QYSEA FIFISH V6 EXPERT robot traverses underwater environments at up to 3 knots

Mark Gulino on under Product Reviews , Byunder

Looking for a drone or robot capable of operating beneath the ocean's surface? You're in luck! The QYSEA FIFISH V6 EXPERT is exactly what you need. It's especially useful for commercial and industry professionals, so read on to find out more if this sounds like you!

QYSEA FIFISH V6 EXPERT brings 4K UHD video and more

Here at Gadget Flow, we see plenty of cool robots come around, from robotic beer coolers to ones that carry your groceries home with you. Even Amazon is getting in on the robotics game with its own unique entry.

However, these all have something in common: they’re designed to function on land. That’s where the QYSEA FIFISH V6 EXPERT sets itself apart from the rest. Let’s take a gander at this cool new robot and see what it has that its competitors don’t.

QYSEA FIFISH V6 EXPERT is a master at underwater activity

Provides a new way to explore and operate beneath water

The defining capability for the QYSEA FIFISH V6 EXPERT robot is that it can traverse underwater environments instead of land. It’s a professional-class robot with a hefty set of onboard tools and features.

This allows users to carry out missions and operations far more effectively than without it. Whether you’re an individual or a company, there are plenty of water-based tasks and applications where the FIFISH V6 EXPERT will come in handy.

Brings a wide range of motion & optional onshore charging

The QYSEA FIFISH V6 EXPERT robot is able to get around quite efficaciously. This is because of its ability to travel up to 3 knots and its with 360-degree omnidirectional movement. It has depth and posture lock capabilities as well.

While it offers fast and secure charging, there’s an additional option for an onshore power supply system. The is a great way to expand the ways in which it can be operated on missions.

The QYSEA FIFISH V6 EXPERT in action

Includes an array of camera technologies to get the best visuals

As you might expect from any robot or drone these days, the QYSEA FIFISH V6 EXPERT includes a camera system so that you can get a clear look at things while beneath the surface of the water. It has a 12-megapixel camera with a 166-degree field-of-view wide-angle lens.

It’s able to produce 4K UHD quality video and can capture footage in 240 frames-per-second slo-mo. There’s even support for the DNG (RAW) format. Lastly, a secure SD card slot is available to back things up.

Features tool compatibility that’s perfect for getting jobs done

One of the advantages of QYSEA’s underwater bot is that it comes with practical tool compatibility to assist along the way. For example, there’s a Q-IF Multi-tool Extension Interface that allows you to connect a plethora of industry-specific tools so that you’re always able to outfit the FIFISH V6 EXPERT with exactly what you need to complete objectives.

From additional cameras to measurement and manipulator tools, these are just a few of the options you’ll have at your disposal. There are also 6,000-lumen LED lights too, but we assume you can always add additional lighting if you desire to do so.

FIFISH V6 EXPERT supports a slew of tools and attachments

Is a versatile underwater robot that can certainly hold its own

If you’re all about exploring beneath the water or you’re a professional interested in a robot that can assist in such a harsh environment, the QYSEA FIFISH V6 EXPERT robot seems to offer plenty to work with. It’s reliable and rugged and built tough, all while providing a slew of great onboard tools.

Then, of course, you add the fact that so many compatible attachments are available, and you’ve got a true asset in this slick sea champion. In fact, there’s even VR support if you can believe it.

There are plenty of great features worth checking out over at the official website, so, if you’re interested, be sure to see them for yourself.You can get the QYSEA FIFISH V6 EXPERT robot here starting at $2,999.