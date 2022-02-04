Peloton Heart Rate Band can be worn on the arm and has LED indicator lights

If you're using a heart rate monitor that attaches to your chest and you find it uncomfortable, you're in luck. Peloton has released its new Heart Rate Band. It wraps around your forearm and works with Peloton and third-party manufacturers. Read on to find out more!

Peloton’s new Heart Rate Band is comfortable and convenient

Peloton is always looking for the next way to expand its product line. Now, they’re back with a new offering that falls into the wearables category. Wearables have become a popular and effective way to track health and workout data, so it makes sense that Peloton is investing more time into developing in this area. Fans of the popular fitness company will appreciate having new options that tie into their existing Peloton brand experience. What’s it all about? Let’s take a gander at Peloton’s Heart Rate Band and see for ourselves.

Heart Rate Band fits right onto your forearm

Moves heart rate monitoring from your chest to your arm

If you didn’t already know, Peloton already has a heart monitoring product that uses a chest-strap design. It was a reasonable device, albeit not the most comfortable design out there. With their new Heart Rate Band, it moves its focus away from the chest and to your arm. Once attached to your forearm, optical heart rate sensors are able to monitor your heart rate accordingly. Easy peasy.

Provides Bluetooth, LED indicators, and an efficient battery

The Peloton Heart Rate Band also brings in a few other tech specs for those wondering. The health monitoring gadget uses Bluetooth connectivity to transmit user data to a connected device. There’re also 5 different LED lights to indicate heart rate information, along with battery and connectivity status. Speaking of batteries, it includes a rechargeable battery with reportedly up to 10 hours of life per charge. Plenty enough to get through at least a few workouts.

Integrates and works well with Peloton’s other products

Another advantage for current Peloton users is that the Heart Rate Band will work with its existing and future products. This means that you can use it with the company’s Bike or Tread models, for example. You’re not limited to just Peloton either. If you want to connect to a third-party product or application you can do that. All it needs is Bluetooth connectivity (to connect to the Heart Rate Band) and to support standard protocols for this type of activity. Lastly, there will be additional support for Peloton’s Strive Score metric.

A few things to consider regarding the Heart Rate Band

Peloton’s Heart Rate Band seems like a quality product and users will appreciate getting away from the less-comfortable chest rig. However, it’s worth taking into consideration that there’s a potential trade-off. Chest strap-style monitors tend to be a little more accurate in how they read vitals compared to the wrist or arm types. There’s also a broad spectrum of variables that can impact accuracy, from skin contact to skin tone. Placement matters, and so while an armband might be more convenient to use, it’s possible to see a mild decrease inaccurate readings. That said, it’s cool to see Peloton expanding its product line with more wearables.

The Peloton Heart Rate Band is now available here for $90.