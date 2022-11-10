This Korean language app for English speakers combines a textbook and an eBook

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 10, 2022

Live in Korea and want to learn the language better? Check out the Appbook Korean language program. It's designed for English speakers.

This Korean language app for English speakers combines a textbook and an eBook
Appbook Learn English For Korean texbook and app

Learn Korean quickly and easily with the Appbook Learn Korean For English program. This Korean language learning app and textbook simplify Korean for English speakers and goes beyond what other programs offer.

Work in Korea and want to learn the local language? Maybe you plan on studying in Korea or wish to understand your favorite K-content better. In any of these cases, The Appbook Korean language program can help.

Not your typical language app, the Appbook Learn Korean For English program is structured with content that makes learning Korean quick and easy. In fact, it teaches you exactly how to pronounce each of the 14 consonants and 10 vowels. Let’s check it out.

Appbook Educational Korean Language Learning Program
Appbook Learn English For Korean app on smartphones

How does Learn Korean For English work?

If you’ve tried other apps for language learning, you know that they operate mostly like games. There’s no book, and you’ve got to figure out grammatical structures and pronunciation on your own.

Luckily, you aren’t left in the dark with the Appbook Learn Korean for English program. Comprised of both an app and a textbook, it provides high-quality, structured Korean language instruction.

For example, in a typical app, you’d use your finger to turn pages and click on items. In this Korean language app, your finger acts as a pen, letting you write Korean and follow lines.

Appbook Educational Korean Language Learning Program
Appbook Learn English For Korean app close up

What concepts does this language-learning app cover?

According to the creators, the program’s content aids fast and easy learning. For instance, you learn each of the 14 consonants and 10 vowels in Korean and how to pronounce them.

The textbook shows you exactly how to move your tongue when saying the sounds for accurate communication. What’s more, the Appbook Learn Korean for English program teaches rules in an easy-to-understand way that’s unique from what most schools and YouTube videos instruct.

The company says that with its 5 rules of consonants and 2 rules of vowels, you’ll be able to read Korean without memorizing all 14 consonants. It helps you work smarter, not harder.

Appbook Educational Korean Language Learning Program
Appbook Learn English For Korean textbooks

Where can you use this online language learning program?

Do you have spare time while riding the bus or a break between classes? This Korean language learning app is a good way to fill those extra minutes.

Thanks to the app, you can use the Appbook Learn Korean For English program anywhere. So whether you’re waiting in line for coffee or meeting someone online, you can get in a language-learning session.

Appbook Educational Korean Language Learning Program
Appbook Learn English For Korean textbook interior

What learning activities does the Appbook Korean program use?

The Appbook Learn Korean For English program is based on simple conversations in Korean, which you’ll listen to and follow. By practicing these conversations, you’ll see your Korean improve quickly.

Then, after learning the conversations and other grammar points, you can test your knowledge with the quizzes. They show you which topics you’ve mastered and those you need to practice.

Appbook Learn Korean For English in a video

Why use a Korean language textbook?

You can learn Korean from just the app alone. But to take your study to the next level, the creators recommend using it together with the textbook.

That’s because studying with the textbook will accelerate your progress. It provides in-depth coverage of essential Korean language points, points that can’t be completely addressed in the app.

Are there any virtual travel opportunities?

Taking its program above and beyond, the Appbook Learn Korean For English program even gives you a VR tour of Kyung Bok Boong. The palace of Korean kings from the 14th century to the 19th century, it’s a popular tourist site in Korea.

While it’s worth visiting in person, this Korean language learning app gives you a head start through its Kyung Bok Goong VR experience. So, in addition to learning the language, this program also takes you on some digital travel.

Why learn Korean?

There are plenty of reasons to learn Korean. Perhaps your job has taken you to the country, and you want to talk with the locals. Or maybe you want to visit Korea and see its sites with ease.

And don’t forget about K-content! Can you imagine watching a series like Squid Game, Parasite, and Minari without subtitles? Maybe you could even sing along with your favorite K-Pop hits. It’s possible with this Korean language learning app.

What’s our verdict on the Appbook Korean language program?

If you’ve been trying to learn Korean, you know it’s no easy feat since, currently, there are few textbooks or apps that can help.

The Appbook Learn Korean for English program puts an end to that, allowing people to quickly and easily speak Korean. Consisting of both a textbook and an app, the content is high-quality and useful.

Even better, you can use the program anywhere, letting you study whenever you have a few minutes. Overall, you can learn Korean with a plan when you use this program.

Preorder the app and textbook for $49 on Kickstarter. What e-language learning programs have you used? Let us know how they worked for you!

Product Reviews

Join the Discussion
