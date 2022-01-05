Samsung Odyssey Neo G8—the curvy 4K monitor is smaller and even more powerful

By Mark Gulino on Jan 5, 2022

Get ready for a new cutting-edge gaming monitor. Samsung is here to deliver with the Odyssey Neo G8, featuring a sci-fi aesthetic, CoreSync immersive lighting, and more. It's the perfect monitor that provides incredible specs without taking over your desk. Read on to find out more.

New Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 monitor has futuristic look

Not every PC monitor needs to be big in order to deliver a superior viewing experience. For limited workspaces and desk setups, a smaller monitor is usually necessary or perhaps preferred. Well, this week Samsung is showing off one of its newest monitors: The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8. It’s a fantastic option for anyone looking for high-end performance–be that for gaming or other kinds of demanding tasks. Want to know more about this cool and curvy 4K monitor? Let’s check it out!

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 has a 32-inch curved screen

It’s blowing away expectations with exciting specs and performance

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 goes beyond what we normally expect to see for a monitor like this. In fact, Samsung says it’s the world’s first monitor to feature 4K resolution (at 3,840 x 2,160) with a 1000R curved screen and a 240 Hz refresh rate. Not only that, but it also has a 1 ms response time. The 32-inch cutting-edge monitor will feature Quantum mini LEDs and HDR 2000. It will also include a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and a million-to-one static contrast ratio.

Official Teaser Trailer for Samsung CES 2022

It’s turning heads with its super-sleek futuristic aesthetic design

Another noteworthy aspect of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is its unique and eye-catching design. It features a stylish sci-fi white exterior that will look great on any desk. While it might fit best in a gaming setup surrounded by aesthetic neon lighting, it will still look sharp in any room in general. If you’re looking for a PC that looks like a piece of a spaceship, this might be your jam.

It’s bringing CoreSync lighting technology for greater immersion

Last, but surely not least, is the inclusion of CoreSync lighting technology. This technology is a particularly nice addition to the Odyssey Neo G8. Located on the back of the monitor, it detects on-screen colors and projects them to enhance your immersive experience. It’s a super-fun feature that we’re welcome to see included.

The Odyssey Neo G8 features immersive CoreSync lighting

More information on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 coming soon

While we know quite a bit about the new Odyssey Neo G8 monitor already, there are still some details we’re waiting to learn more about. For example, pricing has yet to be announced. However, we’re expecting it might land on the higher end of the pricing scale. We’re also waiting for more information about a release date. Samsung will likely answer more of these questions by the end of CES week and we’ll be sure to update with that information.

What do you think of the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 monitor? Let us know in the comments below!

