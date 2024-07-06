DJI diversifies: a look at the new DJI Avinox Drive System

By Lauren Wadowsky on Jul 6, 2024, 7:00 am EDT under Tech News,

DJI is diversifying with eBikes. With a possible US ban on its drones looming, let's dive into how DJI's latest tech is set to impact electric mountain biking.

DJI enters the drive system market

Known for producing awesome drones, DJI, the Chinese tech giant, announced its new Avinox Drive System for eBikes earlier this week. Because of a possible (and probable) US ban on its drones, DJI is branching out into new areas. As an eBike enthusiast, I’m excited to share all the details about DJI’s shift from drones and its new Avinox Drive System.

DJI Avinox Drive System components

A potential US ban

DJI has come under fire from US lawmakers, who say that DJI drones provide information about American infrastructure to the Chinese Communist Party. The Countering CCP Drones Act, spearheaded by Representative Elise Stefanik (R-NY), could ban DJI drones in the US. It has already gained wide support among other lawmakers.

DJI diversifies its products

While DJI has invested in lobbying efforts and sought support from drone users to counter the ban, the company is also moving to create other tech products, like backup batteries, which could be a better way to charge DJI drones.

The Avinox Drive System is another such product. However, instead of supporting DJI drones, this system aims to transform electric mountain biking. It debuted at Eurobike 2024 and was named ‘Winner’ in the Components Category.

DJI and electric bikes

DJI Amflow PL eBike in silver

So, DJI has built a cutting-edge new eBike drive system, but do you know the specifics? The new drive system boasts impressive details and aims to compete with the likes of Specialized and Bosch. Meanwhile, DJI will also launch its own eBike brand, Amflow.

A high-torque drive unit

At the heart of the Avinox Drive System is the compact, high-toque drive unit. Weighing just 2.52 kg, it delivers an impressive 105 Nm of torque. So, for a small unit, it packs a punch, letting people tackle the toughest of trails with ease. Meanwhile, with the high-performance polymer gears, the ride is smooth and quiet. I can’t wait to take this thing out on some steep stairs and put it to the test.

Intelligent ride assistance

Another cool feature is the Smart-Assist Algorithm. This tech uses multi-sensor fusion to automatically adjust the assistance based on your ride. You can choose from 4 standard assist modes – Auto, Eco, Trail, and Turbo—and there’s even a Boost mode for when you need that extra kick.

Plus, with the Avinox app, you can tweak the assist levels to fit your personal riding style. It’s like having a bike that knows just what you need at any given moment.

Long-range and fast-charge capabilities

The Avinox system offers 2 battery options: 600Wh and 800Wh. Both are lightweight and packed with energy, great for long rides. In fact, the 800Wh battery uses GaN 3x fast charging technology, meaning you can charge it from 0% to 75% in just 1.5 hours. No more waiting for your battery to charge; you can get back on the trail in no time. If you hate gadget downtime as much as I do, this rapid charging is a big win.

Amflow PL eBike: the first bike equipped with DJI Avinox

We’ll experience DJI Avinox in the Amflow PL, the company’s new electric bike. DJI describes it as an all-around electric mountain bike, powered by the DJI Avinox system. Made of carbon fiber, this bike is super lightweight at just 19.2kg, yet it outperforms many full-power bikes in terms of power output and range.

Final thoughts

Honestly, I think the Amflow PL is set to change the game for eMTB riders everywhere. I can’t wait to see how it performs on some epic adventures. What are your thoughts? Drop us a line in the comment section below.

Tech News

Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
