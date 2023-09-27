STOR box review: This DIY 3D-printed organizer tidies parts and components

Bring order to your maker's space with the STOR Box. It solves the problem of a cluttered, unorganized workspace. Check it out!

Are you a 3D-printing enthusiast who’s constantly looking for ways to optimize your workspace? Do you find yourself drowning in a sea of components and parts? Then check out the STOR box, a 3D-printed organizer that’s designed to improve how you store and access your essentials.

Created by an engineer/product designer, the STOR box is the result of years of meticulous development, testing, and fine-tuning. It offers sliding drawers, versatile drawer bins, locking mechanisms, and much more.

Follow me as I take a closer look at this helpful new product!

The journey to an organized workspace

The creator of the STOR box, Vasily Parshin, embarked on a mission to construct the ultimate parts organizer. After trying various commercial options without success, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Over 2 years and more than 10 design iterations later, the STOR box was born. Today, it’s truly an exceptional solution for all 3D-printing enthusiasts and modders.

With this box, there’s finally a way to keep all your components, parts, tools, and bits organized in one place. And it is a solution that Vasily uses every day.

A DIY dream: this workshop organizer is designed for makers

Unlike traditional products that you need to have shipped to you, the STOR box takes a different approach. The creator recognized the power of the 3D-printing model and wanted to make this design accessible to everyone with an FDM 3D printer and basic modding skills.

So, Vasily spent months optimizing the design and .gcode files to ensure that users can easily, quickly, and reliably print all the parts, even with a low-cost FDM printer.

All you need is a 0.6 mm nozzle and some M2 hardware and springs for assembly. The detailed parts list and separate rewards for hardware ensure you have everything you need to get started.

Yes, this is an organizer you can print at home. So there’s no waiting for shipping or comparing brands at hardware stores. You can have this organizer in your workshop as soon as you’re done printing it.

Features that make the STOR box shine

This 3D-printed organizer comes packed with features. They’re what set it apart from other organizers on the market. Check them out.

Sliding drawers

If you currently use a traditional toolbox to organize your workshop’s bits and pieces, you know that it’s a pretty static organizer. It has a few sections where you can place nuts, bolts, and screws. But, for the most part, everything must stay in its place.

There are no drawers in the typical toolbox so, often, it’s hard to find what you’re looking for. But that’s where the STOR box is different. It offers sliding drawers, which make it easy to search for that 1 bolt you’re trying to locate.

Optimized design

What’s more, you can print the STOR box right on a 200×200 bed FDM printer. The .gcode files are crafted for this type of printer, so you can count on smooth and reliable prints.

Can you imagine printing the ideal organizer for your workshop by yourself? It’s super practical and an incredibly useful concept.

Versatile and stackable drawer bins

Meanwhile, the drawer bins are anything but typical. That’s right; this 3D-printed organizer features 10 different drawer bin designs, letting you organize components and tools of various sizes and shapes with ease.

I particularly like the 6-partition drawer as it lets me keep multiple sizes of nails and thumbtacks sorted. That’s in contrast to my old toolbox, where small parts were forever in a jumble!

What’s more, you can even stack bins on top of the box for even more accessibility and organization. This is great for when you’re working on a project and need extra workbench space.

But that’s not all. These bins also prevent accidental spills. How? By incorporating retainer wedges that stop drawers from sliding all the way out. That way, you never have to worry about a drawer falling out and spilling its contents over your workspace.

Locking mechanism and wall mounting

Those of you who travel with all your bits and pieces will love this next feature, an easy locking mechanism. It locks the STOR box, keeping your components secure during transit and preventing spills and mixups.

And, when you’re back in your workshop, you’ll appreciate the wall-mounting feature. It allows you to securely attach the box to any vertical surface using the built-in wall mounting mechanism.

That way, this 3D-printed organizer stays lifted and off your workbench, giving you more space to tinker with your projects.

Strength and reliability

Meanwhile, the STOR box is no flimsy workshop organizer. According to the company, the design is optimized and rigorously tested for FDM materials, ensuring durability and longevity.

Moreover, the carefully chosen inner and outer dimensions make sure that every bit of space is used efficiently. That, combined with M2 CSK screws, delivers a sturdy and reliable product.

Keep your workbench organized

In the world of 3D printing and modding, organization is key, and the STOR box takes it to a whole new level. With its thoughtfully engineered design, versatility, and DIY-friendly build, it’s an excellent solution for keeping your components, fixings, parts, tools, and bits in order.

In particular, I’m a fan of the 10 different drawer bin designs. With so much variety, you can use this organizer to tidy up anything from 3D-printing tools to jewelry-making components.

Say goodbye to clutter and mess and say hello to a clear, organized workspace with the STOR box. Get ready to transform your workspace and take your 3D printing projects to new heights!

Want your own STOR box? Preorder all the files for about $19 on Kickstarter today! You can also follow them on Instagram for regular updates.