Samsung Freestyle is a portable projector that’s lightweight and displays up to 100 inches

Are you looking for a projector that you can travel with or move freely? Samsung is ready to answer that call. Introducing the new Samsung Freestyle, a portable projector that weighs less than 2 lbs and includes 360-degree audio. Read on to learn more about this exciting new gadget.

Samsung Freestyle lightweight projector has 360-degree audio

Samsung is showcasing another intriguing item at CES 2022 this week. While it does fall into the display category, it may not be what you expect. Behold the Samsung Freestyle. It’s a portable projector that’s lightweight and can deliver images up to 100-inches. If you like projectors and especially like the idea of one that’s easy to take with you on the go, you need to consider this nifty new gadget. Let’s take a look for ourselves!

Samsung Freestyle can project 1080p resolution up to 100-inches

Maintains a low profile that’s easy to carry

The Samsung Freestyle projector is handy in that it’s so small and easy to take with you wherever you go. In fact, its lightweight design weighs in at only 1.83 lbs. There’s also a waterproof case and a portable battery as well. Taking this with you to a friend’s house, a backyard BBQ, or on a camping trip will be a breeze.

Projects up to 100 inches at 1080p resolution

Thankfully the Samsung Freestyle doesn’t sacrifice quality either. It’s able to project at a range of 30 to 100-inches at a resolution of 1080p. Not only that, but it even rotates with its 180-degree cradle stand so that you can aim it up at ceilings. This expands your options when looking for places to project your videos onto when moving from place to place.

Official Promo for Samsung Freestyle

Includes 360-degree audio and voice control

Another handy feature included with the Samsung Freestyle is 360-degree audio. This means you can use the device as is without needing to hook it up to external speakers. Hopefully, though, that will still be an option should you have a separate preferred listening device. Far-field voice control is also a welcome feature that comes with the Freestyle. Not bad Samsung, not bad.

Freestyle can be pointed directly up at ceilings

The perfect on-the-go option for projector fans

Whether you’re head over heels about projectors or only recently interested in trying them, the Freestyle seems like this will be an effective option for both parties. Those who enjoy projector-style entertainment devices will appreciate having a capable projector that doesn’t require lots of extra equipment, and best of all is extremely simple to take anywhere. Newcomers will also benefit from the all-in-one simplicity of the device.

You can pre-order the Samsung Freestyle portable projector here for $899.99.

What do you think about Samsung’s new Freestyle projector? Let us know in the comments below!