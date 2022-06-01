The best ultrawide monitors for productivity

Lauren Wadowsky on under Daily Digest , Byunder

Whether you work from home or the company's headquarters, ultrawide monitors are productivity game changers. These are some of our favorites for helping you get more done faster.

Apple Studio Display on a desk

Work can be intense. But tackling multiple projects, large datasheets, and power-hungry programs is nearly effortless on an ultrawide monitor. Because when you display all those PDFs and documents on a wider screen, there’s no detail you won’t catch. So today, we’re highlighting some of the best ultrawide monitors for productivity.

Related: Best office gadgets for small teams, startups & small businesses

If you work from a Mac computer or laptop, expand your workspace with the Apple Studio Display. It spans 27 inches, has a 12 MP Ultra Wide camera, and even charges your MacBook.

And for efficient creative work, consider the Dell UltraSharp 40. It immerses you in your projects with its 2500R curvature, 40 inches of workspace, and ultra-high resolution.

Take your work to new heights with these productivity monitors.

1. The Lenovo ThinkVision T34w Monitor is ideal for serious multitaskers with its 34-inch screen and 1500R curved panel.

Lenovo ThinkVision T34w Monitor front view

View all your documents at once with the Lenovo ThinkVision T34w Monitor. With the 1500R curve, you’ll catch all of the details. Then, the USB Typ-C 1-cable solution helps you save space and manage cords.

Get it for $499 on the official website.

2. The HP OMEN 27c QHD Curved 240 Hz Gaming Monitor helps you work and game while protecting your eye health with low blue light output.

HP OMEN 27c QHD Curved 240 Hz Gaming Monitor

Support your work and gaming with the HP OMEN 27c QHD Curved 240 Hz Gaming Monitor. The true curve and HP Eye Ease with Eyesafe Certification ensure the blue light is always low. Meanwhile, the speedy 240 Hz refresh rate lets you see your opponent first, while the 27″ display gives you plenty of space for projects.

Get it for $529.99 on the official website.

3. The Apple Studio Display offers a professional 27″ 5K Retina display for immersive images; it’s a serious workspace upgrade.

Apple Studio Display in a video

Level up your Mac workstation with the Apple Studio Display. Powered by Apple silicon, it pairs beautifully with Mac notebooks and desktops. What’s more, the 12 MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage keeps you centered in the frame as you move. The 5K Retina display delivers stunning images, making it one of the best ultrawide monitors for productivity.

Get it for $1,599 on the official website.

4. The HP E34m G4 WQHD Curved USB-C Conferencing Monitor helps you look your best with a 5 mp webcam, echo-canceling mics, etc.

HP E34m G4 WQHD Curved USB-C Conferencing Monitor

Enhance your video calls and see more of your work at once with the HP E34m G4 WQHD Curved USB-C Conferencing Monitor. Spanning 32 inches, its camera and other built-ins help you put your best foot forward. Plus, you can use a single USB-C to connect and charge your PC.

Get it for $699 on the official website.

5. The Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Monitor

Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Monitor on a desk

Keep your creative work on task with the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Monitor. It extends 40″ and has a 2500R curved screen for a wider field of view. And, don’t worry, more space doesn’t mean you’ll lack details thanks to the 5,120 x 2,160 resolution. This makes it one of the best ultrawide monitors for productivity.

Get it for $1,949.99 on the official website.

6. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor stretches 49″ and has a 1000R curvature, enveloping you in projects and gaming worlds.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 in a video

Sure, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor is impressive for games, but it’s also ideal for productivity. Its ultrawide screen offers plenty of space for working on large sets of data in Excel or other services.

Get it for $2,299.99 on the official website.

7. The Dell Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED monitor is ideal for content creators, game developers, and anyone who requires precise colors.

Dell Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED in use

While its Quantum Dot Display Technology and ultra-low latency are amazing for games, the Dell Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED monitor also elevates your creative workspace. It even has a Creator Mode which lets you choose between the native and the sRGB color space according to your needs.

Get it for $1,299.99 on the official website.

8. The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 adds 32″ of workspace style. It also features built-in productivity apps and beautiful images.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 in a kitchen

Go for an ultrawide monitor that looks classy on your desk with the Samsung Smart Monitor M8. It lets you watch, chat, and work without connecting to a PC. In Workmode, you can even remotely access another PC and use Microsoft 365 programs.

Get it for $729.99 on the official website.

9. The LG 49WL95C-W UltraWide Dual QHD Monitor is 49″ wide. You can even stack 2 monitors vertically for additional viewing space.

LG 49WL95C-W UltraWide Dual QHD Monitor in a workspace / Image Credit: Future

The LG 49WL95C-W UltraWide Dual QHD Monitor satisfies your multitasking needs. Its colossal screen makes visual, motion, and sound content creation easier. And with height, swivel, and tilt adjustment, it keeps your workspace ergonomic.

Get it for $1,496.99 on Amazon.

10. The BenQ EW3880R Ultrawide Curved Monitor delivers stunning image performance with its 2300R curvature and IPS panel.

BenQ EW3880R Ultrawide Curved Monitor front and side view

Look no further than the BenQ EW3880R Ultrawide Curved Monitor if you want a solid productivity monitor. The 37.5″ screen gives you plenty of space for work, and the slight curve adds immersive and eye-health features.

Get it for $1,049.99 on Amazon.

Expand your workspace and see more of your work at once with these ultrawide monitors for productivity. Do you work on an ultrawide monitor? Tell us what you love about it!

Want more news, reviews, and guides from Gadget Flow? Follow us on Apple News, Google News, Feedly, and Flipboard. If you use Flipboard, you should definitely check out our Curated Stories. We publish 3 new stories every day, so make sure to follow us to stay updated!

The Gadget Flow Daily Digest highlights and explores the latest in tech trends to keep you informed. Want it straight to your inbox? Subscribe ➜