Glory of Metacognition review: This mental-health game encourages personal growth

Discover the captivating world of Glory of Metacognition–Twist the Dark World, a board game that transforms mental health education into an exhilarating adventure.

Glory of Metacognition – Twist the Dark World teaches advanced mental health concepts

Improve your mental health with Glory of Metacognition–Twist the Dark World. This mental health board game is a fun way to learn about psychological well-being and improve your thought processes.

I love a good board game. And, when I find one that combines the fun of playing with learning, I’m sold. Well, that’s exactly how Glory of Metacognition–Twist the Dark World works. Not only does it introduce captivating characters and an engaging story, but it also teaches advanced mental health concepts that can improve your wellness.

Developed by a certified metacognitive therapy psychotherapist, the game teaches advanced mental health concepts, including Metacognitive Therapy (MCT) and the theory of mind. By playing the game, players can better understand and improve their own thought processes.

Ready to improve your mental health? Then let’s check out this unique board game!

Play a game by a certified psychotherapist

Sure, educational board games are a dime a dozen. But it’s a rare board game that covers mental health concepts and was created by an actual psychotherapist.

The creator of Glory of Metacognition, Dr. Kino Lam, is a mental health expert and holds a doctoral degree in health sciences. He is also a certified metacognitive therapy psychotherapist, a new generation of psychotherapy.

In 2018, it co-authored a book with Dr. Wong Chung Hin, a psychiatrist, titled The Secret and Life of Metacognition. It was the first Chinese publication to introduce metacognition to the public and was favorably received by readers and mental health professionals.

What’s more, Dr. Lam is also an experienced board games instructor and spent hours during his childhood playing various games with friends and family. With such a background, it’s fitting that he’s developed a game teaching players about their mental health.

Glory of Metacognition game cards

Check out the intriguing storyline

This mental health board game’s most important feature is its intriguing storyline. Here it is: in ancient times, people believed there were 7 emotion gems representing joy, fear, anger, worry, sadness, surprise, and thought. The gems kept human emotions in balance.

But, in the 21st century, the world is dominated by the Emotional Illness Demon King. He has stolen the emotion gems, causing people to suffer from emotional disorders.

Luckily, the new generation of psychotherapy—metacognitive therapy—can treat the disorders. And the main character, Metaspirit, must fight the Emotional Illness Demon King and take back the gems, eliminating emotional disorders from the world.

Discover the 4 characters of this psychology game

The Glory of Metacognition includes 4 main characters: Metaspirit, Emotional Illness Demon King, Justice Angel, and Evil Angel. Each represents different aspects of the human psyche.

Demon King symbolizes the manifestation of challenges and emotional disorders, while Metaspirit is emotional balance and education.

Justice Angel represents empathy, compassion, and emotional well-being. She helps Metaspirit reach victory.

And then there’s Evil Angel. She embodies the darker side of the human psyche and supports the Demon King’s quest for victory.

Choose metacognitive gameplay

So how do the game and metacognitive psychotherapy techniques fit together? The game’s 3-part structure explores the connection between emotions and life stories, or the 7 main stressors in our lives.

Then, during an epic battle between Metaspirit and Demon King, players have Good (blue and green) cards and Bad (red) cards to use. They let you unleash powerful moves and tactics to outsmart your opponent.

Once Metaspirit wins in part 2, he needs to find the hidden gems. To do so, he must guess the correct feeling associated with each gem. In doing so, he discovers his true power.

Learn mental health fundamentals and improve wellness

Both tabletop board gamers and psychology students alike can appreciate playing this game, which is what impresses me most. It introduces advanced mental health concepts in a way anyone can enjoy.

What’s more, you’ll gain an understanding of thinking patterns associated with emotional disorders like Cognitive Attentional Syndrome (CAS). You also learn the common strategies of metacognitive therapy.

Even better, you learn emotional vocabulary, which can help you better express your feelings. This, in turn, leads to improved communication with your family and friends.

Have fun with friends and family

Playing board games with the people closest to you is a great way to improve your communication and strengthen bonds. And the Glory of Metacognition helps you do that.

You’ll lose yourself in the storyline and gameplay all while learning mental health concepts and techniques. Because the journey to stronger mental health needn’t be a solitary one.

Improve your thought patterns with a wellness game

If you’re looking to enhance your mental health while having a blast, Glory of Metacognition – Twist the Dark World is an exceptional choice. As someone who has a deep appreciation for both enjoyable board games and the importance of psychological well-being, I’m impressed by this game.

What sets Glory of Metacognition apart is its ingenious blend of entertainment and education. The game’s creator has expertly woven advanced mental health concepts into an engaging gameplay experience. This isn’t just any board game—it’s a well-crafted tool to help you understand your thought processes, tackle toxic thinking patterns, and ultimately improve your mental wellness.

In my opinion, Glory of Metacognition – Twist the Dark World is more than just a board game; it’s a gateway to personal growth, emotional understanding, and strengthened relationships. I wholeheartedly recommend embarking on this journey to a healthier mind and a more joyful life.

Want to play the game? Preorder it for about $39 on Kickstarter!