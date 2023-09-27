STOR box review: This DIY 3D-printed organizer tidies parts and components

By Lauren Wadowsky on Sep 27, 2023, 9:55 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Bring order to your maker's space with the STOR Box. It solves the problem of a cluttered, unorganized workspace. Check it out!

STOR box review: This DIY 3D-printed organizer tidies parts and components
STOR Box is a DIY 3D-printed product

Are you a 3D-printing enthusiast who’s constantly looking for ways to optimize your workspace? Do you find yourself drowning in a sea of components and parts? Then check out the STOR box, a 3D-printed organizer that’s designed to improve how you store and access your essentials.

Created by an engineer/product designer, the STOR box is the result of years of meticulous development, testing, and fine-tuning. It offers sliding drawers, versatile drawer bins, locking mechanisms, and much more.

Follow me as I take a closer look at this helpful new product!

STOR review: This DIY 3D-printed organizer tidies parts and components
STOR Box 3D Printable organizer
STOR Box 3D Printable organizer
STOR box in lifestyle images

The journey to an organized workspace

The creator of the STOR box, Vasily Parshin, embarked on a mission to construct the ultimate parts organizer. After trying various commercial options without success, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

Over 2 years and more than 10 design iterations later, the STOR box was born. Today, it’s truly an exceptional solution for all 3D-printing enthusiasts and modders.

With this box, there’s finally a way to keep all your components, parts, tools, and bits organized in one place. And it is a solution that Vasily uses every day.

STOR review: This DIY 3D-printed organizer tidies parts and components
STOR box in pink

A DIY dream: this workshop organizer is designed for makers

Unlike traditional products that you need to have shipped to you, the STOR box takes a different approach. The creator recognized the power of the 3D-printing model and wanted to make this design accessible to everyone with an FDM 3D printer and basic modding skills.

So, Vasily spent months optimizing the design and .gcode files to ensure that users can easily, quickly, and reliably print all the parts, even with a low-cost FDM printer.

All you need is a 0.6 mm nozzle and some M2 hardware and springs for assembly. The detailed parts list and separate rewards for hardware ensure you have everything you need to get started.

Yes, this is an organizer you can print at home. So there’s no waiting for shipping or comparing brands at hardware stores. You can have this organizer in your workshop as soon as you’re done printing it.

STOR review: This DIY 3D-printed organizer tidies parts and components
STOR box in different colors

Features that make the STOR box shine

This 3D-printed organizer comes packed with features. They’re what set it apart from other organizers on the market. Check them out.

Sliding drawers

If you currently use a traditional toolbox to organize your workshop’s bits and pieces, you know that it’s a pretty static organizer. It has a few sections where you can place nuts, bolts, and screws. But, for the most part, everything must stay in its place.

There are no drawers in the typical toolbox so, often, it’s hard to find what you’re looking for. But that’s where the STOR box is different. It offers sliding drawers, which make it easy to search for that 1 bolt you’re trying to locate.

Optimized design

What’s more, you can print the STOR box right on a 200×200 bed FDM printer. The .gcode files are crafted for this type of printer, so you can count on smooth and reliable prints.

Can you imagine printing the ideal organizer for your workshop by yourself? It’s super practical and an incredibly useful concept.

Versatile and stackable drawer bins

Meanwhile, the drawer bins are anything but typical. That’s right; this 3D-printed organizer features 10 different drawer bin designs, letting you organize components and tools of various sizes and shapes with ease.

I particularly like the 6-partition drawer as it lets me keep multiple sizes of nails and thumbtacks sorted. That’s in contrast to my old toolbox, where small parts were forever in a jumble!

What’s more, you can even stack bins on top of the box for even more accessibility and organization. This is great for when you’re working on a project and need extra workbench space.

But that’s not all. These bins also prevent accidental spills. How? By incorporating retainer wedges that stop drawers from sliding all the way out. That way, you never have to worry about a drawer falling out and spilling its contents over your workspace.

Locking mechanism and wall mounting

Those of you who travel with all your bits and pieces will love this next feature, an easy locking mechanism. It locks the STOR box, keeping your components secure during transit and preventing spills and mixups.

And, when you’re back in your workshop, you’ll appreciate the wall-mounting feature. It allows you to securely attach the box to any vertical surface using the built-in wall mounting mechanism.

That way, this 3D-printed organizer stays lifted and off your workbench, giving you more space to tinker with your projects.

Strength and reliability

Meanwhile, the STOR box is no flimsy workshop organizer. According to the company, the design is optimized and rigorously tested for FDM materials, ensuring durability and longevity.

Moreover, the carefully chosen inner and outer dimensions make sure that every bit of space is used efficiently. That, combined with M2 CSK screws, delivers a sturdy and reliable product.

Keep your workbench organized

In the world of 3D printing and modding, organization is key, and the STOR box takes it to a whole new level. With its thoughtfully engineered design, versatility, and DIY-friendly build, it’s an excellent solution for keeping your components, fixings, parts, tools, and bits in order.

In particular, I’m a fan of the 10 different drawer bin designs. With so much variety, you can use this organizer to tidy up anything from 3D-printing tools to jewelry-making components.

Say goodbye to clutter and mess and say hello to a clear, organized workspace with the STOR box. Get ready to transform your workspace and take your 3D printing projects to new heights!

Want your own STOR box? Preorder all the files for about $19 on Kickstarter today! You can also follow them on Instagram for regular updates.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Orange Dongle review: Secure your off-grid communications
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Orange Dongle review: Secure your off-grid communications

Love being outdoors? Whether you hike, bike, or take rambling walks in the countryside, outdoor adventures are good for the mood and health. However outdoor adventures often happen in areas with limited cellular signal. And that’s where the Orange Dongle..
Best gadgets for iPhone 15: cases, chargers, earbuds and more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best gadgets for iPhone 15: cases, chargers, earbuds and more

Apple revealed its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series last week. From the USB-C compatibility to the 48 MP camera, the series is packed with features that will make Apple fans swoon. But how can you get the most out of..
PIURIFY Hydrogenator Bottle review: this hydrogen infuser boosts hydration levels
Product Reviews
By Mane

PIURIFY Hydrogenator Bottle review: this hydrogen infuser boosts hydration levels

Hydrogen water is everywhere recently, gaining popularity as one of the new health trends. If you still haven’t jumped on the wagon, you may be intrigued by the health benefits. According to recent studies, hydrogen water has antioxidant properties and..
KAISAR review: This LED therapy device for men can improve fertility and performance
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

KAISAR review: This LED therapy device for men can improve fertility and performance

Enhance your sexual performance and chances of fertility with the KAISAR noninvasive LED therapy device for men. It uses red LED and near-infrared rays to improve reproductive health. Want to please your partner? Maybe you’re trying for a baby. In..
The latest smart vacuums for efficient house cleaning
Buyer's Guide
By Mane

The latest smart vacuums for efficient house cleaning

We recently got a sneak peek at the IFA 2023 conference of the latest cleaning devices and gadgets. These revolutionary products will transform your cleaning routine, making it more competent, more efficient, and a whole lot easier. Join us as..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

SANDSARA Obsidian & Alabaster review: These kinetic sand sculptures bring serenity to your life
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

SANDSARA Obsidian & Alabaster review: These kinetic sand sculptures bring serenity to your life

Meet the SANDSARA Obsidian & Alabaster Editions. These kinetic sand sculptures are completely wireless. Plus, you can create your own sand designs via the companion app. Life gets chaotic, I know. Between work and family responsibilities, it can seem like..
Flashlightgo EDC flashlights: They shine light on your outdoor adventures
Hands on Review
By Lauren Wadowsky

Flashlightgo EDC flashlights: They shine light on your outdoor adventures

I’ve got adventurers in my family. So when the holidays roll around or their birthdays are near, I know exactly what to buy: EDC gadgets. A palm-size, lightweight design characterizes EDC products, so they’re ideal for my favorite boaters and..
Apple Wonderlust: The new iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C, Apple Watch Series 9, and more
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

Apple Wonderlust: The new iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C, Apple Watch Series 9, and more

We’re following the Apple September event. Everyone who follows Apple know that this one’s all about the—you did not hear it!—new iPhone 15. The event began at the Apple Park with Tim Cook and showed us glamorous Apple Watch upgrade..
Everdure KILN R Series review: An outdoor pizza oven for home that has a rotating table
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Everdure KILN R Series review: An outdoor pizza oven for home that has a rotating table

Elevate your home pizza nights with the Everdure KILN R Series. This pizza oven for your backyard cooks pizza in 2 minutes. Plus, it has a rotating table, giving you an evenly-cooked pie, every time. Anyone who loves pizza knows..
Vitaloop review: This filtration water bottle purifies water from nearly any source
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Vitaloop review: This filtration water bottle purifies water from nearly any source

Want to drink fresh, safe water while you hike? Maybe you’re not sure about the water quality at your school or office. Well, that’s where the Vitaloop can help. This filtration water bottle cleans water from pretty much any source...
Withings ScanWatch Light & ScanWatch 2 health smartwatches are like personal health assistants
Product Reviews
By Mane

Withings ScanWatch Light & ScanWatch 2 health smartwatches are like personal health assistants

Withings ScanWatch Light and ScanWatch 2 are both health-focused smartwatches equipped with features for tracking movement, heart rate, and menstrual cycles. Plus, they boast an impressive 30-day battery life. Smartwatches offer a wide range of features and functions that make..