ASUS ROG Swift OLED gaming monitors offer micro-texture coatings & 10-bit color

By Mark Gulino on Jan 12, 2022, 8:00 am EST under Tech News,

At CES 2022, ASUS showcased its upcoming ROG Swift OLED gaming monitors. They provide efficient performance and crisp visual detail, along with next-gen connectivity. Check them out to use with both your PC and gaming consoles.

ASUS ROG Swift OLED monitors offer fantastic visuals

Looking to the horizon for the latest PC gaming monitors? In a sea of options, two new products are on their way from ASUS.

The ASUS ROG Swift OLED gaming monitors are coming soon and will bring with them a handful of cool features along with the solid specs that are perfectly suited for gamers. If you’re a fan of ASUS and you’re in the market for a new monitor, this just might be worth the wait. Let’s check out this new display to see what it’s all about!

ASUS brings the world’s first 42-inch OLED gaming monitor

ASUS is coming in hot with its new monitors. The company boasts that its first model in the new pair is the world’s first 42-inch OLED gaming monitor, while the second device is a 48 inch.

Both of these ROG Swift displays will feature 4K resolution with rich detail and true 10-bit color. The 10-bit color covers 98% of the broad DCI-P3 color gamut as well. No matter what you play (or watch), you’ll get stunning visuals, videos, and images every time.

The new ASUS Rog Swift OLED gaming monitors will also include a micro-texture coating that’s different from the usual glossy surfaces most monitors use. The coating helps reduce glare while providing a higher quality experience.

ASUS ROG Swift OLED monitors at CES 2022

Includes premium cooling to enhance performance

OLEDs have commonly faced the challenge of heat dispersion, which can sometimes result in overheating. It can even weigh heavier on a device’s lifespan. That’s why ASUS went out of its way to design a tailored cooling system for the new ROG Swift OLED monitors.

They include a special heatsink and interior airflow system that effectively manage temperatures. One of the benefits is that the displays can hit a peak brightness of 900-nits without the same risks of burn-in.

Offers all the next-gen HDMI support you’ll ever need

You won’t need to worry about connecting your PC or console because the Asus ROG Swift gaming monitor series offers plenty of next-gen HDMI support. There are 2 separate HDMI 2.1 ports and 2 HDMI 2.0 ports.

There’s also a DisplayPort 1.4 connector, plus a USB hub. Not only that, but the monitors even feature fixed-rate link technology to allow as much as 48 Gbps of bandwidth. This means you’ll be able to game on a console and have 4K resolution at 120 Hz.

ROG Swift OLED monitors feature next-gen connectivity

Is a pixel-perfect pair of fast paced gaming monitors

It genuinely looks like ASUS has a couple of winners in the pipeline for 2022 that gamers won’t want to miss. From the ROG Swift OLED monitors’ ability to connect to next-gen gaming consoles to their hearty specs and vibrant displays, they really do look impressive.

We especially look forward to seeing how they perform given their advanced custom temperature management capabilities. We’ll be on the lookout for more details as they become available.

The ASUS Swift OLED gaming monitors are coming soon, but you can learn more here.

