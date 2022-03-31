The best microphones for vlogging in 2022

Your microphone is the most important device in your vlogging studio. So check out our picks for the best vlogging microphones in 2022. They deliver broadcast-quality sound, anywhere.

The Universal Audio SD-1 is an ideal mic for your vlogs

As a vlogger, you want your voice to have that rich, warm quality that professional studios provide. It’s easier than you’d think to create it yourself, and the best microphones for vlogging in 2022 prove it.

The microphones below ensure you get high-quality creations no matter your setup or preferred devices. For instance, the RØDE VideoMic GO II affixes to both iOS and Android mobile devices and Windows and macOS computers.

Then, for pristine content in your home studio, the Elgato Wave:1’s noise shield blocks breathy consonant sounds, minimizing post-production edits. Produce high-quality content and hook your listeners’ attention with the help of these useful vlogging microphones.

1. The Movo UM700 USB desktop studio microphone features 4 adjustable polar patterns for versatility while you record.

Movo UM700 in a video

Sound professional with the Movo UM700 USB desktop studio microphone. It boasts cardioid, stereo, omnidirectional, and bidirectional polar patterns, making it a great choice no matter what you vlog about.

Get it for $99.95 on the official website.

Universal Audio SD-1 with a desktop computer

Ideal for home studios, the Universal Audio SD-1 dynamic microphone delivers clear, polished audio, making it one of the best microphones for vlogging in 2022. Furthermore, it eliminates background noise.

Get it for $299 on Amazon.

3. The RØDE VideoMic GO II microphone is lightweight and has a USB output for use with iOS and Android devices and computers.

RØDE VideoMic GO II on a smartphone

Enjoy hassle-free vlogging audio when you go for the RØDE VideoMic Go II microphone. This highly directional microphone focuses on what you point it at and minimizes background noise. Weighing just 89 grams, it’s ideal for mobile recording rigs, compact cameras, or as a desktop mic.

This gadget is priced at $99.

4. The Razer Seiren V2 Pro microphone for streamers reduces vibrations and voice distortions, keeping your audience enthralled.

Razer Seiren V2 Pro in a studio

Sound like a professional DJ on your livestreams with the Razer Seiren V2 Pro microphone for streamers. It adds a deep, warm tone to your vocals that keeps your audience listening. Meanwhile, the high pass filter stops unwanted background noise like the hum of your PC.

Get it for $149.99 on the official website.

5. The TASCAM Portacapture X8 handheld digital recorder has simple navigation and two 14.6 mm-diameter microphones for high-quality sound.

TASCAM Portacapture X8 in a video

Take your interviews, music, podcasts, and more up a notch with the TASCAM Portacapture X8 handheld digital recorder. Its icon system makes choosing settings for your desired application simple. Then, the plug-and-go driverless design means you can use it as a compact mixer.

Get it for $499 on Amazon.

6. The Samson Q2U Dynamic Mic recording & podcasting pack has everything you need for great vlogging audio, including a stand and a clip.

Samson Q2U Dynamic Mic in use

The Samson Q2U Dynamic Mic recording & podcasting pack is one of the best microphones for vlogging in 2022 since it comes with a microphone clip, desktop stand, cables, and a windscreen. It connects to your computer via a USB digital output.

Get it for $169.99 on Amazon.

7. The Sennheiser MKE 400 Shotgun microphone elevates your in-camera audio on both mobile and DLSR/Ms devices for versatility.

Sennheiser MKE 400 with a vlogger

Do you vlog outside of the studio? Then check out the Sennheiser MKE 400 Shotgun microphone. It adds high-quality audio to videos shot with mobile and DLSR/Ms devices. What’s more, the 3.5 mm TRS and TRRS locking cables allow it to easily fit on your device.

Get it for $199.95 from Amazon.

Elgato Wave:1 Premium Microphone on a desk

An ideal choice for vlogging, the Elgato Wave:1 Premium Microphone has a multilayered noise shield, protecting your work from plosive sounds. Best of all, this mic reduces the need for post-production edits.

Get it for $99.99 on the official website.

9. The Blue Yeti X professional USB microphone creates DJ-worthy sound thanks to its impressive 4-capsule condenser array.

Blue Yeti X with a person wearing headphones

Sound just like a radio DJ when you add the Blue Yeti professional USB microphone to your vlogging studio. Choose from pickup patterns like streaming, conference calls, recording, and podcast interview. There’s even an LED indicator that shows you if your volume is correct.

Get it for $169.99 on the official website.

10. The RØDE Wireless GO II dual wireless mic system has a compact design and 2 transmitters that clip on while you talk outside.

RØDE Wireless GO II in a person’s hand

Consider the RØDE Wireless GO II dual wireless mic system if you travel for your vlog. Its compact design is easy to carry. It also works as a clip-on microphone, which is why it made our list of the best microphones for vlogging in 2022. Otherwise, it also attaches to any camera, mobile device, or computer.

This gadget is priced at $299.

Your vlogging microphone is essential to creating high-quality content. Get any of the mics above to take your work to the next level. Do you have any experience with these microphones? Tell us about it in the comments.

