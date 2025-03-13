Playstation Portal review: A few flaws, but no deal-breakers

By Grigor Baklajyan on Mar 13, 2025, 9:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Want to game while someone else hogs the TV? The PlayStation Portal might be your answer.

Sony’s PlayStation Portal / Image Credit: Eli Schmidt, Esquire

Do you often fight for TV time with the family? Sony’s PlayStation Portal could be your hero—if your Wi-Fi’s rock solid. Mine works flawlessly, though others haven’t been as lucky. In this PlayStation Portal review, I’ll break down the pros, cons, and whether this handheld fits your lifestyle.

Let’s be real: the Nintendo Switch still rules the hybrid gaming scene after 8 years. Why? It works without relying on an internet connection. Pick it up for on-the-go play, dock it for TV gaming—easy. If the PlayStation Portal can reach its full potential, it could offer Sony a similar success story.

Weaknesses

PlayStation Portal remote player and PULSE Explore
PlayStation Portal and PULSE Explore

The Portal is basically a DualSense 5 controller split in half with an 8-inch screen in the middle. It keeps features like vibration and resistive triggers. Sony did skip the touchpad, but you can just tap the screen for a virtual version.

However, here’s the catch—it only works with the PS5. You connect it to your home network and stream games straight to the handheld. Simple idea, but the more I dig, the more issues I find.

First, it’s a remote play device—there’s no local processing. It’s not a console, so your PS5 has to stay on and connected to the internet to handle the heavy lifting.

For me, working from home with pets around, this would be super handy. I could game while keeping an eye on my dog trying to sneak snacks off the table or my cat plotting an escape through the window. However, if I’m leaving the house, I’d still grab my Switch instead—no internet needed, fewer hassles on the go. Sure, the Portal might run smoothly with good Wi-Fi (and a PS5 hooked up via Ethernet), but outside your home network, reliability gets shaky.

The biggest downside? No Bluetooth. If you want wireless audio, you’ll need a PlayStation Link-compatible headset, like the $167.09 PULSE Explore earbuds. Honestly, that feels like one of the most anti-consumer choices I’ve seen in a while.

Strengths

PlayStation Portal
PlayStation Portal’s 8” LCD screen

To be frank, the PlayStation Portal ($199.99) didn’t grab me at first. Same with tons of other folks—why bother if it’s basically just a PS5 accessory? The handheld couldn’t run games natively, so what was the point? But when Sony launched the beta for dedicated game streaming, it sparked some curiosity. It hinted at a future where you might not need a PS5 at all. Sure, the cloud gaming update is small for now, but it could be the beginning of something bigger.

That possibility became more interesting when I looked into how well it handles demanding games. Titles like GTA V run smoothly, delivering sharp 1080p visuals and minimal input lag. Some players even mentioned that after a couple of hours, they forgot the Portal wasn’t running the game natively. While it lacks certain PS5 features like 3D audio, the overall experience doesn’t feel like much of a compromise.

Cloud streaming ties everything together. Yes, it has flaws—there’s no suspend mode, and a bad internet connection can mess up your progress. But overall, the benefits outweigh the drawbacks. I just wish we could access our own game library remotely, not just the premium cloud picks.

Don’t get me wrong, Sony delivering cloud streaming is neat, but it’s useful if you already own a Portal and pay for PS Plus Premium.

The summer 2024 update was another quiet win. It let the Portal connect to public Wi-Fi sign-in portals, just like a phone or laptop. That simple change made gaming on the go so much easier. No more fussing with hotel or café networks. Now I can play whatever, wherever—as long as the internet’s decent. Funny how not having built-in hardware actually makes it way more adaptable.

Is PlayStation Portal worth it?

PlayStation Portal
PlayStation Portal streams PS5 games over Wi-Fi

So, Sony’s latest handheld since the PlayStation Vita might look a bit odd at first glance. It’s super focused on one thing, but honestly? It nails that single purpose—as long as your home Wi-Fi isn’t acting up. I’m fine with quirky, niche gadgets if they work well, and the Portal won me over even with its hiccups.

Sure, it’s not the most versatile gadget. To hit that budget-friendly price ($199.99), Sony skipped some bells and whistles. Compared to something like the Razer Edge—which also streams PS5 games—it feels basic. Still, I now have a clearer idea of who would appreciate it.

It’s not for everyone, but if it fits your needs, it’s fantastic. For instance, with only one TV at home, the Portal lets me game while others watch their shows. Or, if I feel like gaming outdoors on the deck, it’s perfect. It’s built for remote play—simple as that.

What’s your next move?

In the end, the PlayStation Portal feels like one of those gadgets that either clicks with your lifestyle or doesn’t. For me, it’s a game-changer (literally) when I’m stuck sharing the TV. Being able to kick back on the couch or chill outside while still diving into my PS5 library is pretty awesome—as long as the Wi-Fi holds up. It’s definitely not perfect, but it nails its purpose when the setup is right.

Would I recommend it? If you’ve got a solid home network and already love your PS5, yeah, it’s worth considering. It’s a niche gadget, but it fills that niche well. Just know it’s not a Switch replacement, and if you’re often gaming on the move, it might feel a little limited. Still, for those cozy gaming sessions at home without hogging the living room TV, it’s a win in my book.

