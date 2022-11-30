Hear any sounds at home, wherever you are, with this smart home monitor

By Lauren Wadowsky on Nov 30, 2022, 7:00 am EST under Product Reviews,

The Earzz smart home monitor recognizes and alerts you about sounds like a car engine, a baby's cry, and smashing glass.

Hear any sounds at home, wherever you are, with this smart home monitor

Get alerts for sounds around the house—whether it’s a broken window or a crying baby—with Earzz. This innovative smart home monitor listens for the sounds that are important to you and sends notifications.

Want to do some laundry while the baby naps upstairs? Maybe you’d like to know when your dog barks. The Earzz multi-purpose smart home monitor can alert you to those things wherever you are.

Featured on Advancements with Ted Danson, this product uses innovative technology to recognize an expansive and growing list of sounds, giving you peace of mind whether traveling out of the country or running on the treadmill.

Earzz in a video

Offers a listening ear for household sounds

You can’t be in all corners of your house at once. Or can you? The Earzz gives you an ear in every room, making it great solution for when you’re working outdoors or while you’re on a trip and a window breaks.

Earzz says its smart home gadget is always listening for sounds you want notifications for and that its list of recognized household sounds is constantly growing. Let’s check them out.

Earzz in lifestyle photos

Alerts you to sounds in the kitchen/utility.

The kitchen/utility area is a busy place. This innovative smart home monitor ensures you can always get notifications about what’s happening in this critical area of the house.

It can alert you about appliance beeps, running water, and smoke alarms. Even latches, whistles, and fire register on this home security gadget.

Earzz
Earzz app on a phone

Gives peace of mind to parents and pet parents

Any parent or pet parent can appreciate tech helps them better care for their little one. With the Earzz, caregivers can get immediate alerts about a baby’s cough or cry or if a baby gate opens and closes.

The pet features include alerts for if your dog barks or if your cat meows. It can also hear opening/closing cat flaps and dog doors.

It provides a versatile monitor design

Are you tired of toggling between apps to access your baby monitor and home security gadgets? With the Earzz, you can track multiple sounds with just one monitor.

Then, you can choose what sounds you want notifications for and when and how you want to be alerted about them. This gives you flexibility and the freedom to focus on the sounds that matter.

Delivers simple setup

Don’t want to spend all Saturday afternoon setting up a new smart home gadget? You won’t have to with the Earzz. It’s easy to set up and use.

All you have to do is place your Earzz devices where you want to track sounds. So in the kitchen, nursery, by the front door, etc.

Then, connect to the Earzz App and choose what sounds you want your monitors to listen for. You’ll then get instant alerts about those sounds while you’re out and about.

Uses AI that evolves

What’s more, this innovative smart home monitor gets better with use. That’s thanks to its patent-pending AI that learns from your feedback.

The company understands that the sounds with which it has trained the models might differ from what it hears in your home. For that reason, it has included the framework to help algorithms improve using your feedback.

It gets more accurate over time after hearing specific sounds in your home.

Works with both iOS & Android devices

No matter what devices you use, they’ll work with the Earzz. It’s compatible with both iOS and Android devices so that you can connect to your iPhone, iPad, and tablet without any issues.

Lets you choose how and when you get notified

How you get notified is extremely important if you need to take action in response to a sound. For that reason, the Earzz monitors offer notification customization features to ensure you get alerts how and when you need them.

For example, you can choose which devices you want to receive alerts. You also get options for pausing notifications, choosing device tones/vibrations, and dealing with repeating sounds.

Allows you to connect multiple Earzz monitors

Need to track sound in more than one area of your home? Don’t worry; you can connect several Earzz monitors to the app and set them around the house.

Just choose the sounds you want the monitors to listen for. Then, you can relax knowing that you’ll hear any important sound.

Get sound notifications, not conversations

Meanwhile, this innovative smart home monitor takes your and your family’s privacy seriously. For that reason, the Earzz AI recognizes only sound, not speech.

This way, your conversations stay private. Furthermore, the company says it doesn’t store raw audio data once processing is finished.

Then, all Earzz devices have Industry Standard Secure boot to ensure they only run genuine Earzz firmware.

This, in addition to other security protocols, safeguards your privacy and security while using the product.

Lets you monitor your home discreetly

Get an enhanced sense of sound at your home, without eavesdropping on anyone’s conversations, with the Earzz.

This helpful home sensor sets up quickly and is super customizable, letting you choose precisely what you want it to listen for and how you want to receive notifications.

Add it to your home for alerts about sound, no matter where you are. You can preorder the Earzz for $67.07 on the official website.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Apple accessories gift guide—best iPhone, iPad & MacBook gadgets to buy
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Apple accessories gift guide—best iPhone, iPad & MacBook gadgets to buy

Shopping for your Apple user is pretty easy. There’s a slew of stylish accessories that can enhance their iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. And, of course, you want to give the best, and that’s what we’re highlighting in our Apple accessories..
This docking station lets you enjoy 2 beautiful screens at once
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

This docking station lets you enjoy 2 beautiful screens at once

Enjoy 2 displays at once with the iVANKY Docking Station Pro 12-in-2 Dual USB-C. This innovative docking station offers dual 4K at 60z and boasts the same power as Thunderbolt 3. Plus, with 96W of laptop charging, it quickly powers..
Holiday gift guide—the best STEM gadgets to buy for the little engineers in your life
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—the best STEM gadgets to buy for the little engineers in your life

Christmas is less than a month away. So if you have a little scientist or engineer, you’re scouring reviews for the best STEM gadgets. And that’s where this roundup comes in. If you want to give gifts that go beyond..
Replace all your fromage knifes with just 1—the Revel steel cheese knife
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Replace all your fromage knifes with just 1—the Revel steel cheese knife

Make serving cheese easier with the Revel Cheese Knife. This fromage knife replaces multiple cheese knives with its clever 3-blades-and-1-fork design. Love cheese plates? Then you know you need a soft cheese knife for Brie, a cleaver for semi-hard cheeses..
Spark Catch is the durable LED-illuminated baseball that lets you play catch at night
Product Reviews
By Mark Gulino

Spark Catch is the durable LED-illuminated baseball that lets you play catch at night

If you’ve ever played baseball or catch, you know how easy it can be to lose track of the time. Once the sun goes down, it can be quite difficult to track a pitch or stray ball without decent lighting...
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

Best Cyber Monday 2022 deals and tech discounts from around the web
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best Cyber Monday 2022 deals and tech discounts from around the web

Cyber Monday marks the height of the holiday shopping season. Deals are often better today than on Black Friday, and you can score them while sitting in front of your computer, listening to Christmas music. But in the swarm of..
Best yoga gadgets and accessories to buy this winter
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best yoga gadgets and accessories to buy this winter

Focus on your practice this winter with the best yoga gadgets and accessories. Whether you want to delve deeper into your practice or start yoga for the first time, these gadgets can help you better hold those poses and unwind...
Holiday gift guide—the most popular gadget gifts to buy
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Holiday gift guide—the most popular gadget gifts to buy

Shopping for someone special? Maybe you want to treat a family member to something they’ll love. Whoever you’re shopping for this holiday season, the most popular gadget gifts to buy will surely be hits. So we’re rounding up the coolest..
Best Black Friday deals and discounts from around the internet
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Best Black Friday deals and discounts from around the internet

Happy Black Friday, everyone! The 2022 holiday shopping season has officially begun, and with are countless deals on the brands you love. So whether you’re shopping for a new TV or a robot vacuum, check out today’s roundup. It has..
Top games of the week: Heroes of Might & Magic, Fit to Print & Creature Comforts: Maple Valley
Board Games
By Lauren Wadowsky

Top games of the week: Heroes of Might & Magic, Fit to Print & Creature Comforts: Maple Valley

If you’re into tabletop board games, you’re in luck. This week’s game roundup focuses on them entirely. From cute animal fantasy worlds to psychology-themed puzzles, these titles bring old-fashioned tabletop fun to game night. We mentioned cute animal games. This..
Prep for winter power outages and more with the Growatt INFINITY 1500 portable power station
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Prep for winter power outages and more with the Growatt INFINITY 1500 portable power station

Ensure your home and outdoor devices have plenty of power with the Growatt INFINITY 1500. Boasting 1,512 Wh capacity and 2,000 W output, this versatile portable power station handles a wide range of power-hungry devices. Are winter blackouts a concern..