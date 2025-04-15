ASUS TUF Gaming A15 review: Powerful performance at a budget price

By Grigor Baklajyan on Apr 15, 2025, 5:13 pm EDT under Product Reviews,

Need a budget gaming laptop that delivers? Check out my ASUS TUF Gaming A15 review to see why it stands out.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 / Image Credit: LaptopMedia

Buying a cheap gaming laptop means accepting trade-offs. But why does battery life always seem like the first thing to go? Gamers deserve the freedom to play where they want—not just near an outlet. And let’s be honest, AMD chips handle power far better than Intel’s. So, why do so many models still lean toward the less efficient option? In my ASUS TUF Gaming A15 review, I dive into a device that doesn’t follow that tired formula.

Some budget gaming laptops get surprisingly close to greatness. Then, they ruin it with a weird keyboard layout or a dim display. It’s frustrating. That’s why the A15 ($1,299) stands out. It checks more boxes than most and does it without cutting corners where it matters.

Design

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 in a desk setup
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 in a sleek desk setup / Image Credit: Sophie, Amazon

I don’t want to haul around a chunky block of plastic. I want something light, powerful, and easy to carry. If you’ve ever had to squeeze a laptop into a carry-on or walk through a busy airport with it, you know what I mean. That’s why I always suggest sticking with gaming laptops around 5 pounds—especially in the 14 to 15-inch range. It just makes life easier.

At ‎14.5 x 10.1 x 0.98 inches and ‎5.07 pounds, ASUS suggests the TUF Gaming A15 features one of the “world’s thinnest and lightest designs” for gamers. Some super-slim machines feel so flimsy you’d hesitate to even take them outside. With MIL-STD-810H certification, the TUF Gaming A15 is tested to handle drops, bumps, and sudden temperature changes. Even a water spill or two.

Pop open the lid, and you’ll spot some nice design touches. You’ve got RGB lighting across the keyboard. The WASD keys stand out with a translucent look. My friend and I keep arguing whether the arrow keys or WASD layout is better for gameplay. I’m team WASD—feels way more natural. Also, I don’t have to stretch my hand halfway down the keyboard to use them.

ASUS hooks you up with tons of ports, too. On the left, you’ve got an Ethernet port, HDMI, 2 USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and the charging input. Over on the right, there’s one more USB-A port. That’s a solid setup. The Ethernet port, in particular, is a lifesaver. I’ve had some frustrating moments with Wi-Fi lag. So, I’ve switched to Ethernet lately. Trust me, the stability rocks.

Features

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 packs the muscle for intense battles and marathon sessions, but it makes a few sacrifices to keep the price affordable. One of the most noticeable trade-offs is the display. The 15.6-inch IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate won’t compete with the best out there. While the colors are good and the contrast is solid, the screen is much dimmer compared to those on pricier models. IPS panels are known for better colors and wider viewing angles, but TN displays usually have quicker response times. Only the top-tier IPS screens can keep up in that area.

You can pick your A15 setup with either an RTX 4050 or go all the way up to an RTX 4070. The higher-end version also bumps you up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, while the more affordable models stick with the Ryzen 7 7735HS. All builds come with 16 GB of RAM (2x8GB) and offer either a 512 GB or 1 TB SSD, depending on the configuration.

Performance

I’ve always liked machines that know what they are. The ASUS TUF A15 doesn’t chase premium status, and that’s what makes it appealing. It runs the AMD Ryzen 7 4800H—a chip that skips the flash but brings serious power. You’re looking at 8 cores, 16 threads, and a 45W TDP. That’s a lot of muscle for a midrange machine.

ASUS throws in an NVIDIA RTX 2060 for the GPU. Again, not top-of-the-line, but perfect for 1080p gaming. It also supports ray tracing and comes with 6 GB of GDDR6 memory.

TechSpot ran multiple games at 1440p and confirmed the RTX 2060 can hit 60 FPS in plenty of titles. If you want smooth gameplay, 60 FPS should be your baseline—especially for fast, competitive genres. I always say if a game dips below 30 FPS, it’s not fun anymore. For shooters and racing games, 60 FPS or higher makes a huge difference in how the game feels.

From what I’ve read, most ASUS TUF Gaming A15 owners are pretty satisfied. The CPU runs fast, the GPU handles ultra settings at 1080p, and the laptop feels solid. It’s not premium, but it doesn’t feel cheap, either.

Battery life

Gaming laptops keep getting stronger. Screens look cleaner, chassis designs look cleaner, and everything feels more compact. But there’s a tradeoff—battery life takes a hit. Most models drain fast, and expectations stay low in this category. The ASUS TUF A15 changes that pattern a bit.

The 90Wh battery delivers impressive endurance. ASUS boasts 8.7 hours for web browsing and 12.3 hours for video playback. Real-world terms confirm the claim. PCMark 10’s battery test shows nearly 10 hours. Even during heavy gaming, it holds up for about 2 hours.

Verdict

Buy the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 ($1,299) for reliable 1080p gaming, strong build quality, and battery life that beats most in its class. It avoids the usual budget pitfalls like awkward keyboards. Unless brightness tops the priority list, this model makes a smart choice for gamers on a budget.

Grigor Baklajyan

Grigor Baklajyan is a copywriter covering technology at Gadget Flow. His contributions include product reviews, buying guides, how-to articles, and more.
