Offbeat wellness gadgets that can change your life

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 27, 2023, 9:00 am EST

Live your best life in fun, innovative ways with these offbeat wellness gadgets. They ensure you never grow tired of caring for yourself. Check them out in the blog!

These offbeat wellness gadgets improve your health

Want to supercharge your health and wellness without getting bored? These offbeat wellness gadgets should do the trick. They put your health front and center, helping you monitor your body composition, eliminate jet lag, and so much more. They’re fun, unique ways to change your everyday habits and routines.

First up is the EVOLVE MVMT wearable. It aims to help users burn more calories while walking via the light walking technique. With this product, you’ll get outdoors and moving without joint strain.

Another offbeat wellness gadget I love is the Aviron Strong Series Compact Rower. It turns rowing workouts into games, coaching sessions, and live competitions.

Attaining your health and wellness goals has never been easier than with these wonky, innovative wellness gadgets. Ready to live your best year yet? Then keep reading!

1. A wearable for calorie-burning walks

EVOLVE MVMT Wearable for Walks
EVOLVE MVMT on a person’s ankle

You can burn up to 36% more calories with the EVOLVE MVMT wearable for walks. This ankle-hugging gadget teaches you the light walking technique, helping you get more out of every step.

Even better, it can also improve your posture, prevent injury, and guide you to correct form during exercise. If you love walking but wish it were more intense, this is the offbeat wellness gadget for you.

2. Red light therapy you can take on the road

BESTQOOL Portable Red Light Therapy BQ40 informational video

Get the benefits of red light therapy during travel or when you’re out all day with the BESTQOOL Portable Red Light Therapy BQ40. I love its folding design, which packs easily into suitcases.

And then there’s the therapy aspect. Red light treatment offers benefits like wrinkle reduction, anti-aging, increased blood circulation, reduced inflammation, and much more. It’s a portable gadget for improved health and skin.

3. A smart scale for muscle mass, body fat & more

Off-beat wellness gadgets that can change your life
Withings Body Smart in use

Get an in-depth look at your health when you step on the Withings Body Smart. This intelligent scale gives you way more than a weight readout. Thanks to innovative technology, it shows your muscle mass, bone mass, lean mass, and body weight.

I love it because it also calculates your visceral fat index and BMR. That way, you can truly see your body’s composition. It even takes your standing heart rate and tracks your calories.

4. A light therapy mask that combats jet lag

Lumos Smart Travel Mask on a person

Love travel but not the jet lag? Finally, you can reach your destination refreshed and energized with the Lumos Smart Travel Mask. It relies on light therapy to help reorient your circadian rhythm.

Simply wear the mask while you rest on the plane. It emits patented low-intensity light therapy with customized programs for travel, night shifts, and daily sleep schedule shifts.

5. Light therapy glasses for better Zs

Re-Timer in white

Getting enough sleep is so important for your physical and mental health. But many of us struggle to get a good night’s sleep. That’s where the Re-Timer portable light therapy glasses come in. Like the aforementioned mask, these spectacles deliver light therapy for improved sleep.

Using a UV-free blue-green light, they actually stimulate the area of the brain that controls your circadian rhythm. Meanwhile, they feel like sunglasses when you wear them, and they fit easily over regular prescription glasses.

6. A space-saving reverse-osmosis filter

Bluevua RO100ROPOT LITE Reverse Osmosis Water Filter
Bluevua RO100ROPO-LITE on a countertop

Reverse osmosis water filters are some of the best, but most take up quite a bit of space. The Bluevua RO100ROPOT-LITE countertop reverse osmosis water filter system is different. Requiring no installation or plumbing, all you need is an outlet to start enjoying pure water.

I love the 5-in-1 filter, which removes 99.9% of contaminants. Then, the borosilicate glass carafe keeps your drinking water chemical- and pollutant-free once dispensed from the filter.

7. A sauna blanket you can take anywhere

HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket V3
HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket V3 in purple

Want to burn calories and improve your mood and blood circulation anytime, anywhere? Then look no further than the HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket V3. It replicates the feeling of a sauna, in a blanket-like form.

I appreciate the portable and storable design. It allows users to enjoy sauna-like effects at home without installing a separate heat room in their home or property.

8. A compact rower with gamified workouts

Aviron Strong Series Compact Rower
Aviron Strong Series Compact Rower in a lifestyle scene

Bust workout boredom with the Aviron Strong Series Compact Rower. This workout gadget keeps you motivated with 8 workout modes. They include games, live competitions, coaching, streaming, and more.

Meanwhile, this offbeat gadget boasts a rotating and pivoting 22″ touchscreen, helping you get the best view of those modes. This compact rower even stores upright and rolls on wheels.

Are these offbeat wellness gadgets effective or are they just gimmicks?

While some offbeat wellness gadgets may seem unconventional, many have proven benefits backed by science. Researching user reviews and scientific studies can help determine their effectiveness.

How do I know if a particular offbeat wellness gadget is right for me?

Consider your wellness goals and preferences. Look for gadgets aligned with your needs, whether it’s stress relief, better sleep, or physical fitness. Reading about the gadget’s functionalities and intended benefits can guide your decision.

Are offbeat wellness gadgets safe to use?

Most reputable gadgets undergo safety tests and certifications. However, it’s essential to read product descriptions, user manuals, and warnings to ensure proper usage. Consulting healthcare professionals if you have any health concerns is advisable.

Do offbeat wellness gadgets require special skills or knowledge to use?

Many gadgets are designed for user-friendly experiences. Still, some might have a learning curve. Checking for demonstrations, tutorials, or customer support options can assist in understanding how to use the gadget effectively.

