Marshall Willen Bluetooth Portable Speaker is durable and delivers big sound with Stack Mode

By Mark Gulino on May 10, 2022, 7:00 am EDT under Product Reviews,

In the market for a new portable Bluetooth speaker? Marshall has exactly what you need. Their latest gadget brings rugged durability, acceptable battery life, and most importantly, fantastic audio. Read on to find out more!

Marshall Willen Bluetooth Portable Speaker is durable and delivers big sound with Stack Mode
The Marshall Willen Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Bluetooth speakers are a fantastic way to enjoy music and in some cases even film and gaming audio. For example, you can use them to chill with some tunes by the pool or enjoy watching a movie on your iPad or laptop while on vacation. Marshall is a brand with plenty of clout in the music business so it only makes sense that they offer their own line of great-sounding Bluetooth speakers–like the Marshall Willen portable speaker. Want to know more about it? Let’s turn our eyes (and ears) to this nifty little audio gadget.

Marshall Willen Bluetooth Portable Speaker is durable and delivers big sound with Stack Mode
Marshall Willen is portable and easy to carry

Provides a top-of-class rugged and portable design

The Marshall Willen Bluetooth speaker has a classic amplifier aesthetic that looks quite nice. It’s black and gold and has a leather-like exterior that’s eye-catching but not overdone. It’s not especially large and fits right in the palm of your hand as well. Though, how about its durability? The Willen is actually quite durable, bringing IP67 dust and water resistance along while using a higher amount of sustainable materials. It’s easy on your eyes, ears, and even the environment.

Offers plenty of listening time and charges in 3 hours

The speaker’s battery setup will provide enough battery to keep you listening for most of the day–maybe even a few days if you’re only using it for a few hours here and there. This is because it has an expected battery life of around 15 hours per charge. You can charge it up in only 3 hours (less if not fully depleted). It’s not the best battery we’ve seen in a Bluetooth speaker, but certainly not the worst. Plus, at the end of the day, you can also plug speakers in and use them while they charge too.

Marshall Willen Bluetooth Portable Speaker is durable and delivers big sound with Stack Mode
Willen speaker in black/gold next to alternative color option

Features a built-in microphone and a handy strap

Marshall’s Willen Bluetooth speaker also allows you to make and take calls. There’s a built-in microphone and a control knob that let you accept or reject calls so you can talk to friends and family without the need to grab your phone. Not only that, a handy strap on the backside of the device makes it easy to attach it to a wide range of other objects so that you can find the best or most convenient place to lay or mount it. We dig it.

Keeps connectivity simple and expands with Stack Mode

So we doubt we’re telling you anything you aren’t already concluding when we say the speaker has Bluetooth connectivity. Fortunately, it’s kept to a no-brainer setup. In fact, if you want to step things up a notch you can do that too. There’s an optional app that lets you choose between 3 different equalizer presets. Lastly, comes Stack Mode which means you can link other Willen speakers together for an even bigger sound.

Marshall Willen Bluetooth Portable Speaker is durable and delivers big sound with Stack Mode
Willen speaker has a rear strap for attaching to objects

An uncomplicated and durable Bluetooth speaker that delivers

If you’re looking for the greatest Bluetooth speaker that exists, Marshall’s Willen isn’t at the top of our list. However, that shouldn’t have you looking the other way. The Willen portable speaker is a fantastic option for anyone looking for a small, rugged speaker that doesn’t look goofy and delivers on both audio and battery. Plus, the ability to link these devices together to expand the audio profile is an even nicer touch. It’s a perfectly suitable Bluetooth speaker you won’t be wrong to check out further.

You can get the Marshall Willen Bluetooth Portable Speaker here for $120.

