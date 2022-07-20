This minimalist leather bag collection includes a duffel bag, briefcase, and pouch

Looking for new travel bags? Consider this minimalist leather bag collection. It merges function and design, adding style and convenience to your trips.

Upgrade your travel gear with the John Candor León Leather Bag Collection. These minimalist leather bags are versatile and meticulously designed.

After nearly 2 years of travel restrictions, you’re ready to see the world again. But in the meantime, flights have changed and so have your travel needs. And you’re looking for a bag collection that meets your new requirements.

That’s where the John Candor León Leather Bag Collection comes in. This minimalist leather bag series fuses practical features with simple yet beautiful shapes and lines. Let’s check it out.

John Candor León Leather Bag Collection in lifestyle photos

Meet The León Duffel Bag

A top-of-the-line duffel bag anchors every premium bag collection, and the John Candor León Leather bag collection is no different. The León Duffel Bag combines everything you love about a duffel bag and a suitcase. Plus, it comes with a complimentary Stash-n-Go Pouch.

It has a durable, elegant design

Firstly, this beautiful 35-liter duffel bag features durable full-grain leather. So you can expect years of use and enjoy the unique natural patina that develops over time.

Then, the zippers are hidden, and there are no extraneous clasps, rivets, buckles, or branding. It’s simply a bag. And when it comes to travel gear, isn’t that all you need? Then, the color choices are a subdued blue or black.

This duffel bag has so many organizational features

When you think of a duffel bag, you probably imagine a bag with one giant pocket that swallows your belongings until you reach your destination—you can’t find anything until you empty it, right? But that wouldn’t be true of the duffel bag in this collection of minimalist leather bags.

Actually, The León Duffel Bag is full of organization features like a laptop/tablet pocket, a trolly sleeve pocket, an EDC quick access pocket, a collapsible interior pocket, and many others. Thanks to these, you can quickly locate something you need on the fly, like your toothbrush.

A clamshell opening allows easy access

Thanks to the clamshell opening, you won’t have to dig around your bag to access the things in those aforementioned organization features. It lets you see the bag’s entire contents while keeping your stacks of folded clothes tidy.

Meanwhile, the 3 top access points make reaching the separated compartments simple. So you’ll never have to do frantic searches through your bag for travel documents again.

The materials are high quality

From frictionless access zippers to the sleek and durable hardware, the duffel bag in the John Candor León Leather Bag Collection uses materials and hardware you can count on. We particularly like the water- and odor-resistant nylon liner. It’s easy to clean and keeps your belongings pristine.

The carry-on size is practical

If you’re just leaving for the weekend or a short business trip, there’s no reason to bother with checked luggage when you have this leather bag. It boasts a carry-on size (21″ L x 11″ Wx 9.6″ H). That way, it fits most airlines’ regulations.

Check out the León Stash-n-Go Pouch

As a bonus, your León Duffel Bag includes a complimentary León Stash-n-Go Pouch. It’s made from the same materials as the duffel bag and measures 5.9″ L x 9″ W x 3.5″ H.

Think of it as a small utility case for travel accessories, small devices, or EDC items. Even better, the interior has 3 elastic bands for holding things like cords.

John Candor León Leather Bag Collection in use

Have a look at the León Briefcase

Do you plan on working remotely while you travel? Then a reliable laptop bag/briefcase like the León Briefcase is a must.

Echoing the duffel bag’s style, this lovely briefcase is its ideal companion. A padded laptop separator fits up to a 17″ laptop, letting you get serious work done wherever you are.

Then, the same water-resistant anti-odor nylon liner ensures long use while the trolly sleeve allows it to secure to rolling luggage—always convenient.

Add this leather bag collection to your next trip

Are you planning a trip to Europe? Or maybe you travel regularly for business. Whatever your travel needs, these minimalist leather bags will surely fulfill them.

We love the León Duffel Bag for its unique and helpful organizational features. The hunt for your belongs in a travel bag is over with this one.

Then, the Stash-n-Go Pouch keeps your frequently-used tech items and EDC on hand. And, of course, you’ll want a laptop bag to match, and the León briefcase is more than satisfactory with its 17″ laptop capacity.

Add this cool collection to your travel gear collection. Preorders start at just $119 on Kickstarter. What travel bags do you use and love? Send us your recommendations in the comment section.

