Upgrade your shoe wardrobe with the Tucci Di Lusso Handcrafted Shoe Collection

By Amy Poole on Feb 10, 2022

If you appreciate the finer things in life, this Italian footwear collection will add a splash of luxury to your feet.

This collection includes luxury, handmade, Italian shoes

Footwear can be an extension of your personality and wardrobe tastes. That’s why, in today’s article, we’re excited to introduce Tucci Di Lusso Handcrafted Shoe Collection—a handmade footwear series that includes everything you need for a walk in the park and relaxing in the garden to up-leveling your business attire.

Designed with class and elegance while offering practicality, this collection also provides a personalized fit just for you. If you’re searching for bespoke fashion without compromising on comfort, you won’t want to miss out on this footwear compilation.

How the Tucci Di Lusso Handcrafted Shoe Collection is made

Footwear in the Tucci Di Lusso Handcrafted Shoe Collection

The footwear in the Tucci Di Lusso Handcrafted Shoe Collection includes dress shoes, sneakers, boots, slippers, sandals, loafers, and everything in-between. With one collection that accommodates every setting and occasion, you’ll have everything you need for all walks of your life. Moreover, each pair of footwear has its own vibe, energy, and mood while syncing perfectly with one another.

Let’s start with the sneakers, which are available in 4 colors and combine fine details and high-quality materials with comfort and practicality. Boasting an EVA upper sole, which is lightweight and flexible, these shoes adapt to your strides. Perfect for your next casual outing, now you don’t need to downgrade your wardrobe to compromise on comfort.

Furthermore, the brand’s premium boots, which start at $875, showcase your individuality and personality to the world. Available in 5 colors with a 2-tone effect and with or without laces, they’re impressively complementing.

Another favorite of ours is the 9 sandals and slippers, which are perfect for everyday wear. Imagine taking out the trash, popping to the store, or meeting a friend for a coffee in luxury. Designed for the classy audience and featuring a contrasting insole, the luxury slippers are like pillows on your feet.

Furthermore, Tucci Di Lusso also sells men’s belts in 5 colors to coincide your wardrobe with your new luxury footwear. Handmade and hand-polished, these luxury belts come in colors that match the shoes and are available in sizes 36–44 inches.

3 of the shoes in this luxury footwear series

Reasons to invest in this luxury footwear collection

The Tucci Di Lusso Handcrafted Shoe Collection prides itself on durability with each shoe lasting up to 10 years of wear. Shoes need to be resilient and comfortable to handle anything that life throws at you, which is why this series uses Italian leather. In fact, these shoes actually improve with age, making them an investment in luxury.

Moreover, each pair of shoes is easy to keep clean. Unlike synthetic materials, such don’t always respond positively to some cleaning techniques, these high-quality leather shoes are easy to wash. Plus, they dry quickly for zero wardrobe malfunctions.

Most importantly, you can’t deny how life-changing comfortable shoes can be—especially if you spend most of your day on your feet. The Tucci Di Lusso handmade shoes make no compromises on comfort. And that doesn’t just mean the luxury Italian leather; they’re made specifically for your foot size. So if your foot size is larger than the average, you’ll experience comfort for years to come. No more irritation and tenderness between your toes.

Furthermore, this footwear series provides high levels of comfort during all weather conditions. Suitable for both cold and summer months, you can enjoy breathability all year long.

Overall, dress up but never down with the Tucci Di Lusso Handcrafted Shoe Collection. It includes slippers, loafers, boots, sneakers, and more to help you feel like a king. Because when you look good, you feel good. Preorder this footwear series on Kickstarter today from $399.

Meet Amy Poole

Amy Poole is an Editor and Writer at Gadget Flow. When she's not indulged in everything gadget-related, she enjoys spending time with her dog, Rosie, and keeping fit.
