Anker 757 PowerHouse lives up to its name with 1,500W of power, solar charging, and more

Mark Gulino on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Get ready to charge all the things, because you can do just that with Anker's 757 PowerHouse. This beast of a mobile charging station comes with solar charging capabilities, a huge capacity, 13 ports, and more. It's perfect for anyone looking to power their favorite gadgets during events and outdoor activities. Read on to learn more!

Anker’s 757 PowerHouse is versatile and efficient

If there’s a company that never ceases to amaze us it’s Anker. The company notorious for its charging alternatives continues to expand its already expansive line of power-producing gadgetry and now they have a brand new offering. The Anker’s 757 PowerHouse is here to deliver a myriad of charging options at home or in mobile rigs. Does it live up to its own name, you ask? That’s precisely what we’re examining today. Let’s check it out!

The PowerHouse is perfect for mobile adventures

Provides a durable design so it can go where you need it

Right out of the gate the Anker 757 PowerHouse shows its strength by being durable enough to transport between locations. For example, it has an automotive-grade aluminum alloy frame with anti-vibration, high corrosion resistance, and temperature resistance. There are also ergonomic grips for easier handling. Lastly, intelligent voltage and current protection provide safer charging–even at fast charging speeds.

Features 13 power ports and a generous power bank

So what exactly makes this gadget a powerhouse? Well, for starters it features as many as 13 power ports. These ports range from USB-C and USB-A to AC and even a car outlet. The USB-C ports can do 100 W max while the AC can do 1,500 W output. It also has a 1,229 Wh capacity and can charge up to 80% in only an hour. Add 3,000+ charge cycles and a 5-year warranty and you’ve got a charging device that will last you a very long time. If you’re looking to charge your drones, phones, and other gadgets while you’re on adventures outdoors, this is worth taking along.

Official Promo for Anker 757 PowerHouse

Offers solar charging capabilities with efficient charging

Speaking of taking things outdoors, if you’re camping away from your vehicle and can’t charge up the Anker 757 PowerHouse, you’re not out of luck. As long as the sun is out, you can let it charge using built-in solar technology. It can charge from 0 to 80% in only 3.6-hours. That’s pretty darn handy since it means you can therefore keep your other devices charged up for a while after. One charger to rule them all (cue the orchestral score from Lord Of The Rings)?

Includes an information display and an LED lightbar

Last, but not least, is the nifty information display screen that helps you manage charging modes and power outputs. You can also use it to keep an eye on general statuses as well. There’s even a slick LED lightbar that’s built into the device that provides an ambient glow so that you can see the PowerHouse’s front face more effectively at night.

The device has a built-in LED lightbar

Yes, the PowerHouse really does live up to its name

There’s no denying that Anker’s 757 PowerHouse is a beast of a charging gadget. It’s hefty and has a reasonable footprint, sure, but considering the amount of power it provides this is to be expected. Overall it’s still not that big, though it does weigh in at almost 44 lbs. While you’re not exactly going to want to carry this any more than you need to, once you place it in the area you’ll be using it, it’s ready to fulfill your charging needs for quite some time. Anyone who needs a mobile power station for live events, outdoor activities (like camping or days at the park), and other similar scenarios will really get a lot from this one.

The Anker 757 PowerHouse is available here for $1,199.