Spoil your pet with these fun pet gadgets and accessories

By Lauren Wadowsky on Oct 3, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Treat your best friend to something special with these fun pet gadgets and accessories. From puzzles to amusing collars, these products are fun for you both.

Spoil your pet with these fun pet gadgets and accessories
Feeder-Robot by Whisker automatic pet feeder in use

You make an effort to keep your pet happy as well as healthy. So if you’re looking for new, non-boring ways to entertain and care for your pet, check out these fun pet gadgets and accessories. They keep you and your pet happy in some pretty unique ways.

Stretch your dog’s mind with the Chew ‘N Play Dog SUDOKU Medium Genie Classic. This interactive puzzle for dogs encourages your pup to find a treat by moving wooden tiles.

Then, the Cheerble KiTiDOT Amusing Collar entertains your cat with eye-safe laser settings. She’ll have a blast trying to chase the ungrabble red light.

These gadgets are pretty fun for both of you. Check them out below.

1. The Chew ‘N Play Dog SUDOKU Medium Genie Classic interactive dog puzzle stimulates your dog’s intellect and curiosity during play.

Chew N Play SUDOKU
Chew ‘N Play Dog SUDOKU Medium Genie Classic

Stretching Fido’s intellect is just as important as regular exercise. Challenge your pup’s thinking skills with the Chew ‘N Play Dog SUDOKU Medium Genie Classic interactive dog puzzle. Designed for medium-sized dogs, the moveable tiles hide treats for your dog to uncover.

Get it for $60 on the official website.

2. The Cheerble KiTiDOT Amusing Collar wearable cat toy is a safe, wearable smart laser that keeps your kitty active and on the hunt.

Cheerable KiTiDOT Amusing Collar in a video

Give Whiskers a wicked red dot that satisfies her hunting need with the Cheerble KiTiDOT Amusing Collar wearable cat toy. The laser features 45° adjustable angles and is safe for your cat’s eyes. Three beam modes offer different catching experiences.

Get it for $26.99 on the official website.

3. The Feeder-Robot by Whisker automatic pet feeder ensures your cat or dog gets timely and properly-portioned meals while you’re out.

Spoil your pet with these fun pet gadgets and accessories
Feeder-Robot by Whisker with a cat

Ensure your best friend gets fed at the right time every day with the Feeder-Robot by Whisker automatic pet feeder. It connects to Wi-Fi, letting you set feeding schedules from anywhere. What’s more, the anti-jam technology ensures that food flows freely, making it one of our favorite fun pet gadgets and accessories.

Get it for $299 on the official website.

4. The PETKIT White Villa semi-enclosed cat litter box offers your cat privacy with its partially closed design. It also decreases odor.

Spoil your pet with these fun pet gadgets and accessories
PETKIT White Villa in a living room scenario

Offer your cat a private space to do her business with the PETKIT White Villa semi-enclosed cat litter box. Its semi-closed design is stylish and practical since it reduces the spread of litter odor.

Get it for $129 on Amazon.

5. The Petlibro Granary Automatic Pet Dry Food Feeder has a sleek, modern look. It dispenses food automatically and plays personalized meal calls.

Petlibro Granary Automatic Pet Dry Food Feeder in a video

Record a 10-second audio message to call your pet for food with the Petlibro Granary Automatic Pet Dry Food Feeder. It also allows you to schedule feeding times which is great if you have a busy schedule.

Get it for $69.99 on Amazon.

6. The Dyson Groom tool & brush makes at-home grooming quick and comfy for medium- and long-haired dogs, removing dead skin and loose hair.

Dyson Groom tool and brush
Dyson Groom in use

Treat your dog to an effective at-home grooming session with the Dyson Groom tool & brush. This tool removes loose hairs directly through its vacuum, making it one of our favorite fun pet gadgets and accessories. Meanwhile, the process also exfoliates their skin, reducing the spread of allergens throughout your home.

Get it for $69.99 on the official website.

7. The Gucci Pet Collection brings your pet haute couture fashion and lifestyle products. Think Gucci-emblazoned bag holders, clothing, etc.

Gucci Pet Collection
Gucci Pet Collection collars on dogs

Treat your dog or cat like the prince or princess they are with the Gucci Pet Collection. Choose from pet collars decorated with the Gucci emblem or a bed covered with a pet-friendly retro print. All in all, these products offer your pet luxury.

Get it for $180 on the official website.

8. The Ruffwear Grip Trex Dog Boots help your dog explore the great outdoors with protected paws. They boast excellent traction and comfort.

Spoil your pet with these fun pet gadgets and accessories
Ruffwear Grip Trex Dog Boots in green

Do you take your dog on hikes, runs, or bike rides? Protect their paws with the Ruffwear Grip Trex Dog Boots. The rugged outsole safeguards your dog’s paws from extreme environments, while the breathable upper blocks dirt and debris.

Get them for $39.95 on the official website.

9. The MYZOO Solar floating cat shelf offers your cat a fun perch for a view from above. Wooden groves let them leave their scent.

MYZOO Solar
MYZOO Solar on a wall

Make your home more cat-friendly with the MYZOO Solar Cat shelf. It made our list of fun pet gadgets and accessories due to its unique wall-mounted design. It allows kitties to climb and perch, satisfying hunting and climbing instincts.

Get it for $250 on the official website.

10. The YETI Boomer 8-cup dog bowl keeps your dog cool and hydrated during adventures with its 8-cup, double-wall design.

Spoil your pet with these fun pet gadgets and accessories
YETI Boomer 8 with a dog

Looking for a premium portable dog bowl? Consider the YETI Boomer 8-cup dog bowl. It holds 8 cups of water and food. Plus, its double-wall, stainless steel design ensures it stands up to any adventure.

Get it for $50 on the official website.

Your pet can stay stimulated, stylish, and healthy with these fun pet gadgets and accessories. What pet products do you own and love? Tell us about them in the comments.

Daily Digest

