a tiny form factor, but are mini PCs good for gaming? Not too long ago, they were mostly limited to emulator and low-end gaming, struggling with anything demanding on the graphics side. My friend recently got a gaming mini PC and was a bit unsure how it would handle the latest games, but everything ran smoothly—no tweaks needed! These days, there are quite a few powerful, compact options out there.

So, can these mini powerhouses keep up with modern gaming demands? Below, I’ll break down what makes gaming mini PCs tick, highlight where they excel, and touch on some of their limitations. Whether you’re considering a portable gaming setup, interested in a small but mighty PC, or just curious if they’re worth the investment, stick around. You might be surprised by how capable these little machines have become.

What are mini PCs good for?

Mini PCs are super small, so they can easily fit behind your monitor or in a cozy spot on your desk. They usually have enough power for everyday tasks like browsing the web, handling office work, and gaming. Because they’re so compact, they tend to use energy-efficient parts, which makes them quieter and more eco-friendly than bigger computers. And that’s not all!

Portability

Gaming mini PCs pack all the punch of a full gaming rig into a sleek, compact design that’s even smaller than most consoles. They’re usually about half the size of standard desktops, yet bring similar power, making them perfect for gaming on the go. It’s funny how more people don’t see the travel potential here—honestly, that’s what I love most about them! For me, a mini PC is way more interesting than a big, stationary setup since it’s easy to carry around wherever I need it.

Performance

The best mini PCs today are a great alternative to bulky desktops and all-in-ones. They can handle all sorts of tasks, from data entry to content creation and light gaming. While they may not be as powerful as full-sized gaming rigs, many mini PCs can still handle gaming well, especially if they come with decent graphics hardware. Some even sport high-end graphics cards that can run modern games at impressive settings. Plus, upgrading the memory and storage on nearly any mini PC is usually straightforward, even if you’re not very tech-savvy.

Video game emulation

Like a regular desktop, a mini PC works best in spaces where you have easy access to monitors (or TVs), keyboards, and other peripherals. You can easily connect them to your TV for gaming sessions. Just remember, the best mini PC often comes down to compromise. For instance, someone looking to emulate PS2 games might find one model lacking, while another person wanting to play Overwatch 2 at 1080p 60fps on high settings might be let down by a different option.

Disadvantages of mini PCs

Did you know that mini PCs can often be pricier than building a larger one from scratch? They can get pretty hot, which might reduce the lifespan of their components. The parts are typically slower than what you’d find in a midrange gaming PC. Also, your options for upgrading the CPU and GPU are usually pretty limited when you want more power. Let’s explore some factors to consider before deciding if a mini PC is the right fit for you!

Cooling

Just like laptops, mini PCs pack a ton of power into a compact design. While you won’t have to worry about them heating up your lap, it’s still essential to have good heat management to keep things cool. Apple’s chips, designed for compact, fanless gadgets like iPhones and iPads, are also more efficient than Intel’s—so they run cooler and use less power.

Upgrade limits

Mini PCs are compact, so there’s not much room for upgrades. Most Windows models let you upgrade storage and memory, and a few even support swapping out the CPU. If you’re thinking about future upgrades, look for a model with flexibility to make it easier down the line.

Graphics-wise, mini PCs typically rely on integrated options, so they’re not the best choice for playing the latest games. However, if your mini PC supports Thunderbolt 3 or higher, you can connect an external graphics dock for a boost. Just keep in mind that these docks can be bulky and expensive. So while mini PCs work well for everyday tasks and light gaming, they’re often not built for heavy-duty gaming.

Price

Mini PCs are smaller than traditional desktop PCs, but don’t let their size fool you—they often come with a higher price tag. Fitting all that tech into a tiny box is quite an engineering challenge, so you can expect to spend around $600 to $1400 for a mini PC that will serve you well for the next few years.

Best mini PCs for gaming

Do you still believe that mini PCs are just for emulating retro games? Let me see if I can change your mind!

MINISFORUM 790S7/129i7

If you’ve been holding out for a real gaming rig with a dedicated GPU, I’ve got some great news! The MINISFORUM 790S7/129i7 is a bit bigger than their usual mini PCs. However, it packs a punch with 16 cores, 32 threads, and a dedicated low-profile RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of VRAM.

This setup runs on a custom mini ITX board. It features a soldered CPU and offers plenty of I/O options, including USB 3.2, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C ports.

Now, let’s talk about gaming performance. The reputable YouTube channel ETA PRIME tested it at 1440p. Here’s what they found:

Cyberpunk 2077 : Avg 76 FPS at Ultra settings with FSR on

: Avg 76 FPS at Ultra settings with FSR on Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 : Avg 95 FPS, but 1% lows dropped to 40 FPS

: Avg 95 FPS, but 1% lows dropped to 40 FPS Shadow of the Tomb Raider : Avg 94 FPS at the highest settings

: Avg 94 FPS at the highest settings Overwatch 2: Avg 196 FPS at Ultra

All in all, the MINISFORUM 790S7/129i7 gives you smooth, high-FPS gameplay for all your favorite AAA games! Right now, you can grab it for $939, down from the regular price of $1,169.

GMKtec G5

Check out the GMKtec G5 mini PC for a blast from the past in retro gaming. It’s compact—just 1.4 inches square—so it fits right in your hand. And the best part? It’s just $179.98 on Amazon!

You won’t be playing the latest AAA games, but older titles run well at 900p. Hades II can hit 60fps on medium settings, and Dirt 3 averages around 81fps. You can also enjoy classics like Half-Life 2 and Skyrim, although you might need to tweak some settings.

For emulation, it handles PSP games nicely, even running Ghost of Sparta at 3x resolution smoothly. In ETA PRIME’s tests, most GameCube games worked well with the Dolphin emulator, but a couple of the heavier titles ran into some issues.

It’s also quite energy-efficient, using just 4 watts at idle and about 13 watts while gaming, peaking at around 19 watts. Overall, the GMKtec G5 mini PC is a solid pick for web browsing and light gaming or emulation!

Apple Mac mini

Apple just rolled out a redesigned Mac mini that’s smaller than ever and now has two USB-C ports right on the front. The new Mac mini gives you 2 processor options: the M4 chip, perfect for day-to-day tasks like work, school, or creative projects, and the more powerful M4 Pro for 4K video editing or gaming. With the M4 Pro, Apple’s ultra-compact Mac mini ($1,399) might just be one of the best options for a handheld gaming PC.

Apple’s working with TSMC’s cutting-edge N3E production node—currently the most advanced silicon available. In comparison, AMD is still on N4, which is 2 generations behind, while Intel is using the previous-gen N3B for its new Lunar Lake chip.

The M4 Pro also brings 273GB/s of memory bandwidth—a 75% boost over the M3 Pro and twice the bandwidth of any AI PC chip. This means way better GPU performance, so you get faster and smoother connections. Low bandwidth can lead to lag, latency, and even dropouts, all of which can seriously impact your gaming.

Do mini PCs work for gaming?

Mini PCs work well for gaming, especially with recent upgrades in power and graphics. Older models handled basic games, but newer ones can manage modern titles at solid settings. Compact and easy to carry, they’re perfect for gaming in small spaces and on the go.