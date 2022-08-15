10 kitchen gadgets to buy now—don’t skip meals in a hurry anymore!

By Madhurima Nag on Aug 15, 2022, 9:00 am EDT under Daily Digest,

Do you sometimes skip meals because you don't have time to cook? These 10 kitchen gadgets can help.

Pentair Rocean The Reservoir countertop water cleaner design

If your schedule is so packed that you don’t have time to cook or even brew coffee, then today’s blog is for you. These gadgets make meal prep ridiculously simple, from a multifunctional toaster oven to a Wi-Fi-connected coffee maker.

Yes, cooking can be as easy as opening an app and pushing a few buttons on a machine, which is what you do to operate the Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro.

Make your life and meals easier with the kitchen gadgets below.

1. PIURIFY Water Hydrogenator hydrogen alkaline water pitcher improves water pH levels.

PIURIFY Water Hydrogenator in white

Feel better overall with the PIURIFY Water Hydrogenator hydrogen alkaline water pitcher. Its vortex motion aerates the water and causes balanced oxygen, raised pH level, and released VOCs. Additionally, it helps retain the H2 in the drinking water for up to 3 times as long! This rich hydrogen water generator electrolysis jug uses SPE and PEM concentrator technology.

You can get yours for $199.99 USD.

2. Hazel Quinn slow juicer has a patented truly filter-free design for easy cleaning.

Hazel Quinn slow juicer design product demo

Cleaning the Hazel Quinn slow juicer is so easy thanks to its patented filter-free design. Without a sharp, porous strainer, it’s not only safe to use but also easy to keep clean. In fact, its bladeless design and fine grinding technique is a result of its customized auger. Made with a retro look, it provides era-inspired design for a stylish kitchen. Additionally, it offers one-button assembly and disassembly.

You can preorder yours for $90 USD.

3. Chanson Royale Under Sink Water Ionizer creates medicinal water direct from your tap.

Chanson Royale Under Sink Water Ionizer product design

Harness the power of medicinal water in your home and experience its healing effects! The Chanson Royal creates powerful antioxidant, anti-aging, hydrogen-rich, alkaline, antibacterial, and antiviral waters. It has hundreds of uses, and—aside from the health benefits—this water is delicious and silky smooth. And it never bloats and always satisfies. The Chanson Royale was created for the world’s elites to have the absolute best in technology, luxury, and performance.

You can get yours for $2995 USD.

4. Pentair Rocean The Reservoir countertop water cleaner removes 76 types of contaminants.

Pentair Rocean The Reservoir countertop water cleaner design

Reduce contaminants from tap water with the Pentair Rocean The Reservoir countertop water cleaner. It features a 390-gallon, long-lasting water filter that removes 76 contaminants, including lead, chemicals, cysts, and more. Furthermore, this water filter system provides on-demand water filtration for no waiting, so there’s very little prep work involved.

You can get yours for $249 USD.

5. Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro includes 13 smart functions and smart voice activation.

Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro in use

Cook smarter with the Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro. Featuring 13 functions, it offers maximum versatility and usability as well as simpler cooking without compromise. Allow the Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro to guide you through recipes and navigate smoothly between cooking modes. Simply press start, and the oven handles the rest to make tricky cooking more user-friendly. Moreover, this kitchen appliance boasts voice activation, so you can power it on and more with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Get yours now for $499.95 USD.

6. Masterbuilt 30″ Digital Electric Smoker reaches 275˚F and has 711 sq. in. of smoking space.

Masterbuilt 30″ Digital Electric Smoker in black

Feed a crowd with the Masterbuilt 30″ Digital Electric Smoker. It features 711 sq. in. of cooking space, enabling it to hold 7 chickens or 2 turkeys to feed the whole family. Moreover, it reaches a maximum temperature of 275˚F and includes digital panel controls where you can set the temperature and timer. This Masterbuilt smoker also features a thermostat-temperature control for even, consistent smoking for the best results.

Get yours now for $279.99 USD.

7. Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt – Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker creates frozen treats in 20 minutes.

Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt – Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker in white

Create delicious frozen treats at home with the Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt – Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker. Designed with a new mixing paddle, it produces desserts in 20 minutes or less. Best of all, with a generous 1.5-quart capacity, you can make a large batch in one go. Moreover, this kitchen accessory includes a double-insulated freezer bowl to eliminate the need for ice. This Cuisinart frozen dessert maker also features an easy-lock, transparent lid with a large spout, making it simple and mess-free to add ingredients.

You can get yours for $84.99 USD.

8. KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer features a tilt-head design.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in red

Combine small batches of ingredients easily with the KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer. Boasting a tilt-head design, it can whip up recipes in small batches and allows you to add ingredients in sections without splattering food everywhere. In fact, the tilt-head can mix up to 5 dozen cookies in a single batch. Moreover, this KitchenAid accessory includes 10 speeds to knead, mix, and whip ingredients for a wide range of dishes.

You can get yours for $379.99 USD.

9. SodaStream Fizzi classic sparkling water maker features a compact, cordless design.

SodaStream Fizzi classic sparkling water maker in white

Enjoy a bubbly beverage anywhere and everywhere with the SodaStream Fizzi classic sparkling water maker. Boasting a cordless design, it ensures you can effortlessly make sparkling water at home or on the go without the restrictions of a cord. This is perfect if you’re an avid traveler or simply if you prefer cordless gadgets.

You can get yours for $69.99 USD.

10. Smeg HBF01 50s-style hand blender features a 700-watt motor and stainless steel blades.

Smeg HBF01 50s-style hand blender in white

Make soups and sauces, mix ingredients, and do much more with the Smeg HBF01 50s-style hand blender. Sporting a 700-watt motor, it generates enough power to whizz together even the most stubborn of ingredients. Moreover, this kitchen accessory comes equipped with stainless steel blades for all the durability you need. So it’ll power through food with ease.

You can get yours for $111 USD.

Which one of these kitchen gadgets would you buy now? Share with us in the comments below.

