Black + Decker Bev Cocktail Maker uses an easy pod system with adjustable strengths

Mark Gulino on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Do you enjoy delicious cocktails, but prefer not going out in the evenings? Do you have a favorite mixed drink but hate paying bar prices? Black + Decker's new Keurig-style cocktail maker is the perfect solution. Learn more about this mixed-drink dispensing gadget you can enjoy right at home.

Black + Decker Bev Cocktail Maker whips up mixed drinks fast

Sometimes you want more than a beer or a glass of wine. Even if you enjoy your liquor straight, there are moments where you may want to deviate from the norm. Of course, not everyone has a bar setup at home, nor do they keep their cabinets stocked with the right ingredients. That’s where the Black + Decker Bev Cocktail Maker comes in handy. You don’t need to learn a bunch of different recipes or maintain their contents. This one product can produce a wide range of your favorite cocktails with the push of a button. Let’s take a gander at this super-fun product!

Front view of Black + Decker Bev Cocktail Maker

Makes a wide range of delicious drinks and cocktails

The Black + Decker Bev Cocktail Maker works in a similar fashion to Keurig coffee makers and other pod-based systems. In mere moments you can whip up a delicious drink of your choice, including cocktails like Old Fashioneds and Mojitos. It may even be able to make better Long Island Ice Teas, which could provide an edge over its competition. If you like the idea of a Keurig-like cocktail maker, this is one you’ll want to watch out for.

Black + Decker Bev Cocktail Maker in action at CES

Features an easy to use system that isn’t overly complicated

Using the new Bev Cocktail Maker is a breeze once it’s set up. How hard is it to set up? Not hard at all, actually. It’s as simple as purchasing the base liquors (like whiskey, tequila, rum, vodka, etc.) needed and adding water to its included reservoir. Once those are in place, you’re able to use pods pre-loaded with the remainder of the necessary ingredients. The machine then determines the correct measurements for your drink, mixes everything together, and disperses it into your glass. In fact, Black + Decker states that the whole thing should only take around 30 seconds. That’s impressive! Best of all, you can even adjust the alcohol strength if you’re looking for a little more or less.

Operates using the existing Bartesian cocktail pods

If you didn’t already know, Keurig had a machine similar to the Black + Decker Bev Cocktail Maker which ran on Bartesian’s cocktail pod products. While it, unfortunately, appears Keurig is discontinuing their version, Bartesian’s pods are still available. Not only that, but they’ve partnered up with Black + Decker to support the new Bev Cocktail Maker with its existing pods. They currently run at around $15 for a pack of six pods which makes six drinks in total.

Side view of Black + Decker Bev Cocktail Maker

Enjoy delicious mixed drinks at home cheaper and easier

It’s easy enough to see the benefits to a machine like the Black + Decker Bev Cocktail Maker. It makes it easy to enjoy your favorite mixed drinks without leaving home if you’re just not feeling like a night out at the bar. It’s also far less expensive once you have it set up. With cocktails often running between several dollars per drink and more than $10 per drink, you can make one for yourself, your partner, and even a few friends, cheaper (and easier) than going out. You really can’t beat it. I don’t know about you, but I can go for an Old Fashioned myself!

The Black + Decker Bev Cocktail Maker is coming soon and will be available here for $300.