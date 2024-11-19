Best smart fridges: 4 Can’t-miss Black Friday discounts

Want to upgrade your kitchen? Smart fridges are a game-changer for keeping food fresh and organized.

Black Friday deals on smart fridges

Smart homes are becoming more popular, with people adding high-tech features to their everyday gadgets. One item that’s really upped its game is the fridge, now a smart refrigerator. While the best smart fridges can be pricey, they’re definitely worth the investment since you’ll use them all the time. Imagine being at the store and needing to check what’s in your fridge—you can easily see what you have or need. If you’ve had your eye on one for a while, Black Friday might be the perfect time to grab a deal.

To help you find the best fridge for your kitchen, I’ve rounded up top options from trusted brands known for their quality, reliability, and long-term performance. Plus, if you’re on a budget or looking for something specific in terms of style or features, I’ve got great picks that will fit your needs. Let’s dive in!

‎1. LG ‎26 Cu. Ft. Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

The ‎LG 26 Cu.Ft. Bottom Freezer Refrigerator ‎LRDCS2603S offers plenty of space and handy smart features. With a roomy 26 cubic feet of storage, it’s perfect for storing all your family’s favorite foods. Everything stays organized and easy to access.

Its smart cooling system keeps track of temperature and humidity levels. This helps your groceries stay fresher for longer. Features like LINEARCooling and DoorCooling keep the temperature consistent throughout the fridge.

I really appreciate the Smart Diagnosis. If there’s ever an issue, the app quickly identifies the problem. It makes explaining issues to LG’s customer service so much easier—or even fixing the issue yourself! This is a great perk since it can save you from having to schedule multiple service visits. Right now, the ‎LG ‎LRDCS2603S is a steal at $1,199 (23% off the regular $1,550).

Inside view of the LG ‎LRDCS2603S

2. Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+

Samsung introduced its Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+ at CES 2024, and it comes with features to fit right into your smart home setup. You can check what’s inside the fridge or use the built-in smart display to watch videos. At my relative’s house, I had fun with a similar fridge, using the screen to showcase family photos and GIFs while keeping the rest of the stainless steel exterior sleek and clean. But this year’s model stands out with its upgraded AI features, making it the most exciting smart fridge Samsung has released so far.

One of the coolest updates is the Image to Recipe tool. It uses improved Vision AI to recognize food items or meals in photos and suggest recipes based on them. There’s also a Personalize feature that tailors recipes for dietary needs like gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, pescatarian, and even fusion dishes.

That said, it’s not perfect—Samsung’s Vision AI can recognize up to 33 food items, so it’s still limited in what it can identify. To help manage your groceries, you can manually add expiration dates through the Family Hub touchscreen, which will alert you before items go bad.

While Samsung has been making smart fridges since 2016, this model shifts the spotlight from Internet of Things features to AI capabilities. Thinking back to that first smart fridge, it’s amazing to see how far both smart home tech and AI have come. You can snag the Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+ right now for $3,299—a big savings from the original $4,999!

Overview of the Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+

3. GE Profile French Door Refrigerator

The GE Profile French Door PVD28BYNFS is a stylish refrigerator packed with premium features. Its fingerprint-resistant stainless steel exterior looks sleek and modern, while the LED-lit interior adds a warm, inviting touch. You’ll love the extras, like smooth-gliding drawers, a through-the-door ice and water dispenser, smart controls, and a flexible temperature-controlled drawer.

With built-in WiFi and the SmartHQ app, this fridge keeps you in the loop by sending instant alerts for things like open doors or temperature changes. You can also adjust the LED light wall brightness, activate Turbo Cool and Turbo Freeze settings, and more—all from your smart device. Currently, it’s a steal at 53% off for $1,969 (List Price: $4,199).

GE Profile PVD28BYNFS inside the house with surrounding items

4. Bosch 500 Series French Door Refrigerator

Bosch appliances are known for their sleek, subtle design, and the 500 Series French Door B36CD50SNS is no exception. At first glance, it might look like any other French-door fridge. However, Bosch has added some nice touches that set it apart. This counter-depth model is designed to sit flush with your cabinetry. It also hides the hinges and feet and features a stainless steel interior. These little details enhance its overall look.

On top of that, Bosch’s Home Connect platform lets you control and monitor your fridge remotely through your smartphone or tablet. You can adjust the temperature, change the lighting, or even run diagnostics. One of the best features is the push notification that alerts you if you’ve left the door open. This way, you’ll always stay in the know and get the most out of your fridge. The Bosch 500 Series is currently priced at $2,630, which is 12% off the original $2,999.99.

Bosch 500 Series French Door refrigerator in a kitchen

Your kitchen, smarter than ever

To wrap it up, smart fridges are a great way to make your kitchen more convenient and high-tech. From budget-friendly options to the latest AI-packed models, there’s something for everyone. With Black Friday deals on the horizon, it’s the perfect time to grab a smart fridge that’ll keep your food fresh and your kitchen upgraded!