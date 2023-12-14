Incendio Fire Magic Wand review: this Harry Potter wand unleashes real fireballs

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 14, 2023, 9:30 am EST under Product Reviews,

Step into the world of wizards with the Incendio Fire Magic Wand. It makes your Harry Potter dreams a fiery reality. Shoot real fireballs and immerse yourself in cosplay adventures!

Incendio Fire Magic Wand review: this Harry Potter wand unleashes real fireballs
Incendio Fire Magic Wand shoots actual fireballs

Elevate your wizard outfit with the Incendio Fire Magic Wand. This Harry Potter wand is available in 5 styles—Mr. Potter, Voldemort, Dumbledore, Hermione, and Snape. Even better, it shoots out actual fireballs!

At Gadget Flow, we love Harry Potter and his merch. Just look at this coding kit or this quidditch trunk. But, up until now, we haven’t featured a fire-wielding magic wand.

Now it does, and I’m thrilled to announce the newest addition to our collection of Harry Potter gear, the Incendio Fire Magic Wand.

This fun costume gadget shoots out blazing fireballs, giving you the true feeling of casting a spell. It’s the ideal accessory for Halloween costumes, Harry Potter cosplay, theatrical performances, and more.

Keep reading to learn more about this immersive wand!

Incendio Fire Magic Wand demonstration video

Choose from 5 Harry Potter wand styles

A feature Harry Potter fans will love is the ability to choose a wand in the theme of their favorite character. The available styles are Mr. Potter, Voldemort, Dumbledore, Hermione, and Snape. Each wand style has a design that matches the aesthetic of its character.

For example, Mr. Potter’s red wand has a carved wood-like handle, replicating the holly wand he carried in the movies. Then, Voldemort’s wand is appropriately bone-colored—as it was made of yew in the stories—with a beaked bird handle.

The other wands in the collection also closely resemble their movie appearance. Hermione’s wand has a wooden appearance, engraved with leaves, while Snape’s is black with intricate carvings on the handle.

So whether you dress the part of hero or villain, there’s a wand in this collection for you.

Incendio Fire Magic Wand in lifestyle scenes

Cast real fireballs from this magic wand

Most costume wands are purely decorative. They’re an accessory to hold and wave around, but nothing more. The folks at Incendio thought Harry Potter fans deserved something better, so they came up with a wand that actually emits fireballs.

How does it work? The wand tip can hold small paper balls that ignite when you press the button that controls the heating element. The ball then flies out of the wand, creating the illusion of a true cast spell.

The company says you can create up to 200 shots of fire orbs with the included flash paper. You can buy replacement flash paper any time.

Go for a handcrafted wand

Another feature I love about these Harry Potter wands is their craftsmanship. Every Incendio Fire Magic Wand is handcrafted with care using high-quality materials. So you can expect yours to last.

And because you can rely on years of use, get ready to flex your spellcasting muscles. This wand is going to be your companion for the long haul.

Meanwhile, you can trust that your wand contains no harmful toxins and plastics. So you don’t have to worry about it giving off dangerous fumes.

Immerse yourself in Harry Potter’s world

Growing up reading the Harry Potter books, I wished for my own magic wand. And, with the Incendio Fire Magic Wand, I can finally have one. The fireballs offer a realistic experience, and the authentic construction definitely adds to that.

Another immersive element is the packaging that the wand arrives in. Your wand comes in a burgundy-red rectangular box. Inside, your wand is covered by a sheer fabric scarf.

You’ll feel like Harry Potter himself when you unwrap this fire wand!

Trust in 50,000+ happy customers

But you don’t have to take my word for it. The Incendio Fire Magic Wand is one hot product (pun intended). Incendio has served over 50,000 customers to date, and the wand has won awards for the best gift of 2022 and best quality.

Ensure a risk-free display

Meanwhile, Incendio has taken precautions to help customers avoid unsafe use of this product. The company blog recommends wearing fire-resistant clothing and gloves, as well as maintaining a safe environment, storing fuel properly, and using safe wand techniques.

The team explains these precautions in detail on the company blog so you can avoid mishaps and enjoy using the wand. And, when you’re ready to take your practice further, the website also has guides for creating breathtaking performances safely.

Add to your Harry Potter collection

The Incendio Fire Magic Wand is an enchanting addition to any Harry Potter enthusiast’s collection. From its captivating design to its ability to shoot real fireballs, this wand truly brings the wizarding world to life.

The range of wand styles, from Mr. Potter to Snape, caters to every fan’s preferences, allowing an immersive experience in dressing up as their favorite character. The craftsmanship evident in each handcrafted wand promises durability. These wands aren’t merely decorative but also companions for years of spellcasting adventures.

What sets the Incendio Fire Magic Wand apart is its capability to emit actual fireballs. This feature adds an element of realism, making you feel like a true spellcaster. And worry not—Incendio prioritizes safety, providing precautions and guides to ensure a risk-free and mesmerizing experience.

As a devoted fan myself, I can say that the Incendio Fire Magic Wand delivers on the promise of bringing the magic of Harry Potter to life. So, prepare your robes and get ready to cast spells—the Incendio Fire Magic Wand is here to ignite your wizarding journey!

Buy one of these Harry Potter-inspired wands for $69.99 on the company’s official website.

