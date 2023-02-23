Breaking into the US market: How crowdfunding can help foreign businesses succeed

By Paul Panteleimonitis on Feb 23, 2023, 7:00 am EST under Marketing Tips,

Is your non-US company looking to break into the US market? Crowdfunding may be the way to go, so keep reading to learn why.

Breaking into the US market: How crowdfunding can help foreign businesses succeed
Use crowdfunding to succeed (Image Credit: Domenico Loia, Unsplash)

For foreign businesses looking to expand into the US market, breaking in can be a daunting task. However, with the help of crowdfunding, they can access the US market with less risk and more opportunities.

In this article, we explore how crowdfunding can help foreign businesses make an entry into the US consumer market. And you’ll see how marketing agencies like Gadget Flow can help make the process easier.

Market Research and Validation

Before breaking into the US market, foreign businesses need to understand the consumer landscape, market trends, and competition. Crowdfunding provides an opportunity to test the market and validate the product or service before investing in a full-scale launch.

By running a crowdfunding campaign, foreign businesses can gather feedback, identify potential customers, and gauge interest in their products or services.

Capital Investment

Crowdfunding can also help foreign businesses secure the capital they need to enter the US market. Through crowdfunding, businesses can reach out to potential investors and customers.

Then, they can contribute to the campaign in exchange for early access to the product, service, or other perks. This can provide the initial capital needed before breaking into the US market.

Preorders

Crowdfunding campaigns can also generate preorders, providing an initial customer base for foreign businesses breaking into the US market. By offering rewards to backers, foreign businesses can generate early sales, creating a foundation for future growth.

This can help reduce the risk of entering a new market, as businesses have a guaranteed revenue stream before investing in a full-scale launch.

Crowdfunding launch in the US (Image Credit: krakenimages, Unsplash)

Brand Awareness

Crowdfunding campaigns can also serve as a marketing tool to increase brand awareness prior to breaking into the US market. By promoting the campaign on social media and other channels, foreign businesses can create buzz around their brand and product, generating interest and increasing visibility.

This can be particularly effective for businesses with limited marketing budgets, providing a cost-effective way to reach a wider audience within the US consumer market.

Access to Market Data

Finally, the process of launching a crowdfunding campaign can provide foreign businesses with valuable market data. Crowdfunding platforms and marketing agencies offer analytics tools that can track traffic, engagement, and conversion rates.

This provides businesses with insights into the US market. Foreign companies can use this information to refine marketing strategies, improve product offerings, and optimize future growth.

Expert Assistance

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be a complex and time-consuming process, especially for foreign businesses that may not be familiar with the US market.

That’s where marketing agencies like Gadget Flow come in. Gadget Flow is a leading crowdfunding marketing agency that helps businesses launch successful crowdfunding campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo.

With a team of experts in crowdfunding marketing, product design, and social media, Gadget Flow can help foreign businesses navigate the complex process of launching a crowdfunding campaign and achieve their funding goals.

Gadget Flow offers a range of services, including pre-campaign planning, campaign page design, social media marketing, and email marketing. It can also help businesses create high-quality product videos and images, write effective copy, and reach out to influencers and bloggers to generate buzz around the campaign.

By working with Gadget Flow, foreign businesses can increase their chances of success when breaking into the US consumer market.

Time to Dive In

In conclusion, launching a crowdfunding campaign can be a highly effective way for foreign businesses to enter the US consumer market. From market validation and access to capital to marketing and promotion, crowdfunding offers a range of benefits that can help foreign businesses succeed in a highly competitive market.

By working with marketing agencies like Gadget Flow, foreign businesses can navigate the complex process of launching a crowdfunding campaign and achieve their funding goals.

Marketing Tips

Meet Paul Panteleimonitis

Meet Paul Panteleimonitis, a seasoned sales manager at Gadget Flow Inc, known for his instrumental role in driving significant revenue growth for the company. Outside of work, he likes to channel his creativity by writing about his passion for crowdfunding, eCommerce marketing, and B2B sales on his blog. When not closing deals or writing, Paul enjoys spending time in the kitchen, whipping up delicious meals, or exploring the great outdoors.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
The ultimate home theater gadgets guide: projectors, smart TVs, soundbars & more
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The ultimate home theater gadgets guide: projectors, smart TVs, soundbars & more

These days, you really can create a theater at home. All you need are the right gadgets. And that’s where our ultimate home theater gadgets guide comes in. We’re presenting the latest projectors, smart TVs, and more for a cinematic..
The best gaming desks and chairs to buy in 2023
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best gaming desks and chairs to buy in 2023

A high-quality gaming desk and chair can literally change the way you play. And that’s why we’re rounding up the best gaming desks and chairs of 2023. These gadgets elevate your game with haptics, precise height adjustment, lumbar support, and..
Must-have power stations for your everyday gadgets
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have power stations for your everyday gadgets

Live in an area prone to blackouts? Maybe you love outdoor adventures. Then you know you won’t always be able to access the grid. Fortunately, we’re highlighting must-have power stations that can handle your everyday gadgets, so you don’t have..
Declutter your space and charge your devices with the Tidee all-in-one compact charger
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Declutter your space and charge your devices with the Tidee all-in-one compact charger

Charge your devices in one spot, without wire clutter, when you bring the Tidee all-in-one charging solution into your home. It offers multiple base models that make charging, organizing, and using your tech gadgets easier than ever. Many wireless chargers..
Best photography gadgets and accessories to buy in 2023
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best photography gadgets and accessories to buy in 2023

Whether you’re a photography beginner or an old pro, navigating the latest camera tech can be daunting. There’s a lot of gear to consider. So we’re here to help with our guide to the best photography gadgets to buy in..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

10 Home gadgets to satisfy your inner Marie Kondo
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Home gadgets to satisfy your inner Marie Kondo

Love organizing your closets? Maybe your ideal day involves cleaning your home office from top to bottom. If either of these is true, you probably have an inner Marie Kondo. And that’s where these home gadgets Marie Kondo would love..
Must-have tech gadgets of 2023 you need to try soon
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Must-have tech gadgets of 2023 you need to try soon

Tech changes fast. Every year, the gadgets get cooler and eliminate more hassles from daily life. So what can you expect in 2023? We’re highlighting our top must-have tech gadgets of 2023 to show you. From a mini projector to..
These luxury gaming gadgets give you the setup of your dreams
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These luxury gaming gadgets give you the setup of your dreams

Are the finer things in life within your reach? Then you won’t want to miss these luxury gaming gadgets for a dream setup. From a Lamborghini-inspired gaming chair to the latest VR headsets, these high-end gaming gadgets take your setup..
10 Smart glasses you’ll want in your life this year
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

10 Smart glasses you’ll want in your life this year

Keep your hands free while getting stuff done with these 10 smart glasses you’ll want in your life. From glasses with AR tech to frames that can track your heart rate in real time, these wearables are smarter than ever...
The best earbuds to buy in 2023 for your everyday life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

The best earbuds to buy in 2023 for your everyday life

There are a ton of earbuds out there. But which ones should you buy if you want to upgrade your everyday listening? You know, your walks with the dog, deep work sessions, etc. Well, we’ve got answers in today’s roundup..
These AI gadgets will make your life easier in the future
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

These AI gadgets will make your life easier in the future

If you dream of a future where AI lends a significant hand, you may not have much longer to wait. These AI gadgets will make life easier in the future, and we’re so excited. Yes, from a self-pushing stroller to..