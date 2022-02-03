Pinterest is bringing new AR features for previewing furniture from major retailers

Pinterest is bringing useful new features to their app experience. The features will include the ability to preview furniture from major retailers using AR, allowing you to see how it will look in your home. You won't want to miss it the next time you're looking for that cool new accent chair for your living room. Read on to learn more about when to expect the update.

Pinterest update lets you see furniture in real-time

Anyone with an active Pinterest account knows how easy it is to spend countless hours there. You mean to look up one thing and before you know it yours spiraling down the rabbit hole. After all, you didn’t know about this and you never expected to find that. It’s the nature of Pinterest and while social media can bring plenty of toxicity, Pinterest is different. It provides inspiration, fuels creativity, and helps you discover all kinds of new products and ideas. Well, they’re about to expand your Pinterest AR options so you can preview furniture while shopping. Let’s take a look at what it’s all about!

Pinterest’s new AR previewing mode for furniture

What will you be able to do with the new AR features?

This isn’t the first time Pinterest has implemented AR previewing to its app experience. For example, trying out makeup products and clothing in AR is one way in which it lets users interact with products while shopping. The new features will act in the same way, only they will allow you to see how pieces of furniture will look if placed in your home. While this isn’t a new idea, given that online furniture stores already offer similar features, it’s new to Pinterest. This means you’ll have new opportunities to check out items from multiple places rather than just one.

Which stores are going to have items available to browse?

There are already quite a few different brands said to be available for browsing. Some of these brands include popular retailers like Walmart, West Elm, Crate & Barrel, CB2, and Wayfair. In fact, according to Pinterest, there will be as many as 80,000 viewable items shown as shoppable pins. Of course, you’ll also have the opportunity to follow that brand or store and any related products if you find something you’re interested in.

Official Promo for the Pinterest app

When will it be available to use on the Pinterest app?

If you’re wondering when this nifty new update will be available within the Pinterest app, you’re in luck. The update appears to be rolling out now to users. However, that doesn’t mean it’s available to every user quite yet. I checked the app on my own device while writing this article and I’m still waiting for it to land so I can try it out. Patience is a virtue, though, right? Keep an eye out for the app update as it will probably reach everyone soon enough.

Why AR previewing is actually a useful feature to have available

It’s worth touching on what makes AR previewing an especially helpful tool when shopping digitally. It’s easy to see these features and roll your eyes at first glance. After all, how accurate can it be? But consider this: the technology involved in making these capabilities possible only continues to get better each year. Enhancements in depth-sensing technologies like LiDAR, in turn, improve accuracy.

See how furniture fits in your space with AR

Expectations are also important. Don’t expect to see an exact flawless replica with photorealistic texturing. Use it to capture a general idea of what it might look like in your space. It’s still better than ordering a piece of furniture based solely on a manufacturer photo. Combine it with customer photos and you’ll have a pretty solid idea whether or not it will work for you. Give it a try and see for yourself!

What do you think about Pinterest adding new AR features for furniture shopping? Let us know in the comments below!