Black + Decker Bev Cocktail Maker uses an easy pod system with adjustable strengths

By Mark Gulino on Jan 24, 2022, 7:00 am EST under Product Reviews,

Do you enjoy delicious cocktails, but prefer not going out in the evenings? Do you have a favorite mixed drink but hate paying bar prices? Black + Decker's new Keurig-style cocktail maker is the perfect solution. Learn more about this mixed-drink dispensing gadget you can enjoy right at home.

Black + Decker Bev Cocktail Maker uses an easy pod system with adjustable strengths
Black + Decker Bev Cocktail Maker whips up mixed drinks fast

Sometimes you want more than a beer or a glass of wine. Even if you enjoy your liquor straight, there are moments where you may want to deviate from the norm. Of course, not everyone has a bar setup at home, nor do they keep their cabinets stocked with the right ingredients. That’s where the Black + Decker Bev Cocktail Maker comes in handy. You don’t need to learn a bunch of different recipes or maintain their contents. This one product can produce a wide range of your favorite cocktails with the push of a button. Let’s take a gander at this super-fun product!

Black + Decker Bev Cocktail Maker uses easy pod system with adjustable Strengths
Front view of Black + Decker Bev Cocktail Maker

Makes a wide range of delicious drinks and cocktails

The Black + Decker Bev Cocktail Maker works in a similar fashion to Keurig coffee makers and other pod-based systems. In mere moments you can whip up a delicious drink of your choice, including cocktails like Old Fashioneds and Mojitos. It may even be able to make better Long Island Ice Teas, which could provide an edge over its competition. If you like the idea of a Keurig-like cocktail maker, this is one you’ll want to watch out for.

Black + Decker Bev Cocktail Maker in action at CES

Features an easy to use system that isn’t overly complicated

Using the new Bev Cocktail Maker is a breeze once it’s set up. How hard is it to set up? Not hard at all, actually. It’s as simple as purchasing the base liquors (like whiskey, tequila, rum, vodka, etc.) needed and adding water to its included reservoir. Once those are in place, you’re able to use pods pre-loaded with the remainder of the necessary ingredients. The machine then determines the correct measurements for your drink, mixes everything together, and disperses it into your glass. In fact, Black + Decker states that the whole thing should only take around 30 seconds. That’s impressive! Best of all, you can even adjust the alcohol strength if you’re looking for a little more or less.

Operates using the existing Bartesian cocktail pods

If you didn’t already know, Keurig had a machine similar to the Black + Decker Bev Cocktail Maker which ran on Bartesian’s cocktail pod products. While it, unfortunately, appears Keurig is discontinuing their version, Bartesian’s pods are still available. Not only that, but they’ve partnered up with Black + Decker to support the new Bev Cocktail Maker with its existing pods. They currently run at around $15 for a pack of six pods which makes six drinks in total.

Black + Decker Bev Cocktail Maker uses easy pod system with adjustable Strengths
Side view of Black + Decker Bev Cocktail Maker

Enjoy delicious mixed drinks at home cheaper and easier

It’s easy enough to see the benefits to a machine like the Black + Decker Bev Cocktail Maker. It makes it easy to enjoy your favorite mixed drinks without leaving home if you’re just not feeling like a night out at the bar. It’s also far less expensive once you have it set up. With cocktails often running between several dollars per drink and more than $10 per drink, you can make one for yourself, your partner, and even a few friends, cheaper (and easier) than going out. You really can’t beat it. I don’t know about you, but I can go for an Old Fashioned myself!

The Black + Decker Bev Cocktail Maker is coming soon and will be available here for $300.

Product Reviews

Meet Mark Gulino

Mark is a writer and podcaster who loves technology. When not writing for Gadget Flow, he enjoys passionately working on storytelling projects and exploring the outdoors.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
10 Meditation headbands that can help you calm your mind
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Meditation headbands that can help you calm your mind

Meditation can help you unwind after a stressful day and sleep better at night. But clearing your thoughts doesn’t always happen easily, and that’s where these meditation headbands that calm your mind come in. Related: The best workout gadgets to..
PORTL M is a futuristic tabletop media and telepresence communication device
Tech News
By Mark Gulino

PORTL M is a futuristic tabletop media and telepresence communication device

We’ve all seen enough science fiction media to have considered what communicating through holograms might be like. There are many different styles in cinema, but one company continues to bring this once-fictional technology closer to reality. PORTL is back again..
Weekend Digest: Must-have VR gadgets to explore the Metaverse with
Buyer's Guide
By Mark Gulino

Weekend Digest: Must-have VR gadgets to explore the Metaverse with

There’s a high probability you’ve heard of Facebook’s recent rebranding to Meta. More interestingly is its plans for developing its new Metaverse project. The Metaverse is a subject that ranges from exciting to controversial with mystery and speculation dispersed throughout...
Smart home gadgets guide—best smart lamps and lights for your indoor and outdoor spaces
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart home gadgets guide—best smart lamps and lights for your indoor and outdoor spaces

Good lighting is essential to your home’s look—both outdoors and in. For that reason, today we rounded up some of our best smart lights for indoors and outdoors. These lights offer voice assistant connectivity and millions of colors. Related: Most..
Best wireless charging stands for your workspace
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best wireless charging stands for your workspace

You want the best wireless charging stand for your workspace, and who could blame you? Work has evolved in such a way that you still need to keep an eye on your phone, even while it charges. Related: This wireless..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Challenge your friends to fun games online with SeeYoo, a mobile app for social games
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Challenge your friends to fun games online with SeeYoo, a mobile app for social games

Video chats are a great way to stay in touch, but a call is just that—a call. It’s time to make online social experiences more interactive, and that’s where the SeeYoo mobile app for social games comes in. It uses..
Which gaming router should you buy in 2022?
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Which gaming router should you buy in 2022?

If you like playing large, multiplayer experience games like Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, you need a gaming router. But, which gaming router should you buy in 2022? We’ve got answers. Related: New gadgets for gamers in 2022—laptops,..
Leica M11 camera has an advanced CMOS sensor and a digital rangefinder
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Leica M11 camera has an advanced CMOS sensor and a digital rangefinder

Whether you are a professional or a hobbyist photographer, the equipment you use matters. Your choice of camera and accessories can make or break a session and drastically impact the overall quality of your photo. That’s why finding the right..
Most futuristic robots you can get for your home
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Most futuristic robots you can get for your home

Two decades into the 21st century, robots are slowly becoming the extra help at home we’ve always dreamed of. While the technology isn’t exactly mainstream yet, the most futuristic robots you can get for your home help in so many..
Logitech Litra Glow streaming light is adjustable and has TrueSoft technology
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Logitech Litra Glow streaming light is adjustable and has TrueSoft technology

We do a lot on our computers these days. Some tasks require being in front of our computer’s camera. Tasks like Zoom meetings, online chats with friends and family, or even live streaming all require us to interface through our..
Smart glasses buyer’s guide: the best ones to buy for yourself
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart glasses buyer’s guide: the best ones to buy for yourself

Smart glasses promise to be the next must-have tech gadget this year and beyond. To help you choose a pair, today we present you with our smart glasses buyer’s guide. Related: The best meditation gadgets to help calm your mind..