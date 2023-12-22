ASCAND 3D scanner for LEGO review: generate LEGO build plans of nearly any object

Lauren Wadowsky

Ready to turn your wildest objects into LEGO wonders? Check out the ASCAND for LEGO 3D scanner. It creates LEGO building plans of your preferred object.

Create build plans with the ASCAND for LEGO 3D scanner

Create LEGO building plans for any object that fits in your hands with the ASCAND for LEGO 3D scanner. This 3D scanner for LEGO combines the power of ASCAND with brickplicator.com development to build nearly any palm-size 3D item.

Have you ever wished you could create a LEGO building set design? I know I have. Wouldn’t it be cool to build a LEGO replica of a company logo or your favorite toy race car?

Until now, LEGO enthusiasts could either build a produced set or spend the time and effort procuring bricks, building, and then drawing up plans on various dedicated online programs. Well, that’s about to change with the ASCAND for LEGO 3D scanner.

This cool scanner uses ASCAND’s latest laser-free scan technology to record a 60-second video of your object using an iOS or Android phone. You can then turn the plans into a LEGO model.

Want to learn more? Check out my in-depth review below!

ASCAND for LEGO 3D scanner informational video

Create multilayer LEGO plans

Whether you want to surprise your child with a LEGO replica of their favorite toy or create a one-of-a-kind corporate gift, having the ability to create your own LEGO plans lets you take building to a whole new level.

And that’s just what the creators of the ASCAND for LEGO 3D scanner aim to provide. Their powerful 3D scanner records your object’s details and dimensions and translates them into a multilayer LEGO design.

ASCAND for LEGO 3D scanner process

Record a 60-second video

How does it work? All you have to do is place your object—a favorite mug, Star Wars miniature, or keychain—on the included turn table. You’ll then record a 60-video of it using your Android or iOS phone.

The process is fun. You’ll see your object rotating slowly on the turntable while your smartphone scans its details and takes precise measurements. It’s like bringing an advanced manufacturing technique into your home.

Once done, you’ll upload the data to your myASCAND user account. And, when that’s complete, you’ll receive the 3D model of your object in your email inbox. It’s that simple!

Transform any object into a LEGO set

The creators also say that you can turn these plans directly into a LEGO model. Just choose from a range of build plate sizes and your preferred LEGO brick sets.

So, say you’re creating plans for a miniature robot. You can select its final size and the exact LEGO building set you need. When you’re finished, you get a detailed building plan with the number and type of bricks you need.

Enjoy the user-friendly interface

What’s more, this all happens easily, which is great if you’re like me. While I love spending an afternoon building a LEGO set, I don’t want to take an entire weekend—or even 2—designing one.

Luckily, the ASCAND for LEGO 3D scanner user interface is accessible for all skill levels. So whether you’re an experienced LEGO builder, a novice, or a beginner, you can use the scanner to upload and create your own building set.

How fun is that?

Get seamless integration with existing LEGO sets

I mentioned earlier that you can select existing LEGO sets to get the bricks you need, and that’s another nice feature of the ASCAND for LEGO 3D scanner. It meshes with existing LEGO sets.

This gives you the option of working with a variety of accessories and bricks. And, since the scanner results in full LXF exports, your plans integrate with LEGO’S BrickLink studio.io digital building platform.

Limitless options for creativity

LEGO has inspired builders for generations. And now, with this 3D scanner for LEGO, users get access to a new level of creativity—building their own plans for favorite objects.

The system allows LEGO fans to truly bring their imaginations to life, supporting innovation and bringing a fun, personalized dimension to the building experience.

It’s an excellent way for kids to step into the world of 3D and, for dedicated fans, it eliminates troublesome planning.

Experience new joy with LEGO

Diving into the world of LEGO with the ASCAND for LEGO 3D scanner has been an absolute joyride. This scanner brings a whole new level of creativity and convenience, letting me turn any object into a LEGO masterpiece.

Being able to create multilayer LEGO plans brings new possibilities. Whether it’s surprising a loved one with a personalized LEGO replica or crafting a unique corporate gift, this scanner gives users new building opportunities.

Also, recording a 60-second video of an object and seeing it transform into a detailed 3D model feels magical. The process is simple, from scanning to receiving the plans in my inbox.

I also love the seamless integration with existing LEGO sets. Having the option to select specific bricks and accessories from LEGO’s collection and integrating the scanned plans with platforms like BrickLink studio.io adds an extra layer of versatility to the building experience.

The ASCAND for LEGO 3D scanner provides a whole new world of building possibilities. If you’re a LEGO enthusiast or someone looking to add a unique flair to your creations, this scanner is for you!

Elevate your building experience! Preorder the ASCAND for LEGO 3D scanner on Kickstarter for about $109!