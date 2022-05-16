Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar will blow you away with Dolby Atmos, 13 drivers, and more

By Mark Gulino on May 16, 2022, 7:30 am EDT under Product Reviews,

Soundbars are often alike, but some are better than others. Bowers & Wilkins has a soundbar that provides the high-end audio experience soundbar enthusiasts want. From a plethora of drivers and dual subwoofers to Alexa voice control and Dolby Atmos, get ready for some phenomenal sound. Read on to find out more.

Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar beneath a TV

Ok, so the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar won’t actually blow you away. After all, it needs you to stay on the same continent so you can hear how fantastic it sounds. Of course, you’re probably wondering what makes it sound any different than the plethora of other soundbars out there. Well, that’s what we’re here to shine some light on. Let’s take a gander at what makes the Panorama 3 a seriously high-quality audio gadget. Check it out.

Panorama 3 looks great on any TV stand

Features 13 different drivers and 400 watts of amplification

If bangin’ audio is what you’re after, Bowers & Wilkin’s Panorama 3 soundbar is here to deliver. This sleek yet beastly soundbar features 13 different drivers, dual subwoofers, and 400 watts of amplification. There are also upward-firing drive units housed in acoustic chambers. This all culminates in a rich, high-quality sound–perfect for listening to music or enjoying films and video games.

Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar (Official Promo)

Creates a realistic 3D audio experience for your home theater

Some soundbars can produce effective surround sound, and the Panorama 3 is one of them. This is because it comes with support for Dolby Atmos. Dolby Atmos is a form of 3D audio that makes you feel like you’re inside a music studio or film environment. The effect is further enhanced by the soundbar’s upward-firing drive units we mention above. If you’re looking to immerse yourself, this is a great way to do it.

Provides lots of connectivity options, plus Alexa voice control

Wondering how to connect to the soundbar or connect it to your home theater? No worries. Bowers & Wilkin’s puts everything you need into the Panorama 3. It comes with support for Bluetooth aptX Adaptive, AirPlay 2, HDMI eARC, and an app that makes network setup quick and easy. There’s also support for a handful of streaming services and even Alexa voice control. That’s useful.

Panorama 3 has 13 drivers, dual subwoofers, and 400 watts

A high-end soundbar that’s worthy of a place on your TV stand

The Panorama 3 isn’t the cheapest option available for soundbars. It’s on the pricey side, likely because of its premium design qualities. That said, it offers superior sound and a wide range of connectivity methods along with Dolby Atmos. If your budget is around a grand, this one might be for you. If you’re looking for something a little less expensive, however, Gadget Flow has an extensive list of others you can look through. Either way, the Panorama 3 is a high-end soundbar worthy of a place on your TV stand.

You can get the Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar here for $999.

