PocketDrum II Plus review: this air drum set lets you unleash the drummer within

By Lauren Wadowsky on Dec 1, 2023, 3:23 pm EST under Product Reviews,

Break free from space and noise constraints with the PocketDrum II Plus. It lets you drum anywhere, anytime!

PocketDrum II Plus review: this air drum set lets you unleash the drummer within
PocketDrum II Plus lets you play anytime, anywhere

When I think about a drummer friend I once had, his passion and talent were always confined by the limitations of his space. He was a born drummer, yet plagued by the confines of a small apartment room and neighbors’ complaints. The traditional drum set was impossible due to space and noise issues, which became his biggest pain points. That’s where this air drum set comes in.

PocketDrum II Plus informational video

Drum without drums using the PocketDrum II Plus air drum set

Add drumbeats to your daily life without worrying about limited space. Traditional drum kits take up a lot of space and are expensive, deterring many people interested in drumming.

However, the PocketDrum II Plus launched by AeroBand subverts the tradition and brings you a completely different drumming experience. Whether you have limited living space, are a student or apartment dweller living in a noise-sensitive environment, or are interested in learning to play but with limited access, this lightweight air drum set is the ideal solution.

It is equipped with drumsticks, a bass drum pedal, a hi-hat pedal, and an adapter, which are light and convenient. The drumsticks weigh only 62 grams and can be carried anywhere.

Compared to expensive and space-consuming traditional drum kits, the PocketDrum II Plus is not only powerful but also suited to modern lifestyles. Whether at home, outdoors, or on the go, music is with you, playing your melodies anytime and anywhere.

Elevate your drumming experience with technology

PocketDrum II Plus takes drumming to a whole new level with its highly realistic experience and nuanced, emotive sound quality. Elevating this experience is its built-in vibration feedback module, allowing you to feel the lifelike response as you virtually drum away, immersing yourself in the rhythm as if performing live on stage.

Delivering an impressive 128 levels of force sensitivity, this air drum set adjusts sound dynamics based on your striking force, creating softer tones with gentle taps and unleashing powerful sounds with stronger hits. This feature, sought after by experienced musicians, sets PocketDrum II Plus apart from toy instruments and standard electronic drums, albeit at a higher cost.

Compared to the first generation PocketDrum with a 60 ms latency, the all-new PocketDrum II Plus boasts an advanced technology that reduces latency to below 20 ms, effectively eliminating perceived delays. Previous products often suffered from spatial displacement errors, a problem ingeniously solved in the new generation through an innovative 9-axis inertial navigation chip.

Stand out with PocketDrum II Plus’s MIDI capabilities

It supports both wireless and wired connections (adapter sold separately).

  • Wireless connectivity: Simply search pocketdrum MIDI on your smartphone, tablet, or computer for seamless wireless pairing.
  • Wired connection: Link to your computer using the included white data cable.

Connect effortlessly to this electric air drum

  • Output: The adapter’s line-out interface accommodates headphones and speaker systems, whether in a car or at home, requiring only a 3.5 mm or 6.5 mm input.
  • Input: The adapter’s line-in interface allows microphone input and background music playback. Additionally, wireless connectivity enables your smartphone to seamlessly stream background music. This capability lets you play your heart out in crowded spaces, enveloped in the quietude of your music, lost in its captivating melody.

Get app assistance for effortless drumming

People playing PocketDrum II Plus

For beginners stepping into the world of drumming, PocketDrum II Plus has an invaluable companion—an intuitive app that acts as an excellent guide. Particularly appealing to novice drummers for its gamified challenges, the app caters to their needs, making drumming remarkably manageable.

Here are the 3 primary functions of the app.

  • Stage Mode: Designed as a beginner stage, it helps users grasp the basics of drumming. While some stages might present occasional hurdles, it prompts users to switch to Master Mode to bypass these challenges.
  • Songbook Mode: Every month, the AeroBand team introduces new tracks on the app, which beginners find particularly engaging.
  • Freestyle Mode: This option allows users to locate drum positions through visual feedback within the app. While compatible with third-party software, it lacks the visual feedback of hand movements present in this software.

These functionalities bring drumming within easy reach, offering an engaging, interactive learning experience, especially for those embarking on their musical journey.

Experience Aeroband’s Christmas sale

A person unwrapping the Aeroband Guitar II Plus

As Aeroband continues to pursue its vision, the brand invites you to seize this opportunity! Join Aeroband during its Christmas event, from December 1 to December 25, and explore the Aeroband Lineup. The PocketDrum II Plus is now priced at just $159, down from its original $199.

Additionally, the Aeroband Guitar II Plus, originally $599, is now available for only $459. Embrace the freedom of music and redefine your journey in drumming and guitar playing. Let this moment be where music finds boundless expression at your fingertips!

AeroBand’s vision is to democratize music-making, redefining musical instruments through technology. The company strives to empower everyone, regardless of their background or expertise, to engage with music in a new way. AeroBand aims to break down barriers, making musical expression accessible and enjoyable for all.

Product Reviews

Meet Lauren Wadowsky

Lauren has been writing and editing since 2008. She loves working with text and helping writers find their voice. When she's not typing away at her computer, she cooks and travels with her husband and two daughters.
Join the Discussion
Latest Blog Posts
Ryder One review: transactions become stress free with this user-friendly crypto wallet
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Ryder One review: transactions become stress free with this user-friendly crypto wallet

Tired of losing sleep over your recovery phase? Switch to Ryder One, the user-friendly crypto wallet. It doesn’t require a seed phrase, sets up quickly, and is excellent for novice users and pros. Hey there, crypto enthusiasts! Ready to level..
Couchmaster CYCON²: this couch gaming desk boasts 6 USB 3.0 ports
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Couchmaster CYCON²: this couch gaming desk boasts 6 USB 3.0 ports

Game in comfort from your couch when you have the Couchmaster CYCON² lap desk for gaming. It has 6 integrated USB 3.0 ports, a cable management system, and a useful power port. Gaming from your couch should be comfortable. After..
You don’t want to miss these Cyber Monday deals and discounts
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

You don’t want to miss these Cyber Monday deals and discounts

Looking to round out your Black Friday shopping with some great Cyber Monday deals? Then check out today’s roundup of exclusive Cyber Monday deals and discounts. Yes, my colleagues and I have sifted through the slush pile of sales and..
Black Friday deals: score big with these exclusive offers and discounts
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Black Friday deals: score big with these exclusive offers and discounts

Happy Black Friday, everyone! The 2023 holiday shopping season has officially begun, and there are countless deals on the brands you love, plus more obscure ones. Today, we’re focusing on both. So, whether you’re shopping for a new TV or..
eBay Black Friday deals: co-branding with BLUETTI, Reolink & SmallRig for up to 40% OFF!
Tech News
By Lauren Wadowsky

eBay Black Friday deals: co-branding with BLUETTI, Reolink & SmallRig for up to 40% OFF!

Discover amazing eBay Black Friday deals for camping equipment! Renowned outdoor brands—BLUETTI, Reolink, and Smallrig—have teamed up to offer a 20% discount during Black Friday.  BLUETTI is a portable energy source for uninterrupted power in the great outdoors. From extreme..
Popular Blog Posts
Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in
Daily Digest
By Lauren Wadowsky

Smart thermostats your home needs before winter steps in

No one likes getting their winter energy bill, but you can keep yours in check with any of these smart thermostats your home needs. With tech that senses your presence and alerts you of open windows, they help your home..
MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?
Tech News
By Madhurima Nag

MacBook Pro with M1 Max and M1 Pro: which one should you buy?

Yesterday, Apple announced a completely reimagined version of the MacBook Pro that comes with Apple’s very own upgraded versions of the M1 chip: the M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Last year, we spoke about the new Macs with the..
Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first
Marketing Tips
By Evan Varsamis

Launching a Kickstarter or Indiegogo campaign soon? Read this first

Launching a crowdfunding campaign can be overwhelming, but with the right tools, preparation, and help, it can be life changing. Here at Gadget Flow, we’ve helped over 5 thousand creators launch and promote their campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo since..
10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

10 Best tech gadgets you need in your life

Enhance your leisure time, get more creative at work, feel safer indoors, and more with our list of the best tech gadgets for everyday use. We crafted a list of some must-have tech that you can easily incorporate into your..
Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories
Daily Digest
By Amy Poole

Must-have smart desk gadgets and office accessories

How many times have you felt harried at work? Maybe you’re tired of waiting for your smartphone to charge at your desk so you can take an important call on the go. Perhaps there are too many wires strewn about..

You Might Also Like

M-Cube modular laser measure review: measure and map a room with one device
Product Reviews
By Shant Abraamyan

M-Cube modular laser measure review: measure and map a room with one device

Every home designer, construction worker, and real estate agent knows the headache of getting out the measuring tape, finding someone to properly hold the other end, taking measurements, and jotting them down. That’s where this laser measure comes in. The..
TiT review: this wearable art has a built-in fidget toy
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

TiT review: this wearable art has a built-in fidget toy

Show off your style with the TiT wrist accessory. Transcending conventional ideas of time and fashion, this wearable art embodies a sleek, minimalist aesthetic and wellness functionality. Fashion accessories can elevate an outfit, adding that little extra something to your..
TITAN ARMY affordable gaming monitors review: optimize your gameplay
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

TITAN ARMY affordable gaming monitors review: optimize your gameplay

Level up your gameplay with the TITAN ARMY’s affordable gaming monitors. This lineup boasts industry-leading refresh rates and specs at bargain prices. Want to upgrade your gaming setup while staying on budget? So do I. And that’s why I’m excited..
Ragproper 100ml Dark and Tan Leather Glass Flask review: a stylish sipper’s essential
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

Ragproper 100ml Dark and Tan Leather Glass Flask review: a stylish sipper’s essential

Looking for an elegant flask? Whether you’re a whiskey, rum, or brandy fan, you can carry it stylishly using the Ragproper 100ml Dark and Tan Leather Glass Flask. Glass flasks have been a discreet way to carry fermented beverages since..
iDock C10 KVM switch docking station review: switch easily to gaming PCs
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

iDock C10 KVM switch docking station review: switch easily to gaming PCs

Elevate your work and gaming setup with the AV Access iDock C10 KVM switch docking station . It has a whole bunch of ports (12 in total) and works with both of your computers. Like many people these days, I..
UGREEN Nexode 100W review: this GaN desktop charging station delivers 100W max output
Product Reviews
By Lauren Wadowsky

UGREEN Nexode 100W review: this GaN desktop charging station delivers 100W max output

Supercharge your workstation with the UGREEN Nexode 100W GaN desktop charging station. This USB-C charger delivers 15W, just like the original MagSafe charger. And it supports 100W max. output from a single port. As someone who spends most of her..