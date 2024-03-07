HeatsBox Go review: this heated lunch box warms your meals in 15–25 minutes

Enjoy warm, home-cooked meals on the go with the HeatsBox Go heated lunch box. It works with an app, so you can even schedule its heating times.

If I’m on the go all day, I hit up McDonald’s or Panera’s for lunch. Lately, however, I’ve been trying to cook more of my food at home. The trouble is, bringing casseroles and other cooked dishes with me has a drawback: I can keep it cold, but I can’t warm it. That’s where the HeatsBox Go heated lunch box comes in.

Most people don’t want cold lasagna for lunch. But, if you pack a home-cooked meal for on-the-go eating, that’s what happens. Luckily, the creators of the HeatsBox Go understand.

Their battery-powered lunchbox heats lunch thoroughly in just 15–20 minutes. With it, I can eat a warm chicken curry in the park before I tackle the rest of my projects for the day.

Does this interest you, too? Then check out my review of the HeatsBox Go below!

HeatsBox Go in a video

Uses smart technology

While the HeatsBox Go’s function is pretty straightforward, I was surprised to learn it has app connectivity. The companion app lets me choose my food’s target temperature. So, whether I want to warm a sandwich or heat my pasta to piping, I can do so.

I can even set the time I want my meal to be ready. So, if I have a break from meetings at 1:00 pm, I can schedule the HeatsBox Go to warm my lunch 15—20 minutes prior. That way, my food is warm and ready for me.

This scheduling is a great feature for professionals, too. Instead of waiting to use the microwave in the office break room, you can preset this lunch box to warm your food.

HeatsBox Go in lifestyle images

Heats via a rechargeable battery

I also love this battery-powered lunch box’s wireless design. It actually runs on a 100W battery, so there are no messy cords to deal with.

Meanwhile, the battery recharges via USB-C charging. This lets me power the heated lunchbox the night before. Then, the 3-foot USB cable ensures I have plenty of length for a charging session. In the morning, I simply place the Inner Dish (with food) inside the lunch box.

That’s it. Other than scheduling the heating time and choosing a heat intensity, I have nothing else to do. With the HeatsBox Go, eating a warm lunch every day is totally possible.

HeatsBox Go
HeatsBox Go in an office setting

Has a safe, removable inner dish

Another useful feature is the removable inner dish. Made of stainless steel with a polypropylene cover and silicone sealing, it ensures my food is heated safely.

Also, the dish’s extra lid is 100% leakproof. So I don’t have to worry about soup or sauces leaking into the lunch box and my bag. Everything stays in its place.

Warms food thoroughly and uniformly

Think the HeatsBox Go doesn’t warm as well as a microwave? Well, you’d be mistaken. This heated lunch box’s innovative technology warms meals to perfection.

Yes, the uniform warming means I don’t have to worry about cold spots or hot spots in my food after warming.

This way, I can eat an on-the-go meal that’s warmed like at home. This can seem like a huge luxury when you only have a 30-minute break.

Has 31.25 oz of food capacity

Meanwhile, this smart lunch has plenty of space for a satisfying meal. With a capacity of 31.25 oz, I can pack enough stir fry to keep me full until at least 4:30 pm. Then, I’ll need coffee.

But the point is, this lunch box doesn’t skimp on space. It can hold satisfying portions while fitting in normal-sized bags. This makes the HeatsBox Go an excellent gadget for anyone who is frequently on the go.

Easy care instructions

When I review a product, I always want to see easy-care requirements. Luckily, the Inner Box of the HeatsBox Go is dishwasher safe!

I can’t tell you how many non-dishwasher-safe water bottles and food containers my family and I have destroyed. If brands want users to love their products, they have to be easy to care for.

And the HeatsBox Go is. Feel free to put the Inner Box directly into your dishwasher. It will be clean along with the rest of your dishes and be ready for your next meal out.

Available in multiple options

Sure, you could just buy the HeatsBox Go lunch box. It comes with 1 Inner Dish. However, you can also purchase additional sets of inner dishes. That way, you won’t have to wait to pack your lunch while the Inner Dish is in the dishwasher.

Additionally, The HeatsBox Go Bundle comes with 3 Inner Dishes. This is ideal for users who want to use the heated lunch box daily.

Delivers warm, home-cooked meals on the go

So there you have it! The HeatsBox Go heated lunch box is ideal for anyone who wants to enjoy warm, home-cooked meals on the go. Gone are the days of settling for cold leftovers or having to wait for the office microwave. With the HeatsBox Go, you can enjoy a delicious, piping-hot meal wherever you are, whenever you want.

What I love most about the HeatsBox Go is its smart technology and convenient features. The companion app allows you to customize your heating settings and even schedule when you want your meal to be ready. Plus, its wireless design and rechargeable battery make it incredibly portable and easy to use on a daily basis.

Overall, I highly recommend the HeatsBox Go to anyone looking to upgrade their lunchtime routine. With its innovative features and practical design, it’s sure to fit into your daily life. Say goodbye to cold lunches and hello to warm, satisfying meals on the go with the HeatsBox Go!

Buy the HeatsBox Go for just $199.95 on the official website!

